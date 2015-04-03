My Queue

Tesla

Tesla Says It Delivered a Record 10,030 Cars in the First Quarter

Tesla Says It Delivered a Record 10,030 Cars in the First Quarter
Image credit: Olivier Le Queinec / Shutterstock.com
This story originally appeared on Reuters

Tesla Motors Inc said it delivered a record 10,030 cars in the first quarter, a 55 percent increase compared with the number of deliveries in the first quarter of last year.

The company said going forward it will publish the number of new car deliveries within three days of quarter end as inaccurate sources of information have sometimes been used by others in publishing the number of vehicle deliveries.

The company expects to deliver about 55,000 cars globally in 2015, an increase of about 74 percent.

The company's stock has been battered this year by investors concerned about the automaker's failure to hit sales targets in China and the departures last year of two top Tesla executives in that country.

Earlier in the week, Elon Musk, the widely followed chief executive of electric car maker, tweeted several optimistic statements about the company's sagging China operations.

Tesla Motors is also set to offer upgrades including hands-free steering on its Model S sedan in three months, about a year ahead of other automakers.

Up to Thursday's close of $191, the stock had fallen 14.1 percent this year.

(Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bengaluru)

