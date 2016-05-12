Low-Cost Business Ideas

Low Cost Business Ideas

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Low Cost Business Ideas
Image credit: Noel Drevermann / EyeEm | Getty Images
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The Top 100 Low-Cost Franchises

Franchises with lower costs of entry can make it easier for you to plan to be your own boss. Here's a look at the strategies behind low-cost franchising and some resources on where to find successful opportunities.

Creative Ideas

Doing What You Love

Product Sales

Even More Ideas

B-to-B Businesses

Related: The 15 Most Popular Online Payment Solutions

Personal Services

Related: 10 Online Invoicing Services for Small-Business Owners

Other Services


More Low-Cost Articles »
 

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From
Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Buy From
Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Personal Training Business

Start Your Own Personal Training Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Low-Cost Business Ideas

9 Low-Cost Business Ideas for College Students

Low-Cost Business Ideas

12 Low-Cost Business Ideas for Introverts

Low-Cost Business Ideas

Need a Business Idea? Here are 55