Communication Strategies

LinkedIn to Unveil Tools to Connect Co-Workers

Entrepreneur Staff
Staff Writer. Covers leadership, media, technology and culture.
2 min read

Updated Jan. 15 at 1 p.m. ET with comments from LinkedIn spokesperson

LinkedIn doesn’t just want to help you find a job -- now it wants to help you connect and share with your coworkers and managers once you land there. As Facebook enters into the corporate space with the rollout of Facebook at Work, LinkedIn is working on several new features for businesses.

The first product will begin its pilot program in a few weeks' time – when an employee searches for a fellow colleague, he or she will be directed to a dedicated profile page that is only visible internally. The page will have the information that is available on their public profile, as well as pertinent employee information and current projects.

A LinkedIn spokesperson told Entrepreneur that these pages are designed to create a more comprehensive employee directory. This feature will also let colleagues who aren't connected on the site send a free introductory InMail message to one another. 

LinkedIn is also readying a feature to better help companies recruit via content marketing. The function will allow employees to join internal interest groups to receive and share company content – and for the group members to then share that content with their networks. There will be an analytics component as well, with employer admins being able to track what content is being engaged with the most – a move that makes sense given the push for original content on the site, especially by LinkedIn Influencers. 

