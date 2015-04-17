My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Project Grow

So You Think You Have Something to Prove?

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
So You Think You Have Something to Prove?
Image credit: Shutterstock
Guest Writer
Entrepreneur, Author and CEO of Solamar
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

I've struggled my whole life, feeling like I had to prove myself to other people.

It’s very isolating when you're convinced no one believes in you. But the truth? That feeling is the result of your internal beliefs -- mine, too -- as opposed to the actions by those around us.

Related: 5 Quotes That Will Get You Off the Fence and Taking Action

Naysayers

It’s true that in the world we live in, those who try to set themselves apart, those who desire to do something bigger, better, braver than what's already out there are usually the ones who get mocked or laughed at by their peers. The only difference between those who fail (ahem, give up) and those who succeed (keep trying!) is the power they give to those naysayers.

Sometimes there's no way to convince other people of your potential. You simply have to know it yourself.

Just do it

I love Nike’s slogan. It’s the perfect phrase because it eliminates all excuses. Sure, their intention is for you to exercise (using their products, of course). But the idea works well here, too. Don’t waste your energy trying to convince people to believe in you. It’s exhausting.

Just get out there, and do what you believe you can do. I know -- we all want a fan club, people to be our cheerleaders and really root for us to win.

But we run so much faster when we shake off the weight of the scrutiny of others.

Related: The Easiest, Fastest Way to Become an Entrepreneur

The proof is in the pudding

This year, more than ever, I feel I’m done proving myself to other people. With more than 10 years of hard work, blood, sweat and tears, it finally hit me that it doesn’t matter who else believes in me as long as I believe in myself.

That’s not to say there aren’t people I'd love call and proudly shove my achievements in their face and say, “Hah! See? I told you I could, so there!” But really, the only thing I need to say to any of my naysayers is, “Thanks!”

Without them, I wouldn’t have pushed myself as hard as I have.

Finally, I've come to accept that I am who I am. I’ve done a lot of great things I’m proud of -- and I’ll do a lot more. Maybe no one will ever know or realize how much I’ve gained along the way, but I’ll know. And I'm done proving this to other people.

I've proven it to myself. That's enough.

Related: How Do You Look at the Barriers in Your Life?

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Motivation

Failure Isn't Fatal: What You Can Learn From Hard Times and How You Can Find a Creative Solution

Motivation

12 Adrenaline-Charged Songs to Start Your Day

Motivation

How to Find an Accountability Partner Who Will Actually Keep You Focused