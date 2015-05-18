My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Legal Issues

California Man Sues Uber Claiming It Stole Ridesharing Idea

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
California Man Sues Uber Claiming It Stole Ridesharing Idea
Image credit: ROBERT GALBRAITH | REUTERS
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Reuters

A California man has sued Uber Technologies Inc and its Chief Executive Officer Travis Kalanick, claiming they stole his idea for a cellphone-based car hailing service.

Kevin Halpern sued Uber, Kalanick and several early investors in the company in San Francisco Superior Court on Thursday, accusing them of misappropriation of trade secrets and breach of contract. The complaint claims he suffered damages in excess of $1 billion.

Uber, the San Francisco-based ride sharing company that was valued at $40 billion in its last funding round, called the claims "completely baseless" and vowed to fight them.

Halpern founded a company called Celluride Wireless in 2003, six years before Uber was created.

In a video on YouTube, Halpern said, "Kalanick created an exact replica of Celluride and called it Uber."

Halpern, who grew up in New York, said in the video he understood the difficulty in getting taxis and wanted to create a way to bring drivers and passengers together using cellphones and GPS technology.

According to the complaint, he registered the Celluride website in 2003 and developed a mobile phone prototype in 2006. It was then, the complaint said, that he encountered Kalanick at an office Kalanick was renting from his friend in San Francisco.

Halpern said in the complaint that with Kalanick's promises to keep the information confidential, he shared his concept, designs and prototype.

Halpern's attorney, Christopher Dolan, who has handled other civil cases against Uber, said at a press conference on Thursday that "as the creator of the ride-sharing industry concept, (Halpern) feels he has been left out of the company by the people he worked with."

Halpern is also suing Uber investors Bill Trenchard of First Round Capital, Bill Gurley of Benchmark Capital and Scott Belsky.

In 2009, Halpern sued Anu Shukla, the founder of Offerpal Media, which is now known as Tapjoy, for allegedly violating an agreement and cutting him out of that company. The case was thrown out by a California state judge after Halpern disobeyed discovery orders.

Dolan could not be immediately reached on Friday.

The case is Kevin Halpern & Celluride Wireless Inc v. Uber Technologies Inc et al, No. 15-545825, in the Superior Court for the City and County of San Francisco.

(Reporting by Andrew Chung in New York; Editing by Alexia Garamfalvi and Lisa Shumaker)

More from Entrepreneur

Amina AlTai teaches entrepreneurs and intrapreneurs how to balance a thriving career, body and mind.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

In Some States, Medical Marijuana Users Must Choose Between Ganja or a Gun

Is Drug Testing Employees Required in Legal States?

Will the DEA Reclassify CBD?