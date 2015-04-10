My Queue

What Your Writing Says About Your Personality

What Your Writing Says About Your Personality
Image credit: Watson | Wikipedia
IBM's Watson computer, Yorktown Heights, NY
1 min read
This story originally appeared on PR Daily

What does your writing style reveal about your personality? How about your client’s personality?

Find out with IBM’s Watson Personality Insights Service. Input any text — a set of tweets, an email, a blog post, an article — and Watson will analyze the characteristics of the person who wrote it.

Try it.

Watson, the cognitive computer system that can help diagnose disease, generate recipes, and win at "Jeopardy" — is being put to use to “help businesses better understand their clients and improve customer satisfaction by anticipating customer needs and recommending future actions.”

The traits analyzed include:

  • personality characteristics — openness, conscientiousness, extroversion, agreeableness and neuroticism
  • intrinsic needs — excitement, harmony, curiosity, ideal, closeness, self-expression, liberty, love, practicality, stability, challenge and structure
  • values — self-transcendence/helping others, conservation/tradition, hedonism/taking pleasure in life, self-enhancement/achieving success and open to change/excitement

I’ve been experimenting with the demo site and have found it to be somewhat accurate. What do you think? Have you tried it? Do you think it'd offer a worthwhile analysis of a client?

