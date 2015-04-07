10 Tools for Getting More Done Every Day

April 7, 2015 4 min read

It’s natural for a professional to feel that there aren’t enough hours in the day to get everything done. This is especially true for entrepreneurs building a business alone. Being forced to handle the many daily tasks associated with running a business can easily stretch a person to the breaking point. With so many tech tools available, however, solopreneurs and consultants can automate processes, eliminating the need to hire additional staff or contract processes out. But there are so many tools available, it can be hard to choose just one. Here are 10 great tools that can help you power through your day more efficiently.

1. Scraps.

This iOS app helps you record fragments of ideas that come to you throughout the day, then convert them to ideas later. You can favorite ideas or archive them for later, as well as organize them into groups to more easily combine them.

2. MakeMe.

If procrastination is your problem, this app could be the solution. Simply input your goals and track your progress in achieving them. You’ll work with team members from around the world to encourage each other and celebrate your accomplishments.

3. PayAnywhere.

This app helps small businesses accept Visa, MasterCard, American Express, Discover and PayPal using a tablet or smartphone. It’s ideal for solopreneurs building their businesses and consultants who consistently meet with clients, since they enable convenient payments without expensive equipment.

4. Producteev.

Producteev automates project management by collecting your Outlook email, calendar, and tasks into a project management format. Once your Outlook account has been imported, you can collaborate with others, delegating tasks and updating project statuses to keep everyone involved.

5. HoursTracker.

If you’re required to keep up with your hours for billing, HoursTracker can make the process easier. Using timers or manual entry, you can track how much time you spend on each task.

6. Wunderlist.

To-do list apps can help you get organized. Wunderlist is one of the more popular options and a recent upgrade makes it easier to create folders, turn emails into "to-do lists," and organize your tasks. This app is ideal not only for work-related tasks but personal ones, as well.

7. GoToMyPC.

At one time or another, everyone has needed access to a file on a PC not located where they are. GoToMyPC lets you get to your computer wherever you are, using a PC or mobile device. This app comes in handy whether you’re at home, traveling, or conducting a presentation at a client’s office across town.

8. Dragon Mobile Assistant.

Using voice recognition software, Dragon lets you ask your Android device to accomplish a variety of tasks for you, including setting reminders and searching the Internet. For iOS users, there’s Siri, but Android users now have this advanced mobile assistance.

9. Google Drive.

If you regularly collaborate with clients or colleagues on documents, Google Drive is essential. You can even use it to plan events, creating spreadsheets or pages that assign tasks to various participants and allowing them to update their progress along the way. Google Drive is not only free, it’s accessible to anyone who has a Google login.

10. Goods Order Inventory

If you sell products, you need a way to track every item. Goods Order Inventory lets you manage, track and transfer stock whether it’s in shipment, in your garage, or on the way to customers. If you’re a one-person operation, it's especially important to be able to easily pinpoint an item’s location whenever the need arises.

Even saving a few minutes throughout the day can make a big difference in your productivity. These apps will not only help you save time, but they’ll reduce costly errors and give you the opportunity to provide top-quality service to your customers and clients.

