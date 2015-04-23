Forget Road Rage. This Guy Shot Up His Computer and Said It Was 'Glorious.'

April 23, 2015 1 min read

Ever get so exasperated with a malfunctioning computer that you literally want to hurl it across the room? Thirty-seven-year-old Colorado Springs, Colo., resident Lucas Hinch did one better.

When his Dell XPS 410 desktop, which had been plaguing him for months, lapsed into a blue screen of death last Monday evening, Hinch took the machine out to an alley near his home and shot it eight times with a handgun.

Readers, do not try this at home. Or in the office. Thanks.

"It was glorious," Hinch told The Los Angeles Times. "Angels sung on high."

That is, until police arrived, responding to the sound of gunshots. As it is illegal to fire within city limits, Hinch’s 9-mm pistol was confiscated, and he now faces a possible fine, police said.

Nevertheless Hinch, who runs a homeopathic herb store, told police he has no regrets. “That computer had a bad day," he said.

Hinch’s meltdown reminded us of another epic office-tech meltdown:

