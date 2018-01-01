Low-Cost Business Ideas

25 Fastest Growing Freelance Skills
Skills

25 Fastest Growing Freelance Skills

If you're a freelancer, here are some of the highly demanded skills that could land you some big projects.
Due | 5 min read
3 Myths You Can't Afford to Believe About Startup Apps
Mobile Apps

3 Myths You Can't Afford to Believe About Startup Apps

Investing time, energy and money in these common 'truths' could lead to failure long before customers decide your fate in the app store.
Brian D. Evans | 4 min read
Franchising's 4 Hottest Categories Offer Small Costs and Big Payoffs
Franchises

Franchising's 4 Hottest Categories Offer Small Costs and Big Payoffs

As the cost of franchising continues to drop, motivated and cash-strapped entrepreneurs are paying their dues with sweat instead. Here are four of the year's hottest franchise categories that do more with less.
Jason Daley | 9 min read
2016 Top 100 Low Cost Franchises
Franchises

2016 Top 100 Low Cost Franchises

The top 100 low-cost franchises, all for less than $60,000.
Tracy Stapp Herold | 1 min read
3 Steps for Launching an Ecommerce Store in One Day
Ecommerce

3 Steps for Launching an Ecommerce Store in One Day

Fast, functional, sharp and informative, all for free.
Nathan Resnick | 4 min read
The 15 Most Profitable Small-Business Industries in 2016
Growing Industries

The 15 Most Profitable Small-Business Industries in 2016

At the top of the heap is accounting and tax services -- plus other industries with low startup costs, according to report.
Carolyn Sun | 7 min read
How to Get Started as a Public Speaker
Public Speaking

How to Get Started as a Public Speaker

If you want to start speaking, here's what you need to know to avoid wasting your time.
Wendy Keller | 7 min read
10 Online Careers You Can Start Today With Basically No Money
Low-Cost Business Ideas

10 Online Careers You Can Start Today With Basically No Money

Right now, somebody somewhere would hire you if they knew what you can do.
Jonathan Long | 6 min read
9 Low-Cost Business Ideas for College Students
Low-Cost Business Ideas

9 Low-Cost Business Ideas for College Students

It can be difficult for students to balance a part-time job with a heavy class schedule. Here's a list of 9 low-cost business ideas for under $100.
Rose Leadem | 10 min read
12 Low-Cost Business Ideas for Introverts
Low-Cost Business Ideas

12 Low-Cost Business Ideas for Introverts

Many introverts excel at running their own startups or being self-employed. Here's a list of low-cost business ideas that maximize on the skills of introversion for under $1,000.
Rose Leadem | 14 min read
