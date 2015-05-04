You Only Need Permission From You to Be an Entrepreneur

May 4, 2015 4 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Starting and growing a business feels overwhelming at times. You have a million things on your to-do list, and there doesn't seem to be enough hours in the day to get everything accomplished.

There may also be some reading this who aren't entrepreneurs, yet. You want to be and are working on making the transition. When you are building your business on the side, there is even less time and a longer to-do list.

Despite working hard and staying busy, you are not making the kind of progress you want to make. No matter what you try, it seems like you are hitting roadblocks. You are not getting closer to leaving your day job or taking your business to the next level.

You are busy with home life and everything you need to accomplish. There is something, however, that you do not want to think about or admit. The busy-ness of life helps keep these thoughts buried in the back of your mind.

If you were to slow down and get honest, you would realize the reason you are not making the kind of progress is because you are waiting for permission.

You are waiting for all the stars to align or a pat on the back from someone successful. The waiting has kept you stuck and frustrated. It is taking your most precious resource: your time.

Here are some reasons why you do not need to wait for permission or the right circumstances, and why you have what it takes to build your business and dream lifestyle.

1. You have what you need for success.

Look around you. Amazing technology and the power of the Internet are a part of entrepreneur's everyday life. These advances have removed the old-school gatekeepers and given us the permission we need to build a business on our own.

We have everything we need to research and create a plan for success. You do not have to wait for the right credentials or validation from an outside source. Life experience, technology, social media and the Internet offer what you need to create a thriving business.

Related: The One Tool You Need for Success? A Mirror.

2. Opportunities abound.

Every day there are 2.5 billion people logging onto the Internet. If you want to start or grow your business, the Internet offers you a wealth of possible leads.

You do not need permission to tell these leads about what you do and how you can help them. You can reach them where they are at and in the way they will respond. You can show them how you can help them with their biggest struggles.

3. Masterminds offer support.

Mastermind groups have gained popularity in recent years and for good reason. They offer you a chance to brainstorm and network with those on a similar journey as yours. You can vent or ask your mastermind group for advice.

These groups have created an invaluable support system for entrepreneurs to share what works and what doesn't. They have created an environment of success that you can absorb and incorporate into your business. Entrepreneurs can network and grow together without waiting for permission.

Related: Need Some Communal Inspiration? Consider Masterminds or Mentorships.

4. Life is too short.

I realize that phrase has become cliché in our society, but it's true. Each of us only gets one life to live and time is the one resource we'll never get back. You could spend your whole life taking the safe route and dying empty.

When you wait for permission, you waste precious time. You miss out on a life and business you love. Life is too short to wait for the right time and circumstances. You should not wait.

Waiting for permission is another form of a self-limiting belief. It is an excuse that keeps you from the amazing life and business you could have. Any successful entrepreneur could tell you that success starts with the right mindset.

You have what you need to beat your doubt, fear, and self-limiting beliefs. You have to ignore the naysayers who tell you to go through some elaborate process. Use what's available to us today to create real freedom in your life and business.

Some of the greatest business were born when an entrepreneur ignored what is considered "normal" and chased what they believed. Stop waiting for permission and do all the things you want to do in your business and life.

Related: 9 Reasons to Quit Your Job As Soon As You Can