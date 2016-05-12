Low Cost Business Ideas
The Top 100 Low-Cost Franchises
Franchises with lower costs of entry can make it easier for you to plan to be your own boss. Here's a look at the strategies behind low-cost franchising and some resources on where to find successful opportunities.
Creative Ideas
Doing What You Love
Product Sales
Even More Ideas
B-to-B Businesses
- Bookkeeping
- Business support
- Consulting
- Desktop publishing
- Invoicing
- Manufacturer's rep
- Medical claims
- Payments
- Security specialist
- Seminar production
- Transcription service
- Virtual assistant business
Personal Services
- Child-care
- Elder Care
- Financial Advisor
- Organizer
- Personal concierge
- Personal shopper
- Remodeling contractor
- Tutoring service
- Wedding consultant
