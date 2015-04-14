My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Ready For Anything

Were You Born to Lead?

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Were You Born to Lead?
Image credit: shutterstock
Guest Writer
New York Times Bestselling Author, Entrepreneur, Coach
3 min read
This story originally appeared on Lewis Howes

“Freedom, by definition, is people realizing that they are their own leaders.”

- Diane Nash, civil rights activist

You may not know it yet, but you are a leader.

You are the only person who can truly decide where your life is going.

Take a look at your life today. Who is in charge?

Are you?

Or are you waiting for someone else to show you the way?

Are you floating along, thinking you can’t swim, a victim of the current?

Or are you taking responsibility for your life and for the lives of those you love?

Because if you don’t, then who will?

One of the world’s greatest leaders, Nelson Mandela, spoke of reading The Diary of Anne Frank while he was in prison.

Identifying deeply with her writing, he was encouraged to remain strong by her example through his long years behind bars.

The young girl’s words profoundly touched and encouraged him as he realized that if a 13-year old girl could take a stand for hope, then he could as well.

Anne Frank demonstrated the invincibility of the human spirit.

Mandela considered her one of the greatest fighters for human rights and was inspired to maintain hope of returning from prison to overthrow the National Party in South Africa that was enforcing policies of racial segregation called apartheid.

Anne Frank said, “How wonderful it is that nobody need wait a single moment before starting to improve the world.”

If a 13-year old girl can impact the life of Nelson Mandela so profoundly, what do you think is possible from you?

First, take a stand for yourself.

Banish negative thoughts from your life. What we think, we become, so take responsibility for your diminishing thoughts and shift them.

Instead of reactively following your thoughts moment to moment, align them with a long term vision.

Stand for something bigger than yourself.

Bruce Barton said, “Nothing splendid has ever been achieved except by those who dared believe that something inside them was superior to circumstance.”

Are you superior to your circumstances?

Or do you allow them to control your life and hold you back from your greatness?

Because no matter where you find yourself, you can choose to be bigger than poverty, imprisonment, oppression, disability.

Anne Frank, one of the most discussed victims of the Holocaust, had every justification to hate the world she was living in but instead she chose to believe, despite everything, that people were good.

Instead, Anne rose above her circumstances and with her voice inspired the world.

She didn’t have money, or worldly power, or the internet, or even her freedom.

She was a child.

She chose to quietly lead herself out of the darkness that was closing in on her, and in doing so cast a light into the world.

Just like her, all the power you need to fulfill your purpose is alive in youright now.

You were born to lead.

Maybe it’s not a huge company or running in politics.

But what you were born to lead, above everything else, is yourself.

Lead yourself to happiness.

Lead yourself to fulfillment.

Lead yourself to health.

Lead yourself toward your vision.

Lead yourself into greatness.

And lead others to do the same along the way.

YOU're the powerful leader you’ve always been waiting for.

And it’s time to lead.

Subscribe on iTunesStitcher Radio or TuneIn

More from Entrepreneur

Corene Summers helps clients advancing their health, careers and lives overall through reducing stress, tension and optimizing sleep.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Buy From
The Hero Factor

The Hero Factor

Buy From
Total Alignment

Total Alignment

Buy From
The Business of Good

The Business of Good

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Small Business Heroes

WNBA Legend Sue Bird Is Addicted to the Process of Winning

Small Business Heroes

I Spent Two Days with Decorated War Veterans. Here's What I Learned About Leadership.

Small Business Heroes

4 Must-Have Leadership Qualities