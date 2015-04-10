What Your Writing Says About Your Personality

April 10, 2015 1 min read

This story originally appeared on PR Daily



What does your writing style reveal about your personality? How about your client’s personality?

Find out with IBM’s Watson Personality Insights Service. Input any text — a set of tweets, an email, a blog post, an article — and Watson will analyze the characteristics of the person who wrote it.

Try it.

Watson, the cognitive computer system that can help diagnose disease, generate recipes, and win at "Jeopardy" — is being put to use to “help businesses better understand their clients and improve customer satisfaction by anticipating customer needs and recommending future actions.”

The traits analyzed include:

personality characteristics — openness, conscientiousness, extroversion, agreeableness and neuroticism

intrinsic needs — excitement, harmony, curiosity, ideal, closeness, self-expression, liberty, love, practicality, stability, challenge and structure

values — self-transcendence/helping others, conservation/tradition, hedonism/taking pleasure in life, self-enhancement/achieving success and open to change/excitement

I’ve been experimenting with the demo site and have found it to be somewhat accurate. What do you think? Have you tried it? Do you think it'd offer a worthwhile analysis of a client?