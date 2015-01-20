My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Investors

A Startup Founded by Former NASA Scientists Just Landed $95 Million

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
A Startup Founded by Former NASA Scientists Just Landed $95 Million
Image credit: Steve Jurvetson | Wikimedia Commons
Planet Labs satellite
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Reuters

Planet Labs, a San Francisco-based private satellite operator founded by former NASA scientists, said on Tuesday it had raised $95 million to help build its business of selling satellite images and data to customers.

Data Collective, whose partner Zachary Bogue will join Planet Labs' board, led an equity funding round of $70 million. Western Technology Investment provided a debt facility of $25 million. All existing investors, including SpaceX backer Draper Fisher Jurvetson and Russian billionaire Yuri Milner, participated in the latest equity round.

Planet Labs is one of several startups aiming to harness technology allowing satellites to become smaller and less expensive, making it easier to deploy large networks of satellites at less risk and lower cost than previously.

As the pricetag of satellite images declines, the startups in the industry say they hope to interest a wider range of customers who would not previously have considered buying satellite-sourced data, or would have bought it sparingly.

Planet Labs publicly names only two customers: Woolpert, the Ohio-based engineering and design company, and Geoplex, the Melbourne, Australia-based mapping company.

Google acquired one of the new satellite players, Skybox, for $500 million last year.

As with all new technology, the satellite startups face setbacks, sometimes spectacular ones. In October, Planet Labs lost 26 satellites due for deployment via Orbital Sciences Corp.'s Antares rocket, which exploded into a fireball just after launch in Wallops Island, Virginia.

Earlier this month, Planet Labs launched two more satellites on a Falcon 9 rocket designed by SpaceX, the rocket company run by entrepreneur Elon Musk. It has launched a total of 67 of its satellites, which it calls doves, it says.

Planet Labs' latest funding round is all primary, meaning going directly to the company rather than to buy the shares of existing investors, a spokesman said.

(Reporting by Sarah McBride; Editing by Diane Craft)

More from Entrepreneur

Jon Horowitz is dedicated to helping brands with grow their social footprint by aligning with influencers and creating innovative content.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
The Tax and Legal Playbook

The Tax and Legal Playbook

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Investors

How to Secure the Most Helpful Investors for Your Company

Investors

Face-to-Face Meetings With Investors Are Important, But Don't Underestimate the Power of Written Communication

Investors

Startups Need More Than Money to Succeed -- They Need Smart Money