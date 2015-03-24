My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Online Video

This Online Video Startup Is Betting Fans Will Pay for Early Access

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
This Online Video Startup Is Betting Fans Will Pay for Early Access
Image credit: Shutterstock | Enhanced by Entrepreneur
3 min read
This story originally appeared on Reuters

Online video platform Vessel launched its paid subscription service on Tuesday, offering programming at least three days before other websites in a bid to reshape an industry dominated by free content on Google Inc's YouTube.

Vessel, which costs viewers $3 a month, was founded by former Hulu Chief Executive Jason Kilar and Chief Technology Officer Richard Tom. They aim to create an early window for a selection of web video, similar to the way movies are released in theaters before they arrive on cable TV or the Internet.

"Early access is very valuable," Kilar said in an interview. "There are a lot of consumers who would love to see something early."

More than 130 creators will provide early access to content on Vessel. After the exclusive period ends, videos can go to YouTube, Vimeo, Vevo or other free, ad-supported sites, and are free on Vessel.

YouTube stars such as Ingrid Nilsen, Rhett & Link and Shane Dawson are among creators whose videos will make their debut on Vessel. Other programming comes from online networks such as food-oriented Tastemade and celebrities such as Alec Baldwin.

Video creators on Vessel keep 70 percent of ad revenue, compared with 55 percent that is typical on YouTube, plus 60 percent of Vessel subscription revenue.

With those incentives, the new service will be an easier sell to creators than offering viewers who are used to watching videos for free, said Brett Sappington, director of research at Parks Associates.

"Vessel must rely on content creators’ popularity and self-marketing to entice their loyal viewers into paying a monthly fee," he said.

The service is free for one year for viewers who sign up within the first three days.

It is unlikely YouTube will lose significant revenue from a migration to Vessel, Sappington said. YouTube made its debut a decade ago and has more than 1 billion users.

A YouTube spokeswoman said the platform's creators are pulling in higher revenue, boosted last year by a program called Google Preferred for advertising on the most popular channels. Year-over-year revenue rose 70 percent for the top 100 channels after Google Preferred launched, she said.

Vessel, which raised $77 million in venture capital funds, also includes free videos with ads. KFC, Chevy and McDonald's are among the initial sponsors. One option is five-second ads, shorter than the 30-second spots that usually run before online videos.

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Ken Wills)

More from Entrepreneur

New York Times bestselling author Nicole Lapin can help you pitch your brand to press and strengthen your media training.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Ready For Anything

What It's Like to Start and Run a Family Business

Online Video

Snapchat Sees 6 Billion Video Views Every Day. But What Does This Figure Actually Mean?

Online Video

Snapchat, Like Facebook, Now Boasts 4 Billion Video Views Every Day