Snapchat's Evan Spiegel Has Eyes for Taylor Swift's Record Label

February 16, 2015 3 min read

Like, no way. A boy Taylor Swift used to date wants to buy her record label. And that boy just happens to be Evan Spiegel co-founder and CEO of Snapchat.

The 24-year-old billionaire and former Kappa Sigma overachiever, who recently inked a deal with Warner Music to bring music videos to Snapchat, has eyes for Big Machine Records, reports the New York Post. Coincidentally -- but likely not -- it’s the record label Swift, one year Spiegel’s senior, is signed to.

Related: Taylor Swift's Latest Trademark Filings Reveal a Shrewd Business Strategy

To snag the Nashville-based company, Snapchat would have to cough up some serious cash and possibly even outbid Apple. The Cupertino, Calif.-based tech titan is reportedly making moves to acquire the Nashville-based label for a steep $250 million, according to the music industry publication Hits Daily Double, though an iTunes spokesperson denied the report.

Big Machine Records’ owner Scott Borchetta, 52, discovered Swift when she was 14 and then signed the Grammy Award-winning country-pop crossover star as his startup label’s first act. With his label’s distribution deal with Vivendi’s Universal Music Group set to expire soon, Borchetta is rumored to be putting Big Machine Records on the block for $350 million.

Related: Oh, Snap -- Snapcat's Evan Spiegel 'Mortified' by Vulgar Frat Emails

With Snapchat recently amping up its streaming music and entertainment content, Spiegel’s rumored eyes for his ex’s record label comes as no surprise and could prove to be a smart move. Acquiring Big Machine Records would likely bolster the ephemeral app’s fledgling music video library, which already includes licks from Shakira, Jack Ü and Cash Cash -- all of whom would pale in the sparkly shadow of T-Swizzle, if you ask us.

If Snapchat does snap up the hot label -- who knows? -- maybe it would bring Spiegel and Swift back together again. The two reportedly dated for a hot minute after hitting it off back in December 2013, but, like so many of Swift’s suitors, Spiegel didn’t work out. “In the end, Taylor just couldn’t deal with the fact that she wasn’t a priority in his life,” a source told OK magazine. Because it’s Tay Tay BAE or nothing. Obviously.

Related: Taylor Swift Has High Hopes for the Future of Taylor Swift-Like Music