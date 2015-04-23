My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Apple

Apple CEO Tim Cook Busts Some Rusty Moves to Pharrell's 'Happy'

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Former West Coast Editor
2 min read

Tim Cook hikes, bikes and -- who knew? -- he packs a wicked fist-pump, too. The silver-haired Apple CEO waved his hands in the air like he just didn’t care at an outdoor celebration yesterday. He unabashedly busted some funky cold conservative moves on stage in front of a throbbing sea of partying underlings, to the beat of Pharrell’s bubbly live rendition of “Happy.”

Image credit: Gizmodo

There was hand-clapping. And some moves that looked more like the breaststroke than dancing. We’re not completely sure.

Related: Leadership Lessons From Apple CEO Tim Cook

Video clips of the epic dance-off were posted to Instagram but were later removed or set to private. Here’s a video via YouTube:

The occasion: Apple’s Earth Day beer bash, a shindig the tech giant puts on every year that you wish you were invited to. The place: Apple’s California sun-drenched headquarters.

Naturally, Cook’s backup dancers were big cheeses, too. Eddie Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of Internet software and services, and Phil Schiller, Apple’s senior vice president of worldwide marketing, cut up a mean, kinda awkward rug.

Related: Business Bacchanal: Sex, Booze and the Work Trip

Hey, even higher ups can let loose sometimes, right?

Cook may not be an unbridled dancing machine like the enthusiasm bomb that is Steve Ballmer, but he can decently clap along. You can’t fault Apple’s head honcho for fist-pumping in public. We’d be doing the happy dance, too, if we were at the helm of one of the richest companies in the world, merrily shimmying our way to the billionaire club.

Related: Apples to Apples: Steve Jobs vs. Tim Cook (Infographic)

More from Entrepreneur

Amina AlTai teaches entrepreneurs and intrapreneurs how to balance a thriving career, body and mind.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Apple

Developers File Antitrust Lawsuit Against Apple over App Store

Apple

All the Important Stuff From Apple's WWDC Keynote

Apple

Apple Launches a New iPod Touch