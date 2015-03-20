5 Weekend Habits of Successful Entrepreneurs

March 20, 2015 3 min read

Successful entrepreneurs know that good habits don’t start on Monday and end on Friday. Entrepreneurs expect to work longer hours than anyone else, but they also know that they have to fuel that success.

While researching to compare my weekend habits to those of other successful entrepreneurs, I found this LifeHack article that teaches many extremely valuable habits, some of which I already noticed in my own routine.

Here, I’ll shed some light on some of those habits that work best in my life as well as some others that I have found valuable.

1. Find a recharge ritual

Find a ritual that you can follow each weekend that leaves you feeling recharged. Whether it's an exercise regimen, music or time with your family, following a ritual can energize you for the week ahead. Successful entrepreneurs know that, like a vehicle, they can not go far on empty.

2. Spend time in solitude

It gives you a chance to think, sort out problems and plan where you want to be in the future. This can be an excellent opportunity to free write or journal. Experts agree that free writing during regular scheduled times can lead to answers to problems, discovering new goals and insight into your direction for the future.

3. No devices for a day

Take a Saturday or Sunday and choose to unplug. Taking a break from your devices for a day is beneficial both mentally and physically. Constantly being connected and checking email, social media and the places you visit online can drain both your energy and your creativity. Choosing to release the hyper vigilance of being constantly connected creates allows you to live life in real time, resulting in fresh perspectives and a boost in productivity.

4. Reflect

What did you do well this past week and what did you do wrong? How will you be better in the week ahead? Reflecting on the past week offers the successful entrepreneur the opportunity to determine which activities to continue and which to let go. Reflection is a valuable investment of your time that will help you set the goals that will get you to the next level of success during the upcoming week.

5. Plan your week ahead

The successful entrepreneur doesn’t wait until Monday morning to plan for the week. Sunday is the perfect day to sit down and draw a plan. After spending time reflecting on the prior week, you will have a good idea of what you need and want to accomplish. Use this time to schedule important tasks, phone calls and face-to-face meetings that align with your goals. Planning out the entire week ahead as much as reasonably possible guards against missed opportunities and costly errors.

These five weekend habits appear so simple that you may be tempted to dismiss them as non-essential. But the entrepreneur that begins to add these habits to their weekend routine will find themselves steps ahead every Monday morning.

