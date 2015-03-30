What Holds Us Back From Having It All
One of my favorite things to do is interview guests on The School of Greatness.
It’s even better when I get to meet up with them in person.
And it’s even better when they are already a friend.
Today’s guest, Danielle LaPorte, is not only a repeat guest on the podcast (she’s that great), she is someone I look up to a lot.
Danielle has created an incredible business and life around doing what she does best – help other people discover their desires and create something powerful with those.
She has an incredible presence, and I loved having her in my home studio for this interview.
We go deep (of course – it’s Danielle) and she asks me some questions as well.
Most of our conversation revolves around what is possible when we overcome the fears that hold us back.
Danielle is unafraid to take on the question, “Can you have it all?” and share her truth bombs along the way.
Welcome to an awesome conversation with my good friend Danielle LaPorte on Episode 151.
In This Episode, You Will Learn:
- My issues – Danielle starts interviewing me
- Her answer to the question: Can we ever fully know each other?
- Why you should stop worrying about what other people think of you – now
- What Danielle would do with 1 billion dollars to serve the world (starting with birth)
- What “serious woo” stuff she invests thousands of dollars per year in
- Her perspective on coaching and why it works
- Plus much more…