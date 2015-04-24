My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Video Tips

What to Wear When You're In Front of the Camera

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
What to Wear When You're In Front of the Camera
Image credit: Shutterstock.com
Guest Writer
Creative Director at Plum Productions and Host at MyVideo101.com
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

With video becoming an essential part of any marketing plan, it’s only a matter of time before someone pushes you in front of a camera.  Besides the obvious nerves that come with being recorded, you’ll likely have anxiety about what to wear.

However, wardrobe selection is essential to production planning. Before a Plum Productions shoot, I always email clients a list of suggestions for clothing as some items look better on camera than others. Plus, certain outfits actually pose technical challenges. Below, are some universal guidelines to follow any time you’re the star of a video production.

Related: A Checklist of 8 Best Practices for Successful Video Campaigns

Choose warming colors.  

Colors like teal, cobalt, purple and coral pop on screen. For women, wearing a top in one of these bright shades will really warm up your face. For men, neckties are your best opportunity to deliver a punch of color.

Avoid white, bright red and all-black outfits.  

All three of these colors pose technical problems. 

For instance, before shooting, your videographer will adjusts the camera exposure for your face, so if you’re wearing a bright white top, that top will glow. (A small amount of white is okay peeking out from under a jacket and tie, but your best bet is to opt for a light blue.) 

Black poses the same problem. When the camera exposure is correct on your face, black looks too dark or “crushed.” The definition of your garment will be lost, so you’ll look shapeless. 

And bright red sometimes “bleeds” on camera, giving off a slight, hazy halo.

Stick to solids. 

Big patterns are too distracting. Remember, the focus should be on you, not your outfit. Alternately, small, tight patterns (including even the subtlest plaid pattern in a suit jacket) can "buzz" on camera. On a necktie, opt for a medium-sized pattern, like stripes.

Related: 4 Tips for Hiring a Great Video Production Company

Stay classic.   

Your company is investing a fair amount of money in this video project and will likely use it for years. So choose an outfit that will stand the test of time. As tempted as you may be to rock those very-now culottes you’re so excited about, avoid any trends that will make the video look dated.

Keep jewelry simple.  

Dangly jewelry isn’t just visually distracting; it’s loud. Microphones will pick up your bangle bracelets or jangly earrings. Stick to studs and forgo the bracelets.

Don’t make a big change before the shoot. 

I once arrived to a shoot and my client was furious; the night before one of his staff members had gotten a funky haircut and colored it a shade of red not naturally found on the human head. 

If you’re “casting” certain team members to be in your company’s video, make sure they understand that their style and appearance is one of the reasons they were selected and major makeovers before the shoot are unnecessary.

As a rule of thumb always bring two or three wardrobe options to any shoot and let your producer help you make a final selection. While you may be the star, always remember that your outfit plays a supporting role.

Related: How to Create a Successful DIY Video on a Budget

More from Entrepreneur

New York Times bestselling author Nicole Lapin can help you pitch your brand to press and strengthen your media training.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From
The Digital Marketing Handbook

The Digital Marketing Handbook

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Marketing

5 Ways to Promote Your YouTube Videos

Video Tips

What to Wear When You're In Front of the Camera

Marketing

7 Ways to Create More Engaging Videos That Rank Higher in YouTube