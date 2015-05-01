My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Elon Musk

Elon Musk Unveils Clean, Green Batteries to Power the World

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Elon Musk Unveils Clean, Green Batteries to Power the World
Image credit: Kim Lachance Shandrow
Elon Musk
Former West Coast Editor
5 min read

“Save us, Elon! Save us!” a man shouted at the rosy-cheeked billionaire on stage. The billionaire was Elon Musk, a passionate futurist and crusader for renewable energy. The visionary Tesla founder took to the stage at the electric car company’s Hawthorne, Calif., design studio last night to reveal the much-hyped “missing piece” of our future. And, yes, it’s all part of his ambitious grand plan to save the Earth on his way to Mars, specifically from the environmental ills of oil and gas.

As predicted, Musk spilled the details at the glitzy show-and-tell about Tesla Energy, Tesla Motors’ new brand of sustainable battery systems for residential, business and even public utility use. The offering -- a bold detour from the world of luxury e-car-manufacturing and into the mushrooming renewable energy market -- brings forth two products.

The first is the Powerwall, a home battery system, available at 10 kilowatt hours (kWh) for $3,500 or for $3,000 for 7 kWh. (Prices don’t include installation.) The second product, estimated to cost around $13,000 a pop, is the refrigerator-reminiscent, 100 kWh Powerpack, an infinitely scalable, utility-class industrial battery targeted to mid- to large-sized businesses.

Related: Elon Musk's Ex-Wife on What She Learned Living With an Extreme Entrepreneurial Success

“The issue with existing batteries is that they suck,” Musk quipped from the event stage to raucous woots and loud applause. “They’re stinky, ugly, bad in every way.” Not only are his much better, he says, “They’re beautiful.”

He has a point. They sort of are. The compact, 220-pound Powerwall models are stackable, rechargeable lithium-ion batteries encased in attractive outer shells that fittingly resemble shiny car hoods. After all, the tech inside is a derivative of the battery inside of Tesla’s Model S.

Powerwalls work with solar or grid power and provide backup power. Both versions, six slender inches thick, can be wall-mounted inside or outside of your house or garage. Available in white, black, gray, blue and red, the sleek, Internet-connected units are indeed pretty, but, uh, not enough to lick.

Musk told reporters at a press conference held just before the red carpet launch party that he’s confident the batteries hold the power to revolutionize energy consumption at a global level. He realizes, though, that that’s no easy feat and might seem a little out there.

“Our goal here is to fundamentally change the way the world uses energy at extreme scale,” he said. “It’s going to seem crazy, but you’ll see what I mean.” Not as crazy, perhaps, as putting a man on Mars this decade.

We asked the entrepreneur and serial investor to describe why the everyday homeowner would want a Powerwall battery. He pointed to its ability store energy to help users survive off the grid whenever energy is scarce or too expensive. “You’ll have the security, freedom and peace of mind of knowing you’ll always have power even if your utility goes down.”

The temperature-controlled batteries are especially beneficial for people who live in cold climates, he said, where grid power often fails during ice storms and other inclement weather.

Or, if you’re ready to ditch the grid altogether, Tesla’s Powerwall can help you cut the cord, that is if you have solar panels. “If you combine the battery pack with solar, you can go completely independent,” Musk said, “so you can be just free of the grid if you want.”

Related: 8 CEOs Who Amassed a Fortune Before Age 30 (Infographic)

As for Musk himself, he’s not living off the grid just yet. Smiling and rolling his eyes, he admitted that he doesn’t own any Tesla Energy batteries yet. There are, however, several solar panels installed on his $17 million mansion in posh Bel Air, Los Angeles.

The industrial Powerpack has already gone on sale to select customers, including Wal-Mart and Cargill. As for the home batteries, they’re available for pre-order now and are expected to begin shipping in three to four months. Musk said he expects the home units to reach moderate volume production later this year, then to kick into “much more serious production” next year, when manufacturing them will transition to Tesla’s “Gigafactory” in the Nevada desert.

Related: Why Tesla's Gigafactory Could Be Obsolete Before It Even Opens

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Elon Musk

Elon Musk Just Trolled Jeff Bezos on Twitter and It Could Reignite a Years-Old Feud Between the Billionaires

Elon Musk

Tesla Investigated Elon Musk After He Reportedly Pushed a Former Employee

Elon Musk

SEC Says Elon Musk Violated Settlement With Tweet