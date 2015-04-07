How You Can Manage Stress and Overcome Anxiety
Have you ever asked yourself why you feel so stressed all the time?
It’s pretty common these days to just assume a stress-filled life is the norm, especially if you’re an entrepreneur.
Today’s guest on The School of Greatness has known stress above and beyond the norm.
Amanda Enayati had to flee from her home country of Iran when she was a kid (without her parents), lived in the West Village in NYC during 9/11, worked as an attorney for years and then got late-stage breast cancer (while raising two small children).
Yes, that’s all for real.
So you can take her word for it when she says she knows about stress.
But what is incredible about Amanda (including what she has gone through) is her devotion to researching and teaching the best ways to understand and handle the stress that comes to all of us.
If you listened to the last episode with Todd Kashdan, you’ll really enjoy this interview as well.
Amanda shares some different and some similar ideas from Todd about how to use stress to your advantage and how to find healing from traumatic stress.
I know you’ll enjoy this conversation as much as I did in Episode 155 with CNN contributor and author Amanda Enayati.
In This Episode, You Will Learn:
- What mattered to her when she got diagnosed with cancer
- The fact that life is suffering isn’t all bad
- “Suck-it-up-itude” – the attitude that failure isn’t an excuse to give up
- Serenity means that you have found what you are meant to do and you are sharing that with the world
- How the little whys behind what we do add up to the big whys
- Why we think of ourselves as so stressed out
- Three steps to re-frame your stress mindset
- The problem with stress is a design issue
- “The best de-stressing device is the one you use.”
- Why kids need some stress to develop into happy, healthy adults
- The power of belonging and its ability to heal us
- Plus much more…