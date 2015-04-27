My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Creativity

What Picasso, King and Einstein Have to Teach Entrepreneurs

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Contributor
Author
5 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Creativity isn't some esoteric quality that only the Bob Marleys and Salvador Dalís of the world possess -- it's a learnable, trainable skill that can be honed into a process. Once you have the process down, you can use it to solve problems in innovative, interesting ways that make others look at your work and say, "Hey, that's neat. Why didn't I think of that?" 

Creativity is your power tool regardless of whether the problem you're solving is a musical scale, a business plan, a painting on canvas or a line of code. Let's look at how three of history's most creative geniuses used their gifts to change the world -- and how you can adapt their tools to do the same.

Pablo Picasso: Work backwards. 

  To many beginning entrepreneurs and artists, nothing is more daunting than the blank slate.

"What type of business should I start?" (Try one of these ideas)

"Is my idea any good?"

Nagging questions like these haunt us, and sometimes make throwing in the towel before we even begin. Coming up with good ideas is so freaking hard. Picasso knew this, so he devised a strategy to work around creative blocks. It's pretty simple. He said:
"I don't have a clue. Ideas are simply starting points. I can rarely set them down as they come to my mind. As soon as I start to work, others well up in my pen. To know what you're going to draw, you have to begin drawing... When I find myself facing a blank page, that's always going through my head. What I capture in spite of myself interests me more than my own ideas."

For Picasso, the key was getting started before he knew exactly what he was doing. Doing the work IN SPITE of yourself (a concept we've talked about before in The 70% Solution).

Inspiration then, comes not from the original idea -- but from what happens when you allow yourself to start working without restriction or fear of "messing up." In order to find a great idea, you have to start backwards: First start working.

Then, let your work lead you to your highest creativity. Remember, the root of "creativity" is "create." So start making something.  

Related: 10 Tips for Unleashing Your Creativity at Work

Stephen King: Set daily quotas for yourself. 

 Stephen King is one of the most prolific writers of our generation, having written 55 novels (49 of which became bestsellers), hundreds of short stories and half-a-dozen nonfiction books. Oh...and he's also pulling in about $40 million per year, which makes him one of the wealthiest writers in the world. So there's that.... The guy knows how to GET IT DONE! But how does he unleash the creative beast so consistently, and with such high quality? His answer shouldn't surprise you:
"If you want to be a writer, you must do two things above all others: read a lot and write a lot. There's no way around these two things that I'm aware of, no shortcut."

You might be wondering how much qualifies as "a lot."

According to King, he writes about 10 pages a day -- which equates to about 2,000 words, seven-days a week, every week. Even holidays. Do you think this type dedication and consistency sounds crazy? Consider the fact that creating a daily quota and sticking to it is one of the most powerful habits you can ever create.

Just imagine what your life would be like if you took that "hobby" and finally became serious. Learned that language. Started that business. Wrote that book. What would happen if you worked on it for 365 days without stopping? You'd have incredible results. You might be the next Stephen King of your field. Start with a small quota for yourself and work on your craft every day.

Related: How Improv Comedy Can Seriously Grow Your Business

Albert Einstein: Engage in "combinatory play." 

Yes, yes. Einstein was history's most famous physicist, but he was also an amateur violinist and pianist. He often incorporated ideas from his musical background into his physics work to help he deal with challenging problems.

In order to break through plateaus in his work and see these problems from different angles, Einstein used his mind to "mash up" several different ideas and concepts and rearrange them at will -- a process which he called "combinatory play".

While it may seem a little "out there" for some, Einstein's approach is actually pretty simple: strip down your ideas to their most basic components -- without words. Next, use those visualizations as puzzle pieces and test different arrangements and orientations to see which pieces fit together. Combine seemingly disparate elements and look for new patterns. Play.

Related: Unleash Your Inner Einstein

Learn to break the rules.

If you take the time to study more of the world's greatest thinkers, you'll see over and over again that they don't adhere to conventional wisdom about what's "supposed" to work.

Everybody's creative process is different -- but just like these three geniuses, you can find something that works for you. Then you'll be unstoppable!

Related: The 3 Elements Needed to Build Creative Genius in the Workplace

More from Entrepreneur

Jon Horowitz is dedicated to helping brands with grow their social footprint by aligning with influencers and creating innovative content.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Creativity

5 Ways to Unlock Your Entrepreneurial Creativity

Creativity

When You're Feeling Stuck Creatively, Take Some Time to Move

Creativity

How to Succeed as a Creative Entrepreneur