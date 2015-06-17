More Than 200 Franchise Opportunities for Less Than $50,000

June 17, 2015 15+ min read

Just as it’s become less costly within the past five years to launch a hot new business in Silicon Valley or out of your garage, so has it become more affordable to buy your own business and be your own boss. But unlike those garage-based entrepreneurs who start a venture with an idea and a prayer, these companies come with a track record and a business plan to guide you along the way. On the following pages, you’ll find franchise opportunities that appeal to almost every interest, from entertainment and childcare to food and maintenance services. For less than $50,000, you’re in business.



AUTOMOTIVE

Windshield Repair

Novus Glass

Auto glass repair and replacement

Startup cost: $46.8K-$229.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,627/17

novusfranchising.com

SuperGlass Windshield Repair

Windshield repair

Startup cost: $9.9K-$31K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 295/0

superglass.com

Techna Glass International

Windshield repair and replacement

Startup cost: $41.6K-$175.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 30/22

technaglass.com

Miscellaneous Auto Products & Services

Clear Lights Franchising

Headlight restoration, auto appearance services

Startup cost: $35K-$126.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1/1

clearlightsfranchise.com

Colors on Parade

Mobile auto paint and dent repair

Startup cost: $39.7K-$525K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 266/8

colorsonparade.com

Green Shine

Waterless car-wash services

Startup cost: $22.7K-$49.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 13/3

gogreenshine.com

Headlights 20/20 USA

Headlight restoration

Startup cost: $22.4K-$97.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 2/1

headlights2020usa.com

Interior Magic International

Auto appearance reconditioning

Startup cost: $33.1K-$100.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 45/0

myinteriormagic.com

BUSINESS SERVICES

Advertising/Marketing

Attorney at Law Magazine

Legal trade magazine

Startup cost: $36K-$71.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 3/1

attorneyatlawmagazine.com

Billboard Connection/Izon Global Media

Ad agency specializing in outdoor media

Startup cost: $44.3K-$68.95K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 36/1

discoverbillboardconnection.com

Bingo Bugle Newspaper

Specialty newspaper

Startup cost: $9.1K-$15K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 41/0

bingobugle.com

C9 Balloons Franchising

Advertising balloons, directional signage

Startup cost: $24.95K-$38.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 0/1

c9balloons.com

Coffee News

Weekly newspaper distributed at restaurants

Startup cost: $9.