My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Snapchat

Snapchat's Evan Spiegel Has Eyes for Taylor Swift's Record Label

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Former West Coast Editor
3 min read

Like, no way. A boy Taylor Swift used to date wants to buy her record label. And that boy just happens to be Evan Spiegel co-founder and CEO of Snapchat.

The 24-year-old billionaire and former Kappa Sigma overachiever, who recently inked a deal with Warner Music to bring music videos to Snapchat, has eyes for Big Machine Records, reports the New York Post. Coincidentally -- but likely not -- it’s the record label Swift, one year Spiegel’s senior, is signed to.

Related: Taylor Swift's Latest Trademark Filings Reveal a Shrewd Business Strategy

To snag the Nashville-based company, Snapchat would have to cough up some serious cash and possibly even outbid Apple. The Cupertino, Calif.-based tech titan is reportedly making moves to acquire the Nashville-based label for a steep $250 million, according to the music industry publication Hits Daily Double, though an iTunes spokesperson denied the report.

Big Machine Records’ owner Scott Borchetta, 52, discovered Swift when she was 14 and then signed the Grammy Award-winning country-pop crossover star as his startup label’s first act. With his label’s distribution deal with Vivendi’s Universal Music Group set to expire soon, Borchetta is rumored to be putting Big Machine Records on the block for $350 million.  

Related: Oh, Snap -- Snapcat's Evan Spiegel 'Mortified' by Vulgar Frat Emails

With Snapchat recently amping up its streaming music and entertainment content, Spiegel’s rumored eyes for his ex’s record label comes as no surprise and could prove to be a smart move. Acquiring Big Machine Records would likely bolster the ephemeral app’s fledgling music video library, which already includes licks from Shakira, Jack Ü and Cash Cash -- all of whom would pale in the sparkly shadow of T-Swizzle, if you ask us.

If Snapchat does snap up the hot label -- who knows? -- maybe it would bring Spiegel and Swift back together again. The two reportedly dated for a hot minute after hitting it off back in December 2013, but, like so many of Swift’s suitors, Spiegel didn’t work out. “In the end, Taylor just couldn’t deal with the fact that she wasn’t a priority in his life,” a source told OK magazine. Because it’s Tay Tay BAE or nothing. Obviously.

Related: Taylor Swift Has High Hopes for the Future of Taylor Swift-Like Music

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Snapchat

Influencer Luka Sabbat Sued for Not Shilling Snapchat Spectacles on Instagram

Snapchat

Will Snap's New Original Series Help the Company Bounce Back After a Tough Year?

Snapchat

Leave Your Competition in the Dust With These Snapchat Marketing Strategies