My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Press Coverage

3 Ways Your Startup Can Get PR -- Right Now

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
3 Ways Your Startup Can Get PR -- Right Now
Image credit: Shutterstock.com
VIP Contributor
Co-founder of Hostt
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

I'm a small business owner. And I'm always trying to get press for my business.

Startups need PR for several reasons -- it helps with brand visibility; it lets investors know they can work with press and tell a compelling story; it can bring in new customers; and when customers are on the website, it shows that even reporters are taking note of the product.

All angles of press will help your business. So how can you get some this instant if you don't have a PR firm or you have one, but they're not getting you the results you want -- now.

Related: 7 Must-Do Tips for Startups to Generate Good PR

1. Offer a reporter an exclusive

Get on Twitter immediately, and start following every reporter who covers your industry. Create a list, and start engaging or re-Tweeting these reporters. Once you get one hooked, and they follow you back, direct message them and offer them an exclusive story on something interesting.

2. Try NewsLauncher

NewsLauncher is pretty simple: You pitch a PR person your story, tell them how many people you want to read it, and a writer from that publication takes it on and gets it published. If it doesn't get published, you get a full refund. They have nine A-list publications to choose from to get you noticed. 

Related: How to Avoid Journalists' 5 Worst Pitching Peeves

“Visibility is trust. Lack of visibility is conceit. This is what’s in the minds of your consumer," NewsLauncher CEO Dave Polykoff says.

3. Create a newsworthy event

This takes some creativity and gusto. Remember the anti-robot protesters at SXSW? All for a dating app. 

To make an event newsworthy, you must do something that no one has done before, and do it in a place public enough that people will take notice and post it on social media. Going to events where you know reporters will be is also a smart move -- conferences, conventions, etc. 

Related: Pitch Perfect: 4 Steps to Capture the Media's Attention

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From
The Digital Marketing Handbook

The Digital Marketing Handbook

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Marketing

How to Make Company Announcements in Buzzworthy Ways

Amazon

Amazon's Jeff Bezos Opens Line of Communication with Employees In Wake of Damning Article About Company Culture

Public Relations

4 Innovative Ways to Get Media Coverage