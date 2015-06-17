My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Franchise Opportunities

More Than 200 Franchise Opportunities for Less Than $50,000

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
More Than 200 Franchise Opportunities for Less Than $50,000
Image credit: Shutterstock
Magazine Contributor
15+ min read

This story appears in the June 2015 issue of Start Up. Subscribe »

Just as it’s become less costly within the past five years to launch a hot new business in Silicon Valley or out of your garage, so has it become more affordable to buy your own business and be your own boss. But unlike those garage-based entrepreneurs who start a venture with an idea and a prayer, these companies come with a track record and a business plan to guide you along the way. On the following pages, you’ll find franchise opportunities that appeal to almost every interest, from entertainment and childcare to food and maintenance services. For less than $50,000, you’re in business.
 

AUTOMOTIVE

Windshield Repair

Novus Glass
Auto glass repair and replacement
Startup cost: $46.8K-$229.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,627/17
novusfranchising.com

SuperGlass Windshield Repair
Windshield repair
Startup cost: $9.9K-$31K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 295/0
superglass.com

Techna Glass International 
Windshield repair and replacement
Startup cost: $41.6K-$175.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 30/22
technaglass.com

 

Miscellaneous Auto Products & Services

Clear Lights Franchising 
Headlight restoration, auto appearance services
Startup cost: $35K-$126.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1/1
clearlightsfranchise.com

Colors on Parade
Mobile auto paint and dent repair
Startup cost: $39.7K-$525K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 266/8
colorsonparade.com

Green Shine
Waterless car-wash services 
Startup cost: $22.7K-$49.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 13/3
gogreenshine.com

Headlights 20/20 USA
Headlight restoration
Startup cost: $22.4K-$97.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 2/1
headlights2020usa.com

Interior Magic International
Auto appearance reconditioning
Startup cost: $33.1K-$100.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 45/0
myinteriormagic.com

 

BUSINESS SERVICES

Advertising/Marketing

Attorney at Law Magazine
Legal trade magazine
Startup cost: $36K-$71.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 3/1
attorneyatlawmagazine.com

Billboard Connection/Izon Global Media
Ad agency specializing in outdoor media
Startup cost: $44.3K-$68.95K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 36/1
discoverbillboardconnection.com

Bingo Bugle Newspaper
Specialty newspaper
Startup cost: $9.1K-$15K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 41/0
bingobugle.com

C9 Balloons Franchising 
Advertising balloons, directional signage
Startup cost: $24.95K-$38.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 0/1
c9balloons.com

Coffee News
Weekly newspaper distributed at restaurants
Startup cost: $9.8K-$10.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 799/5
coffeenews.com

Driven Digital Ads 
Digital advertising
Startup cost: $35.7K-$130K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1/2
drivendigitalads.com

Great American Deals
Hyperlocal daily-deal websites
Startup cost: $49.4K-$65.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 10/0
greatamericandeals.com

Homes & Land
Real-estate advertising magazine
Startup cost: $47.1K-$127K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 210/20
homesandland.com

Intrigue Media Solutions 
Marketing services
Startup cost: $26.1K-$123.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 0/3
intrigueme.ca

RSVP Publications
Direct-mail advertising
Startup cost: $44.9K-$176K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 92/0
rsvppublications.com

Sports Image
Sports marketing for high schools and organizations
Startup cost: $15.5K-$38.97K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 23/1
sportsimageinc.com

SuperCoups
Co-op direct-mail advertising
Startup cost: $28.8K-$38.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 19/0
supercoups.com

Town Money Saver
Direct-mail advertising
Startup cost: $38.1K-$49.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 42/1
townmoneysaver.com

The Waiting Game
Free monthly waiting-room publication
Startup cost: $9.2K-$11.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 23/3
waitinggamepublications.com

 

Business Brokerages

First Choice Business Brokers
Business brokerage
Startup cost: $41.2K-$118.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 18/0
fcbbi.com

Sunbelt Business Brokers
Business brokerage
Startup cost: $41.7K-$96.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 200/1
sunbeltnetwork.com

 

Business Consulting

CEO Focus
Peer consulting groups for small-business owners
Startup cost: $41.5K-$63K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 27/5
ceofocus.com

