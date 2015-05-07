Is a Virtual Company the Best Option for Your Business?

May 7, 2015 4 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Imagine the beauty of a work commute that's as short as the walk from your bedroom to your office.

Sounds good, huh...

Virtual businesses have been on the rise for more than a decade, and they show no signs of slowing down. CEOs are creating new ways to help employees stay engaged in their companies and are challenging the way most of us feel about clocking into the typical 9-to-5 job. Companies that go in this direction do so because, in many cases, it just makes sense. Cutting unnecessary overhead from their budget and giving their employees flexibility are some of the biggest perks of creating a virtual office.

Related: The Biggest Do's and Don'ts of Video Conferencing

Some folks fear that they'll lose touch with their clients and their employees, but I can say from personal experience that’s simply not true.

There are so many ways we can make our clients or team feel like they matter. The biggest one is simply paying attention. Picking up the phone, sending a thank you card or responding to emails quickly are all common sense methods of helping people know that you care about them and their needs.

With my own company, Solamar, we have a big get-together at least once a year. We do this in order to establish teamwork, talk about goals in the coming year and just reconnect. I try to check in with my team as much as possible and make sure that everyone knows how awesome and integral to our company they are.

Flexibility of hours and being mobile are big perks for both you and your employees.

It cuts the parents in your office especially a big break. Being able to work around playdates, school pick-up times and sports eliminates some of the stress of being a working mom or dad. It's important, however, to remain goal-oriented and make certain that tasks get done in a timely manner. You want to pull in folks who realize that just because they aren’t working in a cube field with a supervisor timing them every time they go to the bathroom, they do still have a responsibility to show up and pull their own weight.

Related: Workers Without Borders: Managing the Remote Revolution

Another advantage to going virtual is access to a wider talent pool.

Being virtual allows you the opportunity to recruit someone in New York, Alabama, Oregon or Kansas, which can give you an edge against competitors. It allows you to find the best and brightest individual for your specific needs. Freelancers love working with virtual companies because they can balance your tasks with that of their other clients without leaving the comfort of their home. And you can work with them on an as-needed basis, allowing you to cut costs.

The big question: Is a virtual company the best option for your business?

Well, you'll have to decide that for yourself.

Companies have proven over and over that it can work -- and it works really well for my company. I love helping my team thrive in their chosen environments and seeing it pay off time after time for all of us. Having a team of people who are happy to turn on their computers everyday to work with me and build strong relationships -- regardless of distance -- is what makes going virtual one of the best decisions I’ve ever made for my company.

Related: Going Paperless Is Still in the Future at Many Businesses