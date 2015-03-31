My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Mergers and Acquisitions

Yoox, Net-A-Porter Announce All-Share Merger to Forge High-Fashion Powerhouse

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Yoox, Net-A-Porter Announce All-Share Merger to Forge High-Fashion Powerhouse
Image credit: Shutterstock
Former Staff Writer
2 min read

The Yoox Group, a global online retailer that operates high-fashion ecommerce sites including yoox.com, thecorner.com and shoescribe.com, has announced plans to merge with rival Net-A-Porter in an all-share deal. Bloomberg pegged the purchase price at $775 million.

The news arrives on the heels of reports last week that Amazon was in talks to acquire Net-A-Porter in a bid to foray into luxury retail.

The new company will be called Yoox Net-A-Porter Group and will tout more than 2 million consumers and over 24 million unique monthly visitors, according to a press release. All told, Yoox and Net-A-Porter counted combined net revenues of $1.4 billion last year.

Related: Staples Agrees to Buy Office Depot for $6.3 Billion, Creating an Office-Supply Behemoth

As part of the deal, Richemont, which owns Net-A-Porter, will receive 50 percent of the merged company’s shares, 25 percent of its voting rights and two of a minimum of 12 board members.

Additionally, Federico Marchetti, Yoox’s founder and CEO, will serve as CEO of the new group, while Net-A-Porter founder Natalie Massenet will serve as executive chairman.

Following the completion of the deal, which is expected to close in September 2015, the company plans to raise $200 million in capital to fund growth.

Related: 'Anti-Ball Crushing' Pants Are Putting Lululemon on the Menswear Map

“Today, we open the doors to the world’s biggest luxury fashion store,” Massenet said in a statement. “It is a store that never closes, a store without geographical borders, a store that connects with, inspires, serves and offers millions of style-conscious global consumers access to the finest designer labels in fashion.”

While Yoox and Net-A-Porter initially broached a merger in 2013, those talks eventually stalled, according to Bloomberg. The two companies’ respective strengths would serve to galvanize one another, according to the release, including Net-A-Porter’s editorial expertise via its magazine, Porter, and Yoox’s web agency proficiencies, as the developer of the official online shops for brands like Armani, Dolce & Gabbana, Valentino and more.

Additionally, while Net-A-Porter chiefly vends in-season designer duds, several of Yoox’s sites sell off-season gear at discount prices.

Related: These High-Tech High Heels Change Color With the Click of an App

More from Entrepreneur

Amina AlTai teaches entrepreneurs and intrapreneurs how to balance a thriving career, body and mind.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Your Cannabis Company Was Acquired. Now What?

When's the Right Time to Sell Your Cannabis Company?

Mergers and Acquisitions

6 Things Big Companies Look for When Buying Your Startup