Franchise Creator
Franchise consulting
Startup cost: $11.4K-$12.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1/1
franchisecreator.com

FranNet
Franchise consulting
Startup cost: $44.6K-$81.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 66/0
frannet.com

 

Property Management

All County Property Management Franchise 
Property management
Startup cost: $49.7K-$88.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 34/1
allcountyfranchise.com

Book by Owner Resort Property Management
Resort property management
Startup cost: $46K-$85.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 7/0
bbofranchising.com

Keyrenter Property Management Franchise
Residential property management
Startup cost: $37K-$79K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 4/3
keyrenterfranchise.com

Property Management 
Commercial and residential property management
Startup cost: $20.3K-$61K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 93/2
propertymanagementinc.com

Renters Warehouse USA 
Property management
Startup cost: $43.3K-$96.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 20/1
professionallandlords.com

 

Training Programs

Dale Carnegie Training
Workplace training and development
Startup cost: $26K-$182.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 202/2
dalecarnegie.com

Leadership Management 
Leadership and organization training
Startup cost: $20K-$27.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 164/0
lmi-world.com

 

Miscellaneous Business Services

AmSpirit Business Connections
Professional networking referral groups
Startup cost: $13.9K-$34.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 8/4
amspirit.com

Computer Troubleshooters
Technology consulting for small businesses
Startup cost: $17.2K-$82.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 344/0
comptroub.com

Proforma
Printing and promotional products
Startup cost: $4.7K-$50.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 703/0
onlyproforma.com

Relocation Strategies
Corporate relocation consulting
Startup cost: $44.5K-$69.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1/1
relocationstrategies.net

Sculpture Hospitality
Liquor inventory-control services
Startup cost: $43.4K-$57.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 372/2
sculpturehospitality.com

TEAM Referral Network Franchise 
Professional networking referral groups
Startup cost: $13.9K-$46K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 6/2
teamreferralnetwork.com

 

CHILDREN’S BUSINESSES

Children’s Enrichment Programs

ABC Do-Re-ME!
Music programs
Startup cost: $2.1K-$7.99K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 10/16
abcdoreme.com

Abrakadoodle
Art-education programs
Startup cost: $37.8K-$80.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 175/2
abrakadoodle.com

Brick by Brick
Lego-building classes, camps, parties
Startup cost: $34.2K-$179.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 5/2
buildbrickbybrick.com

Bricks Bots & Beakers
Science, technology, engineering and math camps, classes, parties
Startup cost: $17.6K-$27.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 13/2
bricksbotsbeakers.com

Bricks 4 Kidz
Lego-engineering classes, camps, parties
Startup cost: $33.8K-$51.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 641/1
bricks4kidz.com

Chef It Up!/Chef It Up 2 Go!
Cooking classes and parties for children and adults
Startup cost: $16.4K-$59.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 11/2
chefitupkids.com

CompuChild
Children’s technology education
Startup cost: $18.3K-$33K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 44/1
compuchild.com

Drama Kids International 
After-school drama classes and summer camps
Startup cost: $28.5K-$46.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 193/0
dramakidsfranchises.com

Engineering for Kids
Math, science, technology and engineering activities
Startup cost: $38.1K-$93.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 126/2
engineeringforkids.com

Franchise Little Engineers
Engineering and technology after-school programs, camps and events
Startup cost: $23.6K-$51.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 0/1
little-engineers.com

Hobby Quest
Enrichment programs, camps, workshops, parties
Startup cost: $39.2K-$54.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 0/3
hobbyquest.com

Ho Math Chess Learning Center
After-school math, chess and puzzle learning programs
Startup cost: $34.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 14/1
mathandchess.com

IslandTime Treasures
Art-based science, engineering and math classes
Startup cost: $13K-$25.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 8/2
islandtimetreasures.com

KidzArt
Art-education programs, products and services
Startup cost: $46.1K-$52.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 107/0
kidzart.com

Little Medical School
Medical-themed after-school and summer-camp programs
Startup cost: $27.4K-$45.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 0/1
littlemedicalschool.com

