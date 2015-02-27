My Queue

Social Media

Use These Social-Media Keyboard Shortcuts to Improve Your Productivity (Infographic)

Senior Entrepreneurship Writer at CNBC
1 min read

Between, Twitter, Facebook, Tumblr, Google + and YouTube, it can be a full-time job to stay on top of all of your friend’s status updates, videos and tweets. And then there’s work! You have got to be flying to keep up with all of that reading and typing each day. And for some, even dealing with a mouse can be a major time sucker -- and hassle.

Related: 10 Promising Startups Poised to Change the Way You Live, Work and Play

Setupablogtoday.com -- a website designed to help people build and monetize an online blog -- generated an infographic, that compiles and presents useful keyboard shortcuts for a group of popular social-media websites.

For example, if you are in Twitter and decide you want to compose a tweet, just press “n” and a field for a new tweet will open. Or if you want to move back to the previous post in Tumblr, press the letter “k.” For more time-saving tips like these, have a look at the infographic below.

Related: Oh, Snap! Instagram Has More Users Than Twitter.

Click to Enlarge

Use These Social-Media Keyboard Shortcuts to Improve Your Productivity (Infographic)

Related: By 2017, the App Market Will Be a $77 Billion Industry (Infographic)

