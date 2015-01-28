My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Marketing Strategies

Has GoDaddy Already Won the Super Bowl?

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Guest Writer
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Yesterday, Internet domain registrar and web hosting company GoDaddy previewed its Super Bowl ad, starring a fluffy pup named Buddy. Less than 24 hours later, GoDaddy's CEO had apologized for the spot and announced that GoDaddy will pull the ad.

Talk about a tight news cycle…and the ultimate marketing coup.

The polarizing ad in question -- a clear spoof of Budweiser's heartstring-tugging "Lost Dog" ad that will run on Sunday – shows a puppy getting bounced from the back of a pickup truck, and follows him as he battles the elements to make his way back home, where he leaps into the outstretched arms of his owner.

"Look! It's Buddy! I'm so glad you made it home," the she says, as he happily licks her face, "because I just sold you on this website I built with GoDaddy." The pup is then packed in a van, and shipped away.

Related: Want Your Ad to Go Viral? Get a TV Network to Ban It.

The Internet swiftly reacted with Official Outrage -- commentators took to Twitter and Facebook to express their fierce disapproval over the ad's comedic depiction of what some interpreted to be a puppy mill. Animal rights activists joined the fray, including advocate Helena Yurcho, who launched a Change.org petition calling for the ad to be pulled.

In the blink of an eye, Blake Irving, GoDaddy's CEO, announced that the ad would indeed be removed from Sunday's lineup.  "At the end of the day, our purpose at GoDaddy is to help small businesses around the world build a successful online presence," he wrote in a blog post. "We hoped our ad would increase awareness of that cause. However, we underestimated the emotional response. And we heard that loud and clear."

Irving's decision has largely been interpreted as the appropriate response to a woeful lapse in judgment, the best recourse in the wake of a very public mistake.

Except…look closely, and the whole thing looks more like a skillful marketing play, rather than an actual misstep.

Related: How to Generate Publicity on a Shoe-String Budget

GoDaddy will still run a Super Bowl spot. "You’ll still see us in the Big Game this year, and we hope it makes you laugh," Blake wrote. As Variety notes, Super Bowl ads are screened well in advance by both the network broadcasting the game and the NFL; GoDaddy has already said that it is only planning on airing a single commercial during the game, which makes the company's 'we didn't anticipate this reaction' attitude look a little fishy.

And then there's the rapid-yet-polished nature of Irving's response, which not only manages to incorporate a plug about how GoDaddy's purpose is to champion small businesses, but also includes the touching detail that Buddy, the dog featured in the commercial, is "now part of the GoDaddy family as our Chief Companion Officer." (Buddy even has a Twitter account.)

What GoDaddy has unequivocally done is get people talking (the ad is generating plenty of press coverage, clearly) and watching (while the spot has been pulled from the company's official YouTube page, it's easy to find online). Meanwhile, the decision to back-pedal clears the stage for GoDaddy to air another, perhaps even bolder, commercial this Sunday.

And the cherry on top?  By announcing that it will not run the ad, GoDaddy seems to have placated some of the people it most offended. "The sale of animals online and from pet stores and breeders should be roundly condemned, and it was today," PETA director Colleen O'Brien said in a statement to Adweek. "GoDaddy did the right thing by swiftly promoting adoption."

Related: Breeding Puppies to Blow Up Kittens

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From
The Digital Marketing Handbook

The Digital Marketing Handbook

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

7 Tips for Making the Switch From Just Marketing to Cannabis Marketer

Marketing Strategies

9 of Last Year's Most Creative Marketing Ideas Can Help You Brainstorm for 2019

Marketing Strategies

The Best Marketing Material Is Something Your Audience Would Miss If They Stopped Receiving It