MindsAhead Academy
Enrichment and tutoring programs
Startup cost: $8.7K-$75.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 611/1
mindsahead.com

Moolah U Franchising 
Financial literacy programs for children
Startup cost: $33.95K-$45.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 2/1
moolahu.com

Nutty Scientists
Science education and entertainment programs
Startup cost: $40.3K-$54.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 208/2
nuttyscientists.com

Parker-Anderson Enrichment
Enrichment programs
Startup cost: $32.5K-$64.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 0/1
parkerandersonfranchise.com

Professor Egghead
Science and engineering programs for ages 4 to 12
Startup cost: $21.3K-$34.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 0/2
professoregghead.com

STEMTech Kids Franchise 
Science, technology, engineering and math programs
Startup cost: $29.8K-$36.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 0/1
stemtechkids.com

Wee Little Arts 
Preschool art-education programs
Startup cost: $31.4K-$46.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 9/3
weelittlearts.com

The Whole Child Learning Company
Enrichment and tutoring programs
Startup cost: $32.6K-$38.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 46/4
wholechild.com

Young Rembrandts Franchise 
Art classes for ages 3 to 12
Startup cost: $40.2K-$48.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 107/0
youngrembrandtsfranchise.com

 

Children’s Fitness

Amazing Athletes
Educational sports programs
Startup cost: $38.95K-$48.95K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 81/0
amazingathletes.com

British Swim School USA
Swimming lessons for ages 3 months and up
Startup cost: $46.9K-$71.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 19/2
britishswimschool.com

Gym On Wheels
Mobile children’s gymnastics and fitness classes
Startup cost: $27.3K-$51.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1/3
gymonwheelsfranchise.com

HappyFeet Legends International
Soccer programs for ages 2 to 18
Startup cost: $21.3K-$25.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 161/4
happysoccerfeet.com

Imagination Yoga
Yoga programs for children
Startup cost: $7K-$13.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 7/3
imaginationyoga.com

i9 Sports
Youth sports leagues, camps and clinics
Startup cost: $44.9K-$69.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 130/17
i9sportsfranchise.com

Kidokinetics
Mobile children’s fitness programs
Startup cost: $42.9K-$57K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 4/9
kidokinetics.com

Kinderdance International 
Movement/educational programs
Startup cost: $14.95K-$46.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 129/2
kinderdance.com

Leap4Fun 
Mobile dance and gymnastics programs
Startup cost: $26.7K-$51.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 0/1
leap4fun.com

Mighty Kicks
Mobile soccer programs for ages 2 to 7
Startup cost: $8K-$14K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 18/1
mightykicks.net

My Gym Children’s Fitness Center
Early-learning/fitness programs
Startup cost: $34.3K-$247.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 328/0
mygym.com

NZone Sports of America 
Sports leagues and camps for ages 3 to 18
Startup cost: $41.1K-$56.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 33/0
nzonesports.com

Skyhawks Sports
Sports camps and programs
Startup cost: $23.3K-$67.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 27/71
skyhawks.com

Soccer Shots Franchising 
Soccer programs for ages 2 to 8
Startup cost: $18.7K-$25.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 152/8
soccershotsfranchising.com

SuperTots Sports Academy
Sports and physical-development programs for ages 5 and younger
Startup cost: $18K-$55.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 24/0
supertotsports.com

TGA Premier Junior Golf
Youth golf programs
Startup cost: $16.2K-$67.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 51/2
franchisetga.com

TGA Premier Youth Tennis
Youth tennis programs
Startup cost: $16.2K-$67.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 25/1
franchisetga.com

 

Tutoring

A Plus All Subjects Tutoring 
Tutoring
Startup cost: $38.2K-$72.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 4/1
aplustutoringinc.com

Club Z! In-Home Tutoring Services
In-home tutoring
Startup cost: $32.6K-$56.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 393/0
clubztutoring.com

MathWizard
Tutoring
Startup cost: $17.2K-$66K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 9/11
mathwizard.net

Salisbury Tutoring Academy Franchise Group
Tutoring and behavior modification
Startup cost: $35K-$265.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1/1
staltd.com

Tutoring Club 
Individualized instruction for K-12 students
Startup cost: $26.3K-$127.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 121/1
tutoringclub.com

 

Miscellaneous Children’s Businesses

Baby Bodyguards
Baby proofing, CPR instruction, car-seat installation
Startup cost: $33.2K-$59.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 0/1
babybodyguards.com

Ident-A-Kid Franchise 
Children’s safety products and services
Startup cost: $34.1K-$44.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 132/0
identakid.com

 

FINANCIAL SERVICES

Business Financial Services

Payroll Vault
Payroll services
Startup cost: $41.1K-$68.99K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 20/1
payrollvault.com

Succentrix Business Advisors
Accounting, payroll, tax and advisory services
Startup cost: $35.6K-$48.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 0/0
succentrix.com

 

Insurance

Estrella Insurance
Auto, home and business insurance
Startup cost: $49.95K-$84K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 93/0
estrellainsurance.com

Pronto Franchise 
Insurance, financial services
Startup cost: $31.3K-$89.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 33/93
prontofranchise.com

 

Tax Services

Daniel Ahart Tax Service
Tax preparation, accounting and payroll services
Startup cost: $26.3K-$44.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 25/1
danielahart.com

Goldline Tax Service
Tax preparation
Startup cost: $26.7K-$40.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 5/1
goldlinetaxservice.com

H&R Block
Tax preparation, electronic filing
Startup cost: $31.5K-$148.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 4,846/6,165
hrblock.com/franchise

Income Tax Genius
Tax preparation, business consulting, business services, financial planning
Startup cost: $44K-$55.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 0/1
thebizgrowthaccountant.com

One Stop Tax Services
Tax preparation
Startup cost: $33K-$58K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 18/10
onestoptax.com

 

FOOD

Freggies
Organic produce delivery
Startup cost: $30K-$42K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1/1
freggies.com

Happy & Healthy Products 
Frozen fruit bars
Startup cost: $37.2K-$113.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 63/0
happyandhealthy.com

IceBorn
Ice and water vending machines
Startup cost: $27.1K-$205.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 35/121
ice-born.com

 

HOME IMPROVEMENT

Painting

Fresh Coat
Residential and commercial painting
Startup cost: $49.4K-$76.95K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 112/0
freshcoatpaintersfranchise.com

Never Paint Again Companies 
Painting
Startup cost: $39.1K-$63.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 4/1
never-paint-again.com

 

Wood Refinishing

Mr. Sandless/Dr. DecknFence
Interior and exterior sandless wood refinishing
Startup cost: $9.3K-$52.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 261/11
mrsandless.com

N-Hance
Wood floor and cabinet refinishing
Startup cost: $24.3K-$131.98K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 347/0
nhancefranchise.com

SandFree 
Wood floor refinishing
Startup cost: $30.6K-$54.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 10/4
sandfree.com

 

Miscellaneous Home-Improvement Businesses

Aladdin Doors Franchising 
Garage-door installation and repairs
Startup cost: $29.9K-$99.95K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 3/2
aladdindoorsfranchise.com

The Decor Group 
Holiday and event lighting
Startup cost: $18.1K-$40.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 242/0
thedecorgroup.com

GarageExperts
Floor coatings, cabinets, ceiling racks, slatwall
Startup cost: $49.5K-$77.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 34/0
garageexperts.com

Get A Grip Franchising 
Countertop, tub and tile resurfacing
Startup cost: $43.6K-$92.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 16/1
getagrip.com

Kitchen Solvers
Kitchen and bath remodeling and design
Startup cost: $43.1K-$85.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 67/0
kitchensolversfranchise.com

Kitchen Tune-Up
Residential and commercial kitchen and bath remodeling
Startup cost: $45.8K-$55.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 173/0
kitchentuneup.com

Surface Specialists
Bathtub repair and refinishing, tub liners, bath remodeling
Startup cost: $46.2K-$77K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 44/0
surfacespecialists.com

 

MAINTENANCE

Carpet, Upholstery & Drapery Cleaning

Chem-Dry Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning
Carpet, drapery and upholstery cleaning; tile and stone care
Startup cost: $40K-$140K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 3,565/0
chemdryfranchise.com

Heaven’s Best Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning
Carpet and upholstery cleaning
Startup cost: $44.9K-$65.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,259/0
heavensbest.com

Oxi Fresh Franchising
Carpet cleaning
Startup cost: $37.7K-$65.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 268/6
oxifreshfranchise.com

 

Commercial Cleaning

Anago Cleaning Systems
Commercial cleaning
Startup cost: $10.5K-$65.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 2,456/0
anagocleaning.com

Buildingstars International 
Commercial cleaning
Startup cost: $2.2K-$52.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 532/0
buildingstars.com

CleanNet USA 
Commercial cleaning
Startup cost: $9.8K-$97.95K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 2,951/14
cleannetusa.com

Coverall Health-Based Cleaning System
Commercial cleaning
Startup cost: $14.1K-$47.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 7,996/0
coverall.com

Daycare Cleaning Services
Commercial cleaning for child-care facilities
Startup cost: $15.2K-$142.98K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 0/1
daycarecleaningservices.com

E.P.I.C. Systems 
Commercial cleaning
Startup cost: $16.7K-$35K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 4/0

Heits Building Services
Commercial cleaning and maintenance
Startup cost: $9K-$71.95K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 201/0
heits.com

Jan-Pro Franchising International 
Commercial cleaning
Startup cost: $3.1K-$50.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 11,676/0
jan-pro.com

Jantize America
Commercial cleaning
Startup cost: $49.7K-$253.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 236/0
jantize.com

Mint Condition Franchising 
Commercial cleaning, building maintenance
Startup cost: $4.9K-$45.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 295/0
mintconditioninc.com

OMEX - Office Maintenance Experts
Commercial cleaning and maintenance management
Startup cost: $40.4K-$70.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 23/1
omexcorp.com

SparkleTeam
Commercial cleaning
Startup cost: $11.4K-$41.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 21/0
sparkleteamfranchise.com

360clean
Commercial cleaning
Startup cost: $13.9K-$21.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 82/0
360clean.com

Vanguard Cleaning Systems
Commercial cleaning
Startup cost: $9.9K-$35.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 2,946/0
vanguardcleaning.com

 

Handyman Services

Andy OnCall
Handyman services
Startup cost: $35.1K-$62.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 38/0
andyoncall.com

House Doctors
Handyman services and home repairs
Startup cost: $49K-$100K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 42/0
housedoctors.com

Yellow Van Handyman
Handyman services
Startup cost: $30K-$42K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 21/0
yellowvanhandyman.com

 

Pest Control

Critter Control 
Wildlife management, pest control
Startup cost: $25.1K-$85.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 110/0
crittercontrol.com

MosquitoNix
Outdoor pest control
Startup cost: $25K-$100K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 22/2
mosquitonix.com

 

Residential Cleaning

College Girl Cleaning Service
Residential and commercial cleaning
Startup cost: $22.7K-$28.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1/1
collegegirlcleaningservice.com

Home Cleaning Centers of America
Residential and commercial cleaning
Startup cost: $32.8K-$34.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 32/0
homecleaningcenters.com

MaidPro
Residential cleaning
Startup cost: $45.9K-$202.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 187/1
maidpro.com

You’ve Got Maids
Environmentally friendly cleaning
Startup cost: $45K-$123.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 40/0
youvegotmaids.com

 

Restoration Services

Certified Restoration DryCleaning Network 
Textile restoration
Startup cost: $45.6K-$235.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 156/0
crdn.com

DKI
Insurance/disaster restoration
Startup cost: $47.1K-$164.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 347/0
dkiservices.com

 

Miscellaneous Maintenance Services

Aire-Master of America 
Restroom deodorizing and maintenance
Startup cost: $36.1K-$124.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 102/4
airemaster.com

Bar-B-Clean
Barbecue cleaning
Startup cost: $24.1K-$41.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 14/1
bar-b-cleanfranchise.com

Color Glo International
Leather, vinyl, fabric, carpet and surface repair and restoration
Startup cost: $46K-$49.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 158/1
colorglo.com

Dr. Vinyl & Associates Ltd.
Auto vinyl, leather, fabric and plastic repair
Startup cost: $41.3K-$71.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 126/0
drvinyl.com

Duct Doctor USA 
Residential and commercial air-duct cleaning
Startup cost: $41K-$136.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 25/0
ductdoctor.com

Foliage Design Systems
Interior plant sales, leasing and maintenance
Startup cost: $44.4K-$64.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 21/3
foliagedesign.com

The Glass Guru
Window and glass restoration and replacement
Startup cost: $30.2K-$119.99K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 86/1
theglassguru.com

Green Home Solutions
Environmentally friendly mold cleaning, pest control and odor elimination
Startup cost: $21.1K-$72.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 102/1
greenhomesolutions.com

Grout Doctor Global Franchise 
Grout, tile and stone maintenance
Startup cost: $20.4K-$33.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 70/3
groutdoctor.com

The Grout Medic
Grout and tile maintenance, restoration
Startup cost: $21.4K-$55.95K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 49/1
thegroutmedic.com

Jet-Black Franchise Group
Asphalt maintenance
Startup cost: $46.5K-$113.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 86/10
jet-black.com

Lawn Army
Lawn care
Startup cost: $30K-$42K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 2/0
hometask.com

Pet Butler
Pet-waste cleanup and removal
Startup cost: $30K-$42K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 101/0
petbutler.com

Rooter-Man
Plumbing, drain and sewer cleaning
Startup cost: $46.8K-$137.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 498/21
rooterman.com

Squeegee Squad
Residential and high-rise window cleaning, building maintenance
Startup cost: $32.9K-$82.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 39/1
squeegeesquad.com

TruBlue Total House Care
Handyman services, residential cleaning, lawn care
Startup cost: $49.9K-$88.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 15/1
trubluehousecare.com

Window Gang
Window, exterior, dryer-vent and chimney cleaning; deck and fence sealing
Startup cost: $34.4K-$81.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 152/21
windowgang.com

 

PERSONAL CARE

 

Fitness

Baby Boot Camp/Karna Fitness
Prenatal and postnatal fitness; women’s private and small-group training
Startup cost: $4.7K-$10.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 132/1
babybootcamp.com

Brickhouse Cardio Club
Fitness studio
Startup cost: $18.95K-$31.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 53/1
brickhousecardio.com

Club Pilates
Pilates classes
Startup cost: $28.8K-$206.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 19/5
clubpilatesstudio.com

Fit4Mom 
Stroller fitness programs
Startup cost: $2.7K-$51.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 225/1
fit4mom.com

Impact Strong Kickboxing/Fitness
Kickboxing and fitness gym
Startup cost: $49.9K-$87.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1/1
impactstrong.com

Jazzercise 
Dance-fitness classes, conventions, apparel and accessories
Startup cost: $3.5K-$75.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 8,370/3
jazzercise.com

Live 2 B Healthy Senior Fitness 
Exercise programs for seniors
Startup cost: $37.7K-$48.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 33/0
franchise.live2bhealthy.com

Trumi
Fitness and nutrition coaching
Startup cost: $6.4K-$20.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 19/0
trumi.com

 

Senior Care

Acti-Kare 
Nonmedical home care
Startup cost: $32.6K-$51.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 95/0
actikare.com

AHI Group 
Nonmedical home care, assisted-living placement, staffing
Startup cost: $28K-$37K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 184/1
ahi-group.com

Companion Connection Senior Care
Medical/nonmedical personal care
Startup cost: $22.5K-$25.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 138/2
companionconnectionseniorcare.com

Hallmark Homecare 
Caregiver search, recruitment and placement
Startup cost: $13.9K-$26.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 75/0
hallmarkhomecare.com

The Senior’s Choice 
Nonmedical home care
Startup cost: $34K-$51K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 182/0
theseniorschoice.com

Seronda Senior Services Franchising 
Senior care
Startup cost: $25K-$33.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 0/1
serondaseniorservices.com

Touching Hearts at Home
Nonmedical home care for seniors and the disabled
Startup cost: $47.4K-$67.95K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 42/0
touchinghearts.com

 

