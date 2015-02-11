My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Ready For Anything

6 Ways to Make Sure Every Meeting Is a Productive One

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Guest Writer
Senior Director of Marketing Communications at SAP
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

A good friend of mine once said, “Time is the most valuable commodity in life because it is the one thing you cannot buy more of.” Too bad this adage doesn't hold true at all businesses.

When you think about your workweek it might be astonishing, frustrating and a tad depressing to calculate how much time you spend in bad meetings.

Throughout my career, most recently at Porch.com, I have tried to pay attention to what makes great meetings great. It is a bit of an art, but it is something anyone can master. Here are some tips for people that need a little help.

Related: The 7 Must-Know Rules of Productive Meetings

1. Set and send the agenda in advance.

It’s hard to get anywhere in life without a sense of direction and  meetings are no different. Before you start, give people a heads up of what is going to be covered. People benefit greatly by having a sense for where they are going. What type of meeting do you want to have? Do you need people ready and willing to participate in a great discussion? Are you reviewing your scorecard? If so, are you going to look at the red metrics? Are the people responsible for this discussion aware?

By sending the agenda 24 hours in advance you give people a chance to prepare and make most of the time.

2. Start your meetings on time.

This is a huge pet peeve of mine. If you don’t start your meetings on time, chances are you won’t end on time. Then the next meeting starts late. Before you know it, the entire day is off schedule. This strict time rule needs to happen at the highest levels of the company. If you can start on time with the first meeting of the day (and respect the end time) you set a culture where the importance of people’s time is highly valued.  

Related: How to Run a Better Meeting (Infographic)

3. Make sure the right people are in the right meetings.

How many times have you sat in a meeting that was literally standing room only? Why are all these people in the room? It is important to have the right people in the right meetings for the right reasons. When you think about the value of time and the people in the room, meetings are a very expensive endeavor. Put some thought into the meeting roster and make sure everyone there has a clear role and purpose.

4. Meetings should be the right length.

I have always felt that great meeting should be as long or as short as it needs to be. If you are good about setting an agenda with clear outcomes you will know when a meeting needs to end. If you can get done in 28 minutes when you thought needed 60 minutes, fantastic.

5. Give every meeting a 'parking lot.'

What do you do when you are in a meeting and you go way off topic, but the discussion is a good one to have? Put the idea in the “parking lot” and make a commitment to revisit that idea at a later date.

6. Don’t end a meeting without clear agreement on the next steps.

Before you end your meetings make sure you recap any immediate actions and assign them to the appropriate owners. The worst thing that can happen is nobody follows up and then you have another meeting to talk about what you already discussed. 

Related: 4 Meeting Mistakes That Are Wasting Your Time

More from Entrepreneur

New York Times bestselling author Nicole Lapin can help you pitch your brand to press and strengthen your media training.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Buy From
The Hero Factor

The Hero Factor

Buy From
Total Alignment

Total Alignment

Buy From
The Business of Good

The Business of Good

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Meetings

Why the Remote Meetings of the Future Will Be Face-to-Face

Meetings

Use This Simple Technology Tool You Already Have to Strengthen Relationships With Your Partners

Ready For Anything

I Find Only 4 Minutes of Any Meeting Are Actually Useful. Here's How to Know When You've Struck Meeting Gold.