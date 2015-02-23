My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Shipping

This Is the Most Beautiful Visualization of Global Trade You'll Ever See

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
This Is the Most Beautiful Visualization of Global Trade You'll Ever See
Image credit: FleetMonCom | YouTube
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Fortune Magazine

Last week, a deal was struck at a number of ports on the West Coast to end a nine-month negotiation between labor and management. The ongoing dispute had led to significant slowdowns and jams. The new deal lasts for five years and covers 29,000 workers at 29 ports, the LA Times reported.

The shutdown had impacted major ports including the ones at Long Beach and Los Angeles, which handle around 40% of incoming container cargo for the US. Despite generating plenty of controversy and headlines, it’s difficult to fathom how large and crucial such shipping hubs can be for worldwide trade. To get a sense just how important these ports are, consider this video visualizing how cargo moved through the world on a typical day in 2012 which NPR dug up today.

From NPR’s blog:

The video shows satellite tracking of routes superimposed over Google Earth. It focuses on some of the main choke points for international shipping, such as the Strait of Malacca on the southern tip of Malaysia, the Suez Canal, the Strait of Gibraltar and the Panama Canal. It’s a good reminder that about 90 percent of all the goods traded globally spend at least some of their transit time on a ship.

More from Entrepreneur

Corene Summers helps clients advancing their health, careers and lives overall through reducing stress, tension and optimizing sleep.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Shipping

How Technology is Infiltrating the Old-School Shipping Industry

Shipping

6 Secret Tricks to Decrease Your Shipping Costs

Shipping

This Is the Most Beautiful Visualization of Global Trade You'll Ever See