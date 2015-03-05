Innovation Now Presented by

20 Motivational Quotes from Legendary Entrepreneurs, Leaders and Visionaries (Infographic)

Even the most grand, world-changing projects require some amount of tedious, get-it-done slogging.

If you’re having one of those days where you feel like nothing will come of your efforts -- and you don’t have time to watch Rocky or any of these inspiring movies -- take a spin through some of the motivational quotes included in the infographic below, generated by the website SuccessStory.com.

Here’s one of our favorites: “Our greatest weakness lies in giving up. The most certain way to succeed is to try just one more time.”

Read the infographic for 19 more shots of inspirational espresso.

20 Motivational Quotes from Legendary Entrepreneurs, Leaders and Visionaries (Infographic)