Miscellaneous Personal-Care Businesses

Footy Rooty
Foot and body massage
Startup cost: $46K-$80K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 2/2
footyrooty.com

GloPatrol
Mobile sunless tanning
Startup cost: $9K-$25.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 0/0
glopatrol.com

Infinite Glow Tanning
Mobile spray tanning
Startup cost: $23.6K-$32.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 0/1
infiniteglowtanning.com

 

PET SERVICES

Blue Chip Pet Care
Dog-walking, pet-sitting
Startup cost: $20.7K-$28.95K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 2/3
bluechippetcare.com

The Dog Wizard
Dog training
Startup cost: $19.4K-$27.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 16/1
thedogwizardacademy.com

Fetch! Pet Care
Pet-sitting, dog-walking
Startup cost: $30.9K-$44.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 126/0
petfranchisingopportunities.com

Husse
Pet-product delivery
Startup cost: $27.1K-$88.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 42/0
husse.com

In Home Pet Services 
Pet-sitting, dog-walking
Startup cost: $9.2K-$31.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 11/1
inhomepetservices.com/franchise

Pet Assist
Dog-walking, pet-sitting, pet transportation and waste removal
Startup cost: $19.1K-$41.95K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 0/1
petassistpetsitting.com

Pet Sit Pros
Pet-sitting, dog-walking
Startup cost: $19.7K-$66.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 4/3
petsitpros.com

Sit Means Sit Dog Training
Dog training
Startup cost: $45K-$123.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 82/1
sitmeanssit.com

Snaggle Foot Dog Walks & Pet Care
Pet-sitting, dog-walking
Startup cost: $12.2K-$21.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 26/5
snagglefoot.com

Whiskers & Paws Catering
Pet-food delivery
Startup cost: $25K-$85K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 0/2
whiskersandpawscatering.com

Zoomin Groomin
Mobile pet grooming, dog-walking, pet-sitting
Startup cost: $46.1K-$138.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 8/0
zoomingroomin.com

 

RETAIL

Cellairis Franchise 
Cell-phone and wireless-device accessories and repairs
Startup cost: $43.1K-$397K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 577/51
cellairis.com

Fabulous Frocks
Bridal consignment store
Startup cost: $49.7K-$144.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 2/1
fabulousfrocksbridal.com

Flower Tent
Flower store
Startup cost: $28.2K-$82.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 83/10
flowertent.com

Gift Card Monkey
Gift-card buying and reselling
Startup cost: $10.95K-$27.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 5/1
giftcardmonkey.com

JockSale
Sporting-, outdoor- and hobby-gear consignment events
Startup cost: $32.4K-$48.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 6/0
jocksale.com

Just Between Friends Franchise Systems 
Children’s and maternity consignment events
Startup cost: $26.97K-$39.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 145/1
jbfsale.com

Silver Pet Prints
Personalized paw-print jewelry
Startup cost: $18.5K-$22.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 4/0
silverpetprints.com

Smallprint
Personalized jewelry
Startup cost: $21.9K-$30.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 127/0
smallprint.com

 

SERVICES

 

Event Planning

Plan Ahead Events
Corporate event planning
Startup cost: $45.9K-$71.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 129/0
discoverplanaheadevents.com

We Tie The Knots
Wedding and event planning
Startup cost: $16K-$22.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 5/2
wetietheknots.com

 

Home Inspections

A Buyer’s Choice Home Inspections
Home inspections
Startup cost: $36.4K-$42.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 150/0
abuyerschoice.com

AmeriSpec Home Inspection Services
Home inspections
Startup cost: $44.3K-$75.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 290/0
amerispec.com

1st Inspection Services 
Commercial and residential inspections
Startup cost: $31.4K-$115K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 6/0
1stinspections.com

The HomeTeam Inspection Service
Home inspections
Startup cost: $38.7K-$72.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 148/0
hometeamfranchise.com

National Property Inspections 
Home and commercialm property inspections
Startup cost: $38.7K-$42.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 216/0
npifranchise.com

Pillar To Post Home Inspectors
Home inspections
Startup cost: $33.4K-$41.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 460/0
pillartopost.com

WIN Home Inspection
Home inspections
Startup cost: $33.9K-$54.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 182/0
winfranchising.com

 

Photography Services

Complete Weddings and Events
Photography, DJ, video and photo-booth services
Startup cost: $30.4K-$48.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 193/1
completewedo.com

Lil’ Angels Photography
School, child-care and family photography
Startup cost: $24.2K-$28.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 54/2
lilangelsphoto.com

TapSnap
Digital photo booths
Startup cost: $47.95K-$208.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 263/8
tapsnap.net

TSS Photography
Youth sports, school and event photography
Startup cost: $42.3K-$77.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 229/0
tssphotography.com

 

Real Estate

Help-U-Sell Real Estate
Real estate
Startup cost: $43.8K-$136.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 98/0
helpusell.com

HomeSmart International
Real estate
Startup cost: $46K-$160K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 38/0
homesmartinternational.com

HomeVestors of America 
Home buying, repair and selling
Startup cost: $42.3K-$240.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 544/0
homevestors.com

Look Inside Realty
Real estate investment brokerage
Startup cost: $28.2K-$94K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 0/3
lookinsidefranchise.com

Realty One Group
Real estate
Startup cost: $29.3K-$196K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 20/20
realtyonegroup.com

RE/MAX 
Real estate
Startup cost: $37.5K-$259K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 6,665/21
remax.com

Sell4Free/List4Less
Real estate
Startup cost: $36.4K-$102.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 6/0
sell4free.com

United Country Real Estate
Real-estate, auction and marketing services
Startup cost: $16.3K-$38.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 448/0
unitedcountry.com

 

Travel Agencies

CruiseOne
Travel agency
Startup cost: $4.6K-$26.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 990/0
cruiseonefranchise.com

Cruise Planners
Travel agency
Startup cost: $2.1K-$22.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,757/1
cruiseplannersfranchise.com

 

Miscellaneous Services

ACFN - The ATM Franchise Business
Automated teller machines
Startup cost: $40.4K-$67.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 229/0
acfnfranchised.com

American Poolplayers Association
Recreational billiard league
Startup cost: $16.7K-$19.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 307/6
poolplayers.com

America’s Color Consultants
Paint-color consulting
Startup cost: $13.1K-$41.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 0/2
americascolorconsultants.com

Auto Appraisal Network 
Auto appraisal
Startup cost: $16.7K-$54.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 23/5
autoappraisalnetwork.com

Class 101
College planning and educational services
Startup cost: $35.8K-$55K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 7/1
myclass101.com

CPR-Cell Phone Repair
Electronics repairs and sales
Startup cost: $24.6K-$228.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 198/5
cellphonerepair.com

ExerTech
Exercise equipment service and repairs
Startup cost: $16.9K-$47.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 3/1
exertechfitness.com

Goin’ Postal
Retail shipping and business services
Startup cost: $46.8K-$111.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 243/1
goinpostal.com

J Dog Junk Removal
Junk removal
Startup cost: $27.9K-$83.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 5/0
jdogjunkremoval.com

Mr. Rekey Locksmith
Commercial and residential locksmithing
Startup cost: $33K-$80.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 61/0
rekey.com

OneClick Cleaners
Dry-cleaning pickup and delivery
Startup cost: $30K-$90K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 23/1
oneclickcleaners.com

The Original Basket Boutique
Gifts, gift baskets, corporate gifts
Startup cost: $47.5K-$59K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 38/0
obbgiftsfranchise.com

Partyflix
Inflatable movie screen rentals
Startup cost: $22.1K-$41K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1/1
partyflix.com

Thriveworks
Counseling, life coaching
Startup cost: $11.7K-$67.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 10/8
thriveworks.com 

Wine and Design
Paint-and-sip studio
Startup cost: $35.8K-$83K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 54/1
wineanddesign.com

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Kim Perell
Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Franchise Bible

Franchise Bible

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Franchise Opportunities

3 Key Questions That Will Help You Decide If Your Business Can Be Franchised

Franchise Opportunities

The 28 Facts Franchisees Need to Know About Real Estate Leases

Franchise Opportunities

The Pros and Cons of Owning a Franchise