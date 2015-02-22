My Queue

Infographics

The Credit-Card Survival Kit Your Small Business Needs (Infographic)

Assistant Editor, Contributed Content
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Although small in size, a credit card can have a huge impact on a small business. Yet, with so many companies offering business card options, it can be difficult to figure out what to look for and which one is best.

Thankfully, an infographic put together by CompareCards.com makes it easier to distinguish the differences between the available choices. Beyond looking at the perks of each card, however, you should also consider how many cards you’ll need, what the spending limit and annual fees are, and how protected you are in case of fraud. It’s also important to follow steps to keep your personal and business finances separated.

The picture below can help with all of that.

