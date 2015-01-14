Pretty People Eat for Free at This Chinese Restaurant

January 14, 2015 2 min read

Think you're hot? Get in line… for a free meal.

The Jeju Island, a restaurant in central China, is offering free meals to its most attractive customers, reports The Telegraph. Hopeful diners are evaluated for their attractiveness by a panel of local plastic surgeons. The 50 best looking per day get to eat for free.

Apparently, dinners are photographed and judged in the "beauty identification area." Quality of the face, eyes, nose and mouth are taken into consideration, and protruding foreheads are reportedly a big advantage.

Related: Soon, a Third of U.S. Pizza Huts Will Sell Gluten-Free Pizza

Unsurprisingly, the restaurant is experiencing backlash against the promotion. Authorities in Zhengzhou, where the restaurant is located, have accused the deal of damaging the city's reputation and recruited security guards and demolition workers to remove the sign advertising the deal.

However, the restaurant's manger Xue Hexin refuses to stop the deal despite the controversy, which has resulted in far-reaching media coverage of the restaurant.

"We will be more prudent with our advertising in future," she told The Telegraph. "But the promotion will continue despite the demolition of our sign."

Related: 3 Ways Brands Are Marketing Nostalgia in the Age of Throwback Thursday