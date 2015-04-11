Talk Like a VC Insider With This Gif Glossary

April 11, 2015 5 min read

Do you speak VC? You know you want to. Here’s a sample list of lingo that’s good to know, courtesy of David S. Rose, managing partner of Rose Tech Ventures and the chief executive officer of Gust.com, the largest global platform for early stage investors.

1. The Golden Rule:

2. Cram Down:

Treating others as you’d like them to treat you.: The investor makes the rules. If you need money and only one source is willing to supply it, you'll take the money on their terms, period.

3. Dry powder:

Working through your lunch.: When a new funding round is done at a lower valuation than the previous one, meaning the original investors (or founders) end up with a much smaller percentage ownership.

What you think it means: What Rick James said.

What it really means: Money held in reserve by a VC or angel in order to be able make additional investments in a company.

4. Pay to play:

What you think it means: A sure-fire way to get your 4-year old off the Little League bench.

What it really means: Requiring investors to participate in future down-valuation financings of the company or face consequences (such as getting their preferred stock converted into common stock).



5. Runway:

What you think it means: A six-inch heel’s natural habitat.

What it really means: How long a startup can survive before it goes broke, the amount of cash in the bank divided by a pre-profitable startup’s negative cash flow.



6. Valley of Death:

7. Drip Feed:

A beach vacation gone horribly wrong.The period between the initial funding and the end of the runway, when cash flow can be dicey. Navigating through Death Valley is essential to long-term survivial.

What you think it means: The only way to consume all espresso.

What it really means: When investors fund a startup a little bit at a time instead of in a lump sum. This process can be nerve wracking for entrepreneurs and painful for the investors.

8. Walking Dead:

9. Dead Pool:

A show about a dystopian zombie future where every episode is exactly the same.A company that isn't bankrupt, but will never succeed, and thus can't be sold or otherwise exited.

10. Tag Along:

11. Waterfall:

12. Lock Up:

The fifth, best and last Dirty Harry movie, home to these memorable lines. Where companies go when they die.Provisions in a Shareholders Agreement that permit investors under certain defined circumstances to sell their shares if you sell yours.Something you shouldn’t chase. Please stick to the rivers and the lakes that you’re used to.The order in which investors (and everyone else) get their money out on an exit. Almost always this is 'last in, first out'

13. Zombie Fund:

A place where everyone in the televised zombie dystopian future lives, by their own choice, because they can't have nice things.A period of time (typically after an IPO, or an acquisition of a startup by a public company) during which certain shareholders are not allowed to sell their stock. Sometimes this period lasts 90 or 180 days, but it could last up to a year.

14. Vulture Capitalist:

A helpful savings account for the undead. Possibly one used in a dystopian future where 'retirement' takes on new meaning.: It’s a VC firm that can't raise new funding, and thus can't make new investments.

15. "You can't push a string":

A Portland-based indie band.A venture capitalist who takes advantage of an entrepreneur's troubles.

16. "Be a bull or a bear...but don't be a pig":

Not sure, but it was probably a lesson from The Karate Kid.Marketing a product that users won't buy.

What you think it means: Nothing. You made that up.

What it really means: Be optimistic and invest, or skeptical and pass, but don't be greedy and push for ridiculous terms

