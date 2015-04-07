How You Can Manage Stress and Overcome Anxiety

April 7, 2015 2 min read

This story originally appeared on Lewis Howes



Have you ever asked yourself why you feel so stressed all the time?

It’s pretty common these days to just assume a stress-filled life is the norm, especially if you’re an entrepreneur.

Today’s guest on The School of Greatness has known stress above and beyond the norm.

Amanda Enayati had to flee from her home country of Iran when she was a kid (without her parents), lived in the West Village in NYC during 9/11, worked as an attorney for years and then got late-stage breast cancer (while raising two small children).

Yes, that’s all for real.

So you can take her word for it when she says she knows about stress.

But what is incredible about Amanda (including what she has gone through) is her devotion to researching and teaching the best ways to understand and handle the stress that comes to all of us.

If you listened to the last episode with Todd Kashdan, you’ll really enjoy this interview as well.

Amanda shares some different and some similar ideas from Todd about how to use stress to your advantage and how to find healing from traumatic stress.

I know you’ll enjoy this conversation as much as I did in Episode 155 with CNN contributor and author Amanda Enayati.

Subscribe on iTunes, Stitcher Radio or TuneIn

In This Episode, You Will Learn: