My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Self-Driving Cars

Check Your Rearview, Google. Uber Is Getting Into Self-Driving Cars, Too.

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Check Your Rearview, Google. Uber Is Getting Into Self-Driving Cars, Too.
Image credit: Google
Entrepreneur Staff
Director of the Entrepreneur Partner Studio
2 min read

There's a road race going on between two unlikely competitors: Google and Uber. And it's heating up.

Google is said to be developing an app-based ride sharing service, more or less just like Uber, according to Bloomberg.com. The difference is that Google might be developing the service in conjunction with its self-driving car project.

Meanwhile, Uber announced that it has partnered with Pittsburgh's Carnegie Mellon University to create the Uber Advanced Technologies Center. The goal is to develop automobile technologies such as self-driving cars.

Take that, Google.

Related: Google Reportedly Preparing to Launch Ride-Hailing Service

While competition is arguably the lifeblood of business, what's interesting about this matchup is that Google's investment arm, Google Ventures, dropped $258 million on Uber in 2013, and more the following year.

Some thought Google might have wanted to acquire Uber. Instead, it looks like the two companies are "going to war," as Bloomberg described it. 

For Uber drivers -- whose pay has been a hot topic -- an unmanned taxi service replacing human jobs is sure to signal some unrest. Sometimes innovation is the stiffest competition.

Related: These Are the Best Cities for Uber and Lyft Drivers (Infographic)

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Self-Driving Cars

Apple Now Has More Than 50 Self-Driving Cars on the Road

Self-Driving Cars

If the Feds Don't Act, Expect More Autonomous Car Accidents

Self-Driving Cars

Hitting the Las Vegas Strip in Lyft's Self-Driving Car