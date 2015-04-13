My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Success

Think You're Special? You Just Might Be.

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Think You're Special? You Just Might Be.
Image credit: Apple | Enhanced by Entrepreneur
VIP Contributor
Author of Real Leaders Don't Follow
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Millennials have definitely gotten a bad rap as a generation of narcissistic brats. While I don’t think it makes any sense to label entire groups of people based on age or any other criteria for that matter, even if it were true, that’s not as bad as it sounds.

Truth is, self-importance can be a powerful motivator in life.

If you truly believe you’re special, have a desperate need to be important, and work hard to prove it, there’s a decent chance you’ll succeed. It’s called a self-fulfilling prophecy and it happens all the time … under certain conditions, that is.

As a boy, Steve Jobs once told a girl from across the street that he was adopted. When she asked if that meant his real parents didn’t want him, he freaked out and ran into the house crying. That’s when his adopted mom told him that they specifically chose him. From then on, he knew he was special.

Nevertheless, the path to the prophecy’s fulfillment is a bit more circuitous than you’d think. While his adopted parents did choose him, Jobs was still aware on some level that his biological parents gave him up. He likely spent his life resolving that conflict by proving he was indeed special and therefore fulfilling the prophecy.  

Related: Want to Be Successful? Focus on One Business.

That sort of mechanism is quite common in highly accomplished people. Don’t ask me how I know that; I just do. And guess what? Believing you're special is a good start but it’s still just a beginning. Motivation alone won’t get you there. There are several necessary conditions to fulfill the prophecy and reach your potential.

You’ve got to have the talent to back it up.

I don’t care if it’s smarts, skills, instincts, perfectionism, or some combination thereof, you either need to be born with talent or use that powerful drive inside you to develop it. Of course you can try to BS your way through life but I doubt you’ll be happy living with yourself if you do.    

You can’t just think positive thoughts.

People often get confused on this point. Childhood trauma lights a fire under you to get out and prove yourself. Focusing only on the positive in adulthood, on the other hand, just creates a false sense of reality in your mind. It does not translate into anything good in the material world.  

You have to work your tail off.

You can be as self-important as Donald Trump or Mark Cuban if you like, it won’t count for beans if you just sit on your butt and expect all good things to come to you. The combination of narcissism and a sense of entitlement never ends well. You still have to do the work. Period.

Related: The True Meaning of 'Entrepreneur'

You must make smart decisions.

Even if you are motivated, have the talent, and work your butt off, there will still be thousands of choices to make over the course of your life. Each one plays a role in determining your path and has the potential to shift the outcome for better or worse. Success always depends on making smart decisions throughout your life.

You still have to persevere.

This sort of mechanism is usually self-perpetuating. In other words, you can achieve and achieve and it’s never enough. That can be a gift or a curse depending on how you look at it and the affect it has on your life. On a positive note, that often provides the strength and resilience to persevere through tough times.    

Look, if whatever makes you believe you’re special also motivates you to do all that’s necessary to accomplish great things, then you’ll no doubt fulfill your destiny. If not – if you lack the drive and ability to make it happen – then you might want to lighten up on the self-importance and try a little humility.

Related: Success Is Never an Accident. It's a Choice.

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Real Leaders Don't Follow

Real Leaders Don't Follow

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Success

7 Essential Strategies You Can Use to Grow Your Business

Success

Richard Branson's 8 Keys to Happiness and Success

Success

7 Online Business Ideas That Could Make You Rich