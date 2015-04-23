Apple CEO Tim Cook Busts Some Rusty Moves to Pharrell's 'Happy'

April 23, 2015 2 min read

Tim Cook hikes, bikes and -- who knew? -- he packs a wicked fist-pump, too. The silver-haired Apple CEO waved his hands in the air like he just didn’t care at an outdoor celebration yesterday. He unabashedly busted some funky cold conservative moves on stage in front of a throbbing sea of partying underlings, to the beat of Pharrell’s bubbly live rendition of “Happy.”

Image credit: Gizmodo

There was hand-clapping. And some moves that looked more like the breaststroke than dancing. We’re not completely sure.

Video clips of the epic dance-off were posted to Instagram but were later removed or set to private. Here’s a video via YouTube:

The occasion: Apple’s Earth Day beer bash, a shindig the tech giant puts on every year that you wish you were invited to. The place: Apple’s California sun-drenched headquarters.

Naturally, Cook’s backup dancers were big cheeses, too. Eddie Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of Internet software and services, and Phil Schiller, Apple’s senior vice president of worldwide marketing, cut up a mean, kinda awkward rug.

Hey, even higher ups can let loose sometimes, right?

Cook may not be an unbridled dancing machine like the enthusiasm bomb that is Steve Ballmer, but he can decently clap along. You can’t fault Apple’s head honcho for fist-pumping in public. We’d be doing the happy dance, too, if we were at the helm of one of the richest companies in the world, merrily shimmying our way to the billionaire club.

