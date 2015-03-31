My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Religion

Indiana Gov. Promises to Adjust Religious Freedom Law to Clearly Ban Discrimination

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Indiana Gov. Promises to Adjust Religious Freedom Law to Clearly Ban Discrimination
Image credit: Governor Mike Pence via Facebook
Governor Mike Pence
Reporter
3 min read

After a week under fire from activists and businesses, Gov. Mike Pence wants to make it clear that he did not intend to sign a law that legalizes discrimination against gay citizens.

On Tuesday, the Indiana governor announced that he was calling on state lawmakers to pass legislation that made it clear that a recently passed religious freedom bill does not give businesses the right to deny customers service. Pence claimed that the perception of the legislation as discriminatory was misguided, but that the law would be amended to prevent confusion.

While the legislation did not mention sexual orientation, the bill's passage immediately provoked an outcry from individuals concerned that the bill will allow businesses to opt out of laws crucial to protecting gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender citizens. The bill – which declared the government may not "substantially burden" business owners religious practices – seemed to many critics to be a license to choose not to serve gay or lesbian customers. 

Related: Why I Don't Want to Have Coffee With You

Many entrepreneur and businesses immediately spoke out against the legislation and announced decisions to take business out of the state. Organizations from Subaru to Gap have criticized the law as discriminatory and intolerant. Apple CEO Tim Cook wrote an op-ed in the Washington Post opposing the law as part of a new wave of homophobic legislation that threatened business growth. New York, Washington and Connecticut have all banned state-funded travel or administration travel to the state.

Since the legislation was announced, several major events have been canceled in the state, including a Wilco concert, a comedy show starring Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally and the American Federation of State, County & Municipal Employees' 2015 Women's Conference.

It remains unclear what the "clarification" of the law will necessitate and how the revised legislation will affect citizens and businesses. The original law was short and vague, with language that isn't found in other state Religious Freedom Restoration acts. Additionally, the state does not currently have laws addressing hate or bias crimes against gay or transgender citizens, but individual cities and counties do.

While Pence claims that the law was only ever intended to more fully protect religious liberty on a state level, it has already been one with a big impact on Indiana businesses – and not in a good way. 

Related: Indiana Governor Signs Religious Freedom Law, Sparking Debates That Echo the Hobby Lobby Dispute

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Religion

5 Tips for Addressing Religion During the Hiring Process

Branding

Oh, Lord, Why Do We Even Need to Tell You This? Religion and Branding Don't Mix.

Cybersecurity

How These Mormon Women Became Some of the Best Cybersecurity Hackers in the U.S.