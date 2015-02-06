My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Personal Health

Food Blogger Strikes Again, Taking On Chemicals in Cereal

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Reporter
3 min read

There's no stopping the Food Babe.

Just one day after food blogger Vani Hari launched a petition calling for Kellogg and General Mills to drop a preservative from their cereals, she's already getting a huge reaction. The petition has gained more than 30,000 signatures and General Mills has responded to indignant cereal shoppers on social media saying that the company is on the path to remove the chemical from its products.

Hari is calling for the removal of the Butylated Hydroxytoluene (BHT) from cereals and packaging, where it is used in small amounts to protect flavor and freshness. BHT is currently approved by the FDA but has been criticized as unnecessary and potentially dangerous by groups such as the Environmental Working Group.

According to Hari, she chose BHT as a target for her campaign after noticing that in Europe, companies had replaced BHT with other, supposedly safer, alternatives. 

Related: How This Food Blogger Convinced Chick-fil-A to Go Antibiotics Free

"They're American companies," says Hari. "They should be doing that for [American customers]!"

In the past, Hari has mobilized followers to convince Chick-fil-A to cut corn syrup and Subway to discontinue its use of a chemical she called "the yoga mat ingredient." After her proven success in making changes, the pressure is on for companies to respond quickly -- even if they insist they aren't doing anything wrong.

As Hari's followers took to social media to confront General Mills and Kellogg, General Mills responded on Twitter saying that, in fact, the company had a plan in place to cut BHT from its products.

"This change is not for safety reasons, but because we think consumers will embrace it. We’ve never spoken with Vani Hari and she did not play any role in our decision," General Mills said in a statement to Entrepreneur. "Our removal of BHT from cereals is well underway and has been for more than a year."

Kellogg also apparently has plans to make changes.

"We are always listening to the needs of our consumers and know some people are looking for options without BHT," said Kellogg Company spokesperson Kris Charles in a statement to Entrepreneur. "And so, we have already been actively testing a number of natural alternatives to ensure the same flavor and freshness."

Of course, promises to change aren't enough for Hari. Her next step in the plan: pressuring Kellogg and General Mills to release a timeline of when BHT will be cut from all products for good.

Related: Can a Food Blogger Force Starbucks to Change Its Pumpkin Spice Latte?

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Personal Health

10 Ways to Stay Healthy While Running a Company

Treat Your Aches and Pains With This CBD Cream

Personal Health

Can Daily Meditation Actually Help You Make More Money?