What Mindfulness and Daydreaming Have to Do With Getting Things Done

Not many of us can say we were using email back in 1983.

That’s the year I was born, so I definitely wasn’t.

But can you imagine seeing the evolution of email, the internet, smart phones, etc. if you’d been a part of it from the beginning?

Today’s guest on The School of Greatness has done just that.

David Allen is a master (I call him Mr. Miyagi) of productivity, and not just because he’s been using email for that long.

In fact, David admits that he is lazy and as easily distracted as the rest of us.

But he hasn’t let that stop him from developing one of the most popular and successful productivity methods out there: Getting Things Done.

He wrote his landmark book on the topic 15 years ago, but he is re-releasing an updated edition this year to include everything he has learned since.

I got to interview him about several topics, but I was especially interested in what he said about the importance of letting yourself daydream in between focused periods of work. Which is something I already do.

David opens up the vault of his mind in this episode and shares some powerful strategies and ideas about how to manage your email effectively, how to consciously handle unplanned urgent tasks, and how to apply order to chaos.

I am very confident you will love Episode 145 as much as I did as David Allen teaches us how to get things done.

