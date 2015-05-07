3-D Printed Ultrasound Lets Blind Mother-to-Be Meet Her Unborn Baby (VIDEO)

May 7, 2015 2 min read

If 3-D printed prosthetic arms and dog legs aren’t enough proof of the emotionally-resounding prospects of the burgeoning technology, here’s another use case that’s sure to bring a tear to your eye.

Huggies Brazil has produced a heartrending video entitled Meeting Murilo, in which a blind mother-to-be is able to glimpse her newborn son before his arrival thanks to a 3-D printed ultrasound.

In the clip, doctors ask 30-year-old Tatiana Guerra -- who is 20 weeks pregnant and lost her sight at age 17 -- how she imagines her son. “His nose like a little potato…a small mouth…a chubby little hand,” she says, teary-eyed. “I can’t wait to smell him.”

Cut to a 3-D printing mobile station, where Huggies is printing a plaque of sorts of Guerra’s fetus’ likeness. “I am your son,” it reads at the top in Braille. Guerra immediately breaks down, caressing the visage with trembling hands.

Huggies Brazil produced four total videos in which blind, expectant mothers receive 3-D printed models of their unborn children.

“Huggies is a brand concerned about every moment between a mother and a son,” the company said, “including one of the most important: the first time they meet.” Watch the moment for yourself below:

