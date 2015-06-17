More Than 200 Franchise Opportunities for Less Than $50,000
This story appears in the June 2015 issue of Start Up. Subscribe »
Just as it’s become less costly within the past five years to launch a hot new business in Silicon Valley or out of your garage, so has it become more affordable to buy your own business and be your own boss. But unlike those garage-based entrepreneurs who start a venture with an idea and a prayer, these companies come with a track record and a business plan to guide you along the way. On the following pages, you’ll find franchise opportunities that appeal to almost every interest, from entertainment and childcare to food and maintenance services. For less than $50,000, you’re in business.
AUTOMOTIVE
Windshield Repair
Novus Glass
Auto glass repair and replacement
Startup cost: $46.8K-$229.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,627/17
novusfranchising.com
SuperGlass Windshield Repair
Windshield repair
Startup cost: $9.9K-$31K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 295/0
superglass.com
Techna Glass International
Windshield repair and replacement
Startup cost: $41.6K-$175.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 30/22
technaglass.com
Miscellaneous Auto Products & Services
Clear Lights Franchising
Headlight restoration, auto appearance services
Startup cost: $35K-$126.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1/1
clearlightsfranchise.com
Colors on Parade
Mobile auto paint and dent repair
Startup cost: $39.7K-$525K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 266/8
colorsonparade.com
Green Shine
Waterless car-wash services
Startup cost: $22.7K-$49.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 13/3
gogreenshine.com
Headlights 20/20 USA
Headlight restoration
Startup cost: $22.4K-$97.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 2/1
headlights2020usa.com
Interior Magic International
Auto appearance reconditioning
Startup cost: $33.1K-$100.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 45/0
myinteriormagic.com
BUSINESS SERVICES
Advertising/Marketing
Attorney at Law Magazine
Legal trade magazine
Startup cost: $36K-$71.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 3/1
attorneyatlawmagazine.com
Billboard Connection/Izon Global Media
Ad agency specializing in outdoor media
Startup cost: $44.3K-$68.95K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 36/1
discoverbillboardconnection.com
Bingo Bugle Newspaper
Specialty newspaper
Startup cost: $9.1K-$15K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 41/0
bingobugle.com
C9 Balloons Franchising
Advertising balloons, directional signage
Startup cost: $24.95K-$38.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 0/1
c9balloons.com
Coffee News
Weekly newspaper distributed at restaurants
Startup cost: $9.8K-$10.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 799/5
coffeenews.com
Driven Digital Ads
Digital advertising
Startup cost: $35.7K-$130K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1/2
drivendigitalads.com
Great American Deals
Hyperlocal daily-deal websites
Startup cost: $49.4K-$65.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 10/0
greatamericandeals.com
Homes & Land
Real-estate advertising magazine
Startup cost: $47.1K-$127K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 210/20
homesandland.com
Intrigue Media Solutions
Marketing services
Startup cost: $26.1K-$123.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 0/3
intrigueme.ca
RSVP Publications
Direct-mail advertising
Startup cost: $44.9K-$176K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 92/0
rsvppublications.com
Sports Image
Sports marketing for high schools and organizations
Startup cost: $15.5K-$38.97K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 23/1
sportsimageinc.com
SuperCoups
Co-op direct-mail advertising
Startup cost: $28.8K-$38.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 19/0
supercoups.com
Town Money Saver
Direct-mail advertising
Startup cost: $38.1K-$49.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 42/1
townmoneysaver.com
The Waiting Game
Free monthly waiting-room publication
Startup cost: $9.2K-$11.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 23/3
waitinggamepublications.com
Business Brokerages
First Choice Business Brokers
Business brokerage
Startup cost: $41.2K-$118.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 18/0
fcbbi.com
Sunbelt Business Brokers
Business brokerage
Startup cost: $41.7K-$96.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 200/1
sunbeltnetwork.com
Business Consulting
CEO Focus
Peer consulting groups for small-business owners
Startup cost: $41.5K-$63K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 27/5
ceofocus.com
Franchise Creator
Franchise consulting
Startup cost: $11.4K-$12.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1/1
franchisecreator.com
FranNet
Franchise consulting
Startup cost: $44.6K-$81.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 66/0
frannet.com
Property Management
All County Property Management Franchise
Property management
Startup cost: $49.7K-$88.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 34/1
allcountyfranchise.com
Book by Owner Resort Property Management
Resort property management
Startup cost: $46K-$85.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 7/0
bbofranchising.com
Keyrenter Property Management Franchise
Residential property management
Startup cost: $37K-$79K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 4/3
keyrenterfranchise.com
Property Management
Commercial and residential property management
Startup cost: $20.3K-$61K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 93/2
propertymanagementinc.com
Renters Warehouse USA
Property management
Startup cost: $43.3K-$96.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 20/1
professionallandlords.com
Training Programs
Dale Carnegie Training
Workplace training and development
Startup cost: $26K-$182.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 202/2
dalecarnegie.com
Leadership Management
Leadership and organization training
Startup cost: $20K-$27.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 164/0
lmi-world.com
Miscellaneous Business Services
AmSpirit Business Connections
Professional networking referral groups
Startup cost: $13.9K-$34.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 8/4
amspirit.com
Computer Troubleshooters
Technology consulting for small businesses
Startup cost: $17.2K-$82.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 344/0
comptroub.com
Proforma
Printing and promotional products
Startup cost: $4.7K-$50.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 703/0
onlyproforma.com
Relocation Strategies
Corporate relocation consulting
Startup cost: $44.5K-$69.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1/1
relocationstrategies.net
Sculpture Hospitality
Liquor inventory-control services
Startup cost: $43.4K-$57.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 372/2
sculpturehospitality.com
TEAM Referral Network Franchise
Professional networking referral groups
Startup cost: $13.9K-$46K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 6/2
teamreferralnetwork.com
CHILDREN’S BUSINESSES
Children’s Enrichment Programs
ABC Do-Re-ME!
Music programs
Startup cost: $2.1K-$7.99K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 10/16
abcdoreme.com
Abrakadoodle
Art-education programs
Startup cost: $37.8K-$80.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 175/2
abrakadoodle.com
Brick by Brick
Lego-building classes, camps, parties
Startup cost: $34.2K-$179.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 5/2
buildbrickbybrick.com
Bricks Bots & Beakers
Science, technology, engineering and math camps, classes, parties
Startup cost: $17.6K-$27.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 13/2
bricksbotsbeakers.com
Bricks 4 Kidz
Lego-engineering classes, camps, parties
Startup cost: $33.8K-$51.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 641/1
bricks4kidz.com
Chef It Up!/Chef It Up 2 Go!
Cooking classes and parties for children and adults
Startup cost: $16.4K-$59.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 11/2
chefitupkids.com
CompuChild
Children’s technology education
Startup cost: $18.3K-$33K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 44/1
compuchild.com
Drama Kids International
After-school drama classes and summer camps
Startup cost: $28.5K-$46.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 193/0
dramakidsfranchises.com
Engineering for Kids
Math, science, technology and engineering activities
Startup cost: $38.1K-$93.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 126/2
engineeringforkids.com
Franchise Little Engineers
Engineering and technology after-school programs, camps and events
Startup cost: $23.6K-$51.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 0/1
little-engineers.com
Hobby Quest
Enrichment programs, camps, workshops, parties
Startup cost: $39.2K-$54.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 0/3
hobbyquest.com
Ho Math Chess Learning Center
After-school math, chess and puzzle learning programs
Startup cost: $34.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 14/1
mathandchess.com
IslandTime Treasures
Art-based science, engineering and math classes
Startup cost: $13K-$25.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 8/2
islandtimetreasures.com
KidzArt
Art-education programs, products and services
Startup cost: $46.1K-$52.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 107/0
kidzart.com
Little Medical School
Medical-themed after-school and summer-camp programs
Startup cost: $27.4K-$45.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 0/1
littlemedicalschool.com
MindsAhead Academy
Enrichment and tutoring programs
Startup cost: $8.7K-$75.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 611/1
mindsahead.com
Moolah U Franchising
Financial literacy programs for children
Startup cost: $33.95K-$45.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 2/1
moolahu.com
Nutty Scientists
Science education and entertainment programs
Startup cost: $40.3K-$54.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 208/2
nuttyscientists.com
Parker-Anderson Enrichment
Enrichment programs
Startup cost: $32.5K-$64.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 0/1
parkerandersonfranchise.com
Professor Egghead
Science and engineering programs for ages 4 to 12
Startup cost: $21.3K-$34.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 0/2
professoregghead.com
STEMTech Kids Franchise
Science, technology, engineering and math programs
Startup cost: $29.8K-$36.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 0/1
stemtechkids.com
Wee Little Arts
Preschool art-education programs
Startup cost: $31.4K-$46.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 9/3
weelittlearts.com
The Whole Child Learning Company
Enrichment and tutoring programs
Startup cost: $32.6K-$38.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 46/4
wholechild.com
Young Rembrandts Franchise
Art classes for ages 3 to 12
Startup cost: $40.2K-$48.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 107/0
youngrembrandtsfranchise.com
Children’s Fitness
Amazing Athletes
Educational sports programs
Startup cost: $38.95K-$48.95K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 81/0
amazingathletes.com
British Swim School USA
Swimming lessons for ages 3 months and up
Startup cost: $46.9K-$71.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 19/2
britishswimschool.com
Gym On Wheels
Mobile children’s gymnastics and fitness classes
Startup cost: $27.3K-$51.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1/3
gymonwheelsfranchise.com
HappyFeet Legends International
Soccer programs for ages 2 to 18
Startup cost: $21.3K-$25.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 161/4
happysoccerfeet.com
Imagination Yoga
Yoga programs for children
Startup cost: $7K-$13.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 7/3
imaginationyoga.com
i9 Sports
Youth sports leagues, camps and clinics
Startup cost: $44.9K-$69.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 130/17
i9sportsfranchise.com
Kidokinetics
Mobile children’s fitness programs
Startup cost: $42.9K-$57K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 4/9
kidokinetics.com
Kinderdance International
Movement/educational programs
Startup cost: $14.95K-$46.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 129/2
kinderdance.com
Leap4Fun
Mobile dance and gymnastics programs
Startup cost: $26.7K-$51.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 0/1
leap4fun.com
Mighty Kicks
Mobile soccer programs for ages 2 to 7
Startup cost: $8K-$14K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 18/1
mightykicks.net
My Gym Children’s Fitness Center
Early-learning/fitness programs
Startup cost: $34.3K-$247.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 328/0
mygym.com
NZone Sports of America
Sports leagues and camps for ages 3 to 18
Startup cost: $41.1K-$56.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 33/0
nzonesports.com
Skyhawks Sports
Sports camps and programs
Startup cost: $23.3K-$67.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 27/71
skyhawks.com
Soccer Shots Franchising
Soccer programs for ages 2 to 8
Startup cost: $18.7K-$25.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 152/8
soccershotsfranchising.com
SuperTots Sports Academy
Sports and physical-development programs for ages 5 and younger
Startup cost: $18K-$55.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 24/0
supertotsports.com
TGA Premier Junior Golf
Youth golf programs
Startup cost: $16.2K-$67.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 51/2
franchisetga.com
TGA Premier Youth Tennis
Youth tennis programs
Startup cost: $16.2K-$67.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 25/1
franchisetga.com
Tutoring
A Plus All Subjects Tutoring
Tutoring
Startup cost: $38.2K-$72.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 4/1
aplustutoringinc.com
Club Z! In-Home Tutoring Services
In-home tutoring
Startup cost: $32.6K-$56.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 393/0
clubztutoring.com
MathWizard
Tutoring
Startup cost: $17.2K-$66K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 9/11
mathwizard.net
Salisbury Tutoring Academy Franchise Group
Tutoring and behavior modification
Startup cost: $35K-$265.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1/1
staltd.com
Tutoring Club
Individualized instruction for K-12 students
Startup cost: $26.3K-$127.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 121/1
tutoringclub.com
Miscellaneous Children’s Businesses
Baby Bodyguards
Baby proofing, CPR instruction, car-seat installation
Startup cost: $33.2K-$59.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 0/1
babybodyguards.com
Ident-A-Kid Franchise
Children’s safety products and services
Startup cost: $34.1K-$44.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 132/0
identakid.com
FINANCIAL SERVICES
Business Financial Services
Payroll Vault
Payroll services
Startup cost: $41.1K-$68.99K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 20/1
payrollvault.com
Succentrix Business Advisors
Accounting, payroll, tax and advisory services
Startup cost: $35.6K-$48.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 0/0
succentrix.com
Insurance
Estrella Insurance
Auto, home and business insurance
Startup cost: $49.95K-$84K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 93/0
estrellainsurance.com
Pronto Franchise
Insurance, financial services
Startup cost: $31.3K-$89.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 33/93
prontofranchise.com
Tax Services
Daniel Ahart Tax Service
Tax preparation, accounting and payroll services
Startup cost: $26.3K-$44.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 25/1
danielahart.com
Goldline Tax Service
Tax preparation
Startup cost: $26.7K-$40.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 5/1
goldlinetaxservice.com
H&R Block
Tax preparation, electronic filing
Startup cost: $31.5K-$148.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 4,846/6,165
hrblock.com/franchise
Income Tax Genius
Tax preparation, business consulting, business services, financial planning
Startup cost: $44K-$55.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 0/1
thebizgrowthaccountant.com
One Stop Tax Services
Tax preparation
Startup cost: $33K-$58K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 18/10
onestoptax.com
FOOD
Freggies
Organic produce delivery
Startup cost: $30K-$42K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1/1
freggies.com
Happy & Healthy Products
Frozen fruit bars
Startup cost: $37.2K-$113.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 63/0
happyandhealthy.com
IceBorn
Ice and water vending machines
Startup cost: $27.1K-$205.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 35/121
ice-born.com
HOME IMPROVEMENT
Painting
Fresh Coat
Residential and commercial painting
Startup cost: $49.4K-$76.95K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 112/0
freshcoatpaintersfranchise.com
Never Paint Again Companies
Painting
Startup cost: $39.1K-$63.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 4/1
never-paint-again.com
Wood Refinishing
Mr. Sandless/Dr. DecknFence
Interior and exterior sandless wood refinishing
Startup cost: $9.3K-$52.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 261/11
mrsandless.com
N-Hance
Wood floor and cabinet refinishing
Startup cost: $24.3K-$131.98K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 347/0
nhancefranchise.com
SandFree
Wood floor refinishing
Startup cost: $30.6K-$54.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 10/4
sandfree.com
Miscellaneous Home-Improvement Businesses
Aladdin Doors Franchising
Garage-door installation and repairs
Startup cost: $29.9K-$99.95K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 3/2
aladdindoorsfranchise.com
The Decor Group
Holiday and event lighting
Startup cost: $18.1K-$40.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 242/0
thedecorgroup.com
GarageExperts
Floor coatings, cabinets, ceiling racks, slatwall
Startup cost: $49.5K-$77.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 34/0
garageexperts.com
Get A Grip Franchising
Countertop, tub and tile resurfacing
Startup cost: $43.6K-$92.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 16/1
getagrip.com
Kitchen Solvers
Kitchen and bath remodeling and design
Startup cost: $43.1K-$85.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 67/0
kitchensolversfranchise.com
Kitchen Tune-Up
Residential and commercial kitchen and bath remodeling
Startup cost: $45.8K-$55.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 173/0
kitchentuneup.com
Surface Specialists
Bathtub repair and refinishing, tub liners, bath remodeling
Startup cost: $46.2K-$77K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 44/0
surfacespecialists.com
MAINTENANCE
Carpet, Upholstery & Drapery Cleaning
Chem-Dry Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning
Carpet, drapery and upholstery cleaning; tile and stone care
Startup cost: $40K-$140K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 3,565/0
chemdryfranchise.com
Heaven’s Best Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning
Carpet and upholstery cleaning
Startup cost: $44.9K-$65.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,259/0
heavensbest.com
Oxi Fresh Franchising
Carpet cleaning
Startup cost: $37.7K-$65.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 268/6
oxifreshfranchise.com
Commercial Cleaning
Anago Cleaning Systems
Commercial cleaning
Startup cost: $10.5K-$65.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 2,456/0
anagocleaning.com
Buildingstars International
Commercial cleaning
Startup cost: $2.2K-$52.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 532/0
buildingstars.com
CleanNet USA
Commercial cleaning
Startup cost: $9.8K-$97.95K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 2,951/14
cleannetusa.com
Coverall Health-Based Cleaning System
Commercial cleaning
Startup cost: $14.1K-$47.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 7,996/0
coverall.com
Daycare Cleaning Services
Commercial cleaning for child-care facilities
Startup cost: $15.2K-$142.98K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 0/1
daycarecleaningservices.com
E.P.I.C. Systems
Commercial cleaning
Startup cost: $16.7K-$35K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 4/0
Heits Building Services
Commercial cleaning and maintenance
Startup cost: $9K-$71.95K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 201/0
heits.com
Jan-Pro Franchising International
Commercial cleaning
Startup cost: $3.1K-$50.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 11,676/0
jan-pro.com
Jantize America
Commercial cleaning
Startup cost: $49.7K-$253.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 236/0
jantize.com
Mint Condition Franchising
Commercial cleaning, building maintenance
Startup cost: $4.9K-$45.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 295/0
mintconditioninc.com
OMEX - Office Maintenance Experts
Commercial cleaning and maintenance management
Startup cost: $40.4K-$70.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 23/1
omexcorp.com
SparkleTeam
Commercial cleaning
Startup cost: $11.4K-$41.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 21/0
sparkleteamfranchise.com
360clean
Commercial cleaning
Startup cost: $13.9K-$21.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 82/0
360clean.com
Vanguard Cleaning Systems
Commercial cleaning
Startup cost: $9.9K-$35.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 2,946/0
vanguardcleaning.com
Handyman Services
Andy OnCall
Handyman services
Startup cost: $35.1K-$62.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 38/0
andyoncall.com
House Doctors
Handyman services and home repairs
Startup cost: $49K-$100K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 42/0
housedoctors.com
Yellow Van Handyman
Handyman services
Startup cost: $30K-$42K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 21/0
yellowvanhandyman.com
Pest Control
Critter Control
Wildlife management, pest control
Startup cost: $25.1K-$85.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 110/0
crittercontrol.com
MosquitoNix
Outdoor pest control
Startup cost: $25K-$100K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 22/2
mosquitonix.com
Residential Cleaning
College Girl Cleaning Service
Residential and commercial cleaning
Startup cost: $22.7K-$28.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1/1
collegegirlcleaningservice.com
Home Cleaning Centers of America
Residential and commercial cleaning
Startup cost: $32.8K-$34.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 32/0
homecleaningcenters.com
MaidPro
Residential cleaning
Startup cost: $45.9K-$202.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 187/1
maidpro.com
You’ve Got Maids
Environmentally friendly cleaning
Startup cost: $45K-$123.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 40/0
youvegotmaids.com
Restoration Services
Certified Restoration DryCleaning Network
Textile restoration
Startup cost: $45.6K-$235.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 156/0
crdn.com
DKI
Insurance/disaster restoration
Startup cost: $47.1K-$164.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 347/0
dkiservices.com
Miscellaneous Maintenance Services
Aire-Master of America
Restroom deodorizing and maintenance
Startup cost: $36.1K-$124.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 102/4
airemaster.com
Bar-B-Clean
Barbecue cleaning
Startup cost: $24.1K-$41.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 14/1
bar-b-cleanfranchise.com
Color Glo International
Leather, vinyl, fabric, carpet and surface repair and restoration
Startup cost: $46K-$49.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 158/1
colorglo.com
Dr. Vinyl & Associates Ltd.
Auto vinyl, leather, fabric and plastic repair
Startup cost: $41.3K-$71.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 126/0
drvinyl.com
Duct Doctor USA
Residential and commercial air-duct cleaning
Startup cost: $41K-$136.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 25/0
ductdoctor.com
Foliage Design Systems
Interior plant sales, leasing and maintenance
Startup cost: $44.4K-$64.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 21/3
foliagedesign.com
The Glass Guru
Window and glass restoration and replacement
Startup cost: $30.2K-$119.99K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 86/1
theglassguru.com
Green Home Solutions
Environmentally friendly mold cleaning, pest control and odor elimination
Startup cost: $21.1K-$72.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 102/1
greenhomesolutions.com
Grout Doctor Global Franchise
Grout, tile and stone maintenance
Startup cost: $20.4K-$33.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 70/3
groutdoctor.com
The Grout Medic
Grout and tile maintenance, restoration
Startup cost: $21.4K-$55.95K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 49/1
thegroutmedic.com
Jet-Black Franchise Group
Asphalt maintenance
Startup cost: $46.5K-$113.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 86/10
jet-black.com
Lawn Army
Lawn care
Startup cost: $30K-$42K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 2/0
hometask.com
Pet Butler
Pet-waste cleanup and removal
Startup cost: $30K-$42K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 101/0
petbutler.com
Rooter-Man
Plumbing, drain and sewer cleaning
Startup cost: $46.8K-$137.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 498/21
rooterman.com
Squeegee Squad
Residential and high-rise window cleaning, building maintenance
Startup cost: $32.9K-$82.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 39/1
squeegeesquad.com
TruBlue Total House Care
Handyman services, residential cleaning, lawn care
Startup cost: $49.9K-$88.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 15/1
trubluehousecare.com
Window Gang
Window, exterior, dryer-vent and chimney cleaning; deck and fence sealing
Startup cost: $34.4K-$81.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 152/21
windowgang.com
PERSONAL CARE
Fitness
Baby Boot Camp/Karna Fitness
Prenatal and postnatal fitness; women’s private and small-group training
Startup cost: $4.7K-$10.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 132/1
babybootcamp.com
Brickhouse Cardio Club
Fitness studio
Startup cost: $18.95K-$31.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 53/1
brickhousecardio.com
Club Pilates
Pilates classes
Startup cost: $28.8K-$206.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 19/5
clubpilatesstudio.com
Fit4Mom
Stroller fitness programs
Startup cost: $2.7K-$51.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 225/1
fit4mom.com
Impact Strong Kickboxing/Fitness
Kickboxing and fitness gym
Startup cost: $49.9K-$87.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1/1
impactstrong.com
Jazzercise
Dance-fitness classes, conventions, apparel and accessories
Startup cost: $3.5K-$75.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 8,370/3
jazzercise.com
Live 2 B Healthy Senior Fitness
Exercise programs for seniors
Startup cost: $37.7K-$48.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 33/0
franchise.live2bhealthy.com
Trumi
Fitness and nutrition coaching
Startup cost: $6.4K-$20.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 19/0
trumi.com
Senior Care
Acti-Kare
Nonmedical home care
Startup cost: $32.6K-$51.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 95/0
actikare.com
AHI Group
Nonmedical home care, assisted-living placement, staffing
Startup cost: $28K-$37K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 184/1
ahi-group.com
Companion Connection Senior Care
Medical/nonmedical personal care
Startup cost: $22.5K-$25.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 138/2
companionconnectionseniorcare.com
Hallmark Homecare
Caregiver search, recruitment and placement
Startup cost: $13.9K-$26.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 75/0
hallmarkhomecare.com
The Senior’s Choice
Nonmedical home care
Startup cost: $34K-$51K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 182/0
theseniorschoice.com
Seronda Senior Services Franchising
Senior care
Startup cost: $25K-$33.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 0/1
serondaseniorservices.com
Touching Hearts at Home
Nonmedical home care for seniors and the disabled
Startup cost: $47.4K-$67.95K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 42/0
touchinghearts.com
Miscellaneous Personal-Care Businesses
Footy Rooty
Foot and body massage
Startup cost: $46K-$80K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 2/2
footyrooty.com
GloPatrol
Mobile sunless tanning
Startup cost: $9K-$25.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 0/0
glopatrol.com
Infinite Glow Tanning
Mobile spray tanning
Startup cost: $23.6K-$32.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 0/1
infiniteglowtanning.com
PET SERVICES
Blue Chip Pet Care
Dog-walking, pet-sitting
Startup cost: $20.7K-$28.95K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 2/3
bluechippetcare.com
The Dog Wizard
Dog training
Startup cost: $19.4K-$27.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 16/1
thedogwizardacademy.com
Fetch! Pet Care
Pet-sitting, dog-walking
Startup cost: $30.9K-$44.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 126/0
petfranchisingopportunities.com
Husse
Pet-product delivery
Startup cost: $27.1K-$88.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 42/0
husse.com
In Home Pet Services
Pet-sitting, dog-walking
Startup cost: $9.2K-$31.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 11/1
inhomepetservices.com/franchise
Pet Assist
Dog-walking, pet-sitting, pet transportation and waste removal
Startup cost: $19.1K-$41.95K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 0/1
petassistpetsitting.com
Pet Sit Pros
Pet-sitting, dog-walking
Startup cost: $19.7K-$66.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 4/3
petsitpros.com
Sit Means Sit Dog Training
Dog training
Startup cost: $45K-$123.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 82/1
sitmeanssit.com
Snaggle Foot Dog Walks & Pet Care
Pet-sitting, dog-walking
Startup cost: $12.2K-$21.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 26/5
snagglefoot.com
Whiskers & Paws Catering
Pet-food delivery
Startup cost: $25K-$85K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 0/2
whiskersandpawscatering.com
Zoomin Groomin
Mobile pet grooming, dog-walking, pet-sitting
Startup cost: $46.1K-$138.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 8/0
zoomingroomin.com
RETAIL
Cellairis Franchise
Cell-phone and wireless-device accessories and repairs
Startup cost: $43.1K-$397K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 577/51
cellairis.com
Fabulous Frocks
Bridal consignment store
Startup cost: $49.7K-$144.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 2/1
fabulousfrocksbridal.com
Flower Tent
Flower store
Startup cost: $28.2K-$82.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 83/10
flowertent.com
Gift Card Monkey
Gift-card buying and reselling
Startup cost: $10.95K-$27.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 5/1
giftcardmonkey.com
JockSale
Sporting-, outdoor- and hobby-gear consignment events
Startup cost: $32.4K-$48.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 6/0
jocksale.com
Just Between Friends Franchise Systems
Children’s and maternity consignment events
Startup cost: $26.97K-$39.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 145/1
jbfsale.com
Silver Pet Prints
Personalized paw-print jewelry
Startup cost: $18.5K-$22.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 4/0
silverpetprints.com
Smallprint
Personalized jewelry
Startup cost: $21.9K-$30.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 127/0
smallprint.com
SERVICES
Event Planning
Plan Ahead Events
Corporate event planning
Startup cost: $45.9K-$71.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 129/0
discoverplanaheadevents.com
We Tie The Knots
Wedding and event planning
Startup cost: $16K-$22.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 5/2
wetietheknots.com
Home Inspections
A Buyer’s Choice Home Inspections
Home inspections
Startup cost: $36.4K-$42.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 150/0
abuyerschoice.com
AmeriSpec Home Inspection Services
Home inspections
Startup cost: $44.3K-$75.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 290/0
amerispec.com
1st Inspection Services
Commercial and residential inspections
Startup cost: $31.4K-$115K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 6/0
1stinspections.com
The HomeTeam Inspection Service
Home inspections
Startup cost: $38.7K-$72.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 148/0
hometeamfranchise.com
National Property Inspections
Home and commercialm property inspections
Startup cost: $38.7K-$42.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 216/0
npifranchise.com
Pillar To Post Home Inspectors
Home inspections
Startup cost: $33.4K-$41.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 460/0
pillartopost.com
WIN Home Inspection
Home inspections
Startup cost: $33.9K-$54.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 182/0
winfranchising.com
Photography Services
Complete Weddings and Events
Photography, DJ, video and photo-booth services
Startup cost: $30.4K-$48.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 193/1
completewedo.com
Lil’ Angels Photography
School, child-care and family photography
Startup cost: $24.2K-$28.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 54/2
lilangelsphoto.com
TapSnap
Digital photo booths
Startup cost: $47.95K-$208.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 263/8
tapsnap.net
TSS Photography
Youth sports, school and event photography
Startup cost: $42.3K-$77.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 229/0
tssphotography.com
Real Estate
Help-U-Sell Real Estate
Real estate
Startup cost: $43.8K-$136.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 98/0
helpusell.com
HomeSmart International
Real estate
Startup cost: $46K-$160K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 38/0
homesmartinternational.com
HomeVestors of America
Home buying, repair and selling
Startup cost: $42.3K-$240.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 544/0
homevestors.com
Look Inside Realty
Real estate investment brokerage
Startup cost: $28.2K-$94K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 0/3
lookinsidefranchise.com
Realty One Group
Real estate
Startup cost: $29.3K-$196K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 20/20
realtyonegroup.com
RE/MAX
Real estate
Startup cost: $37.5K-$259K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 6,665/21
remax.com
Sell4Free/List4Less
Real estate
Startup cost: $36.4K-$102.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 6/0
sell4free.com
United Country Real Estate
Real-estate, auction and marketing services
Startup cost: $16.3K-$38.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 448/0
unitedcountry.com
Travel Agencies
CruiseOne
Travel agency
Startup cost: $4.6K-$26.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 990/0
cruiseonefranchise.com
Cruise Planners
Travel agency
Startup cost: $2.1K-$22.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,757/1
cruiseplannersfranchise.com
Miscellaneous Services
ACFN - The ATM Franchise Business
Automated teller machines
Startup cost: $40.4K-$67.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 229/0
acfnfranchised.com
American Poolplayers Association
Recreational billiard league
Startup cost: $16.7K-$19.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 307/6
poolplayers.com
America’s Color Consultants
Paint-color consulting
Startup cost: $13.1K-$41.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 0/2
americascolorconsultants.com
Auto Appraisal Network
Auto appraisal
Startup cost: $16.7K-$54.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 23/5
autoappraisalnetwork.com
Class 101
College planning and educational services
Startup cost: $35.8K-$55K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 7/1
myclass101.com
CPR-Cell Phone Repair
Electronics repairs and sales
Startup cost: $24.6K-$228.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 198/5
cellphonerepair.com
ExerTech
Exercise equipment service and repairs
Startup cost: $16.9K-$47.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 3/1
exertechfitness.com
Goin’ Postal
Retail shipping and business services
Startup cost: $46.8K-$111.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 243/1
goinpostal.com
J Dog Junk Removal
Junk removal
Startup cost: $27.9K-$83.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 5/0
jdogjunkremoval.com
Mr. Rekey Locksmith
Commercial and residential locksmithing
Startup cost: $33K-$80.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 61/0
rekey.com
OneClick Cleaners
Dry-cleaning pickup and delivery
Startup cost: $30K-$90K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 23/1
oneclickcleaners.com
The Original Basket Boutique
Gifts, gift baskets, corporate gifts
Startup cost: $47.5K-$59K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 38/0
obbgiftsfranchise.com
Partyflix
Inflatable movie screen rentals
Startup cost: $22.1K-$41K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1/1
partyflix.com
Thriveworks
Counseling, life coaching
Startup cost: $11.7K-$67.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 10/8
thriveworks.com
Wine and Design
Paint-and-sip studio
Startup cost: $35.8K-$83K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 54/1
wineanddesign.com