My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Anger Management

Forget Road Rage. This Guy Shot Up His Computer and Said It Was 'Glorious.'

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Forget Road Rage. This Guy Shot Up His Computer and Said It Was 'Glorious.'
Image credit: Colorado Springs Police Department via Facebook
Former Staff Writer
1 min read

Ever get so exasperated with a malfunctioning computer that you literally want to hurl it across the room? Thirty-seven-year-old Colorado Springs, Colo., resident Lucas Hinch did one better.

When his Dell XPS 410 desktop, which had been plaguing him for months, lapsed into a blue screen of death last Monday evening, Hinch took the machine out to an alley near his home and shot it eight times with a handgun.

Readers, do not try this at home. Or in the office. Thanks.

"It was glorious," Hinch told The Los Angeles Times. "Angels sung on high."

Related: Playing With Fire? Oklahoma City Shooting Range Granted Liquor License

That is, until police arrived, responding to the sound of gunshots. As it is illegal to fire within city limits, Hinch’s 9-mm pistol was confiscated, and he now faces a possible fine, police said.

Nevertheless Hinch, who runs a homeopathic herb store, told police he has no regrets. “That computer had a bad day," he said.

Hinch’s meltdown reminded us of another epic office-tech meltdown:

Related: Angry at Work? Have a Snack.

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Anger Management

How to Transform Anger Into Constructive Action

Ready For Anything

4 Antidotes for Our Anger Epidemic

Ready For Anything

4 Ways to Defuse Your Anger Before It Blows Up Your Career