5 Mobile Trends That Are Changing the Way Business Is Done (Infographic)

April 13, 2015 2 min read

All you need to do is take a look around at your fellow commuters in the morning to see the sheer ubiquity of mobile devices in our daily lives. And the numbers don’t lie: According to the Pew Research Center, 64 percent of Americans have a smartphone, up from 35 percent in 2011.

As those numbers continue to rise, an infographic from HR services company Randstad Technologies details some of the mobile trends to watch out for.

The company predicts that there will be a major focus on how mobile influences the customer brick-and-mortar shopping experience, with apps that will utilize “interior GPS tracking” (think Apple’s iBeacon technology) to provide users information about deals right down to the aisle they are in.



There is expected to be a push for businesses to employ mobile tech that will allow employees to pull up company information in real-time in an effort to make it simpler to collaborate on projects and move away from endless post-meeting email chain updates.

Also anticipate more mobile apps from businesses designed to be used around special events throughout the year, for everything from Mother’s Day to March Madness.

For more on how businesses will work to reach their ideal customers, check out the infographic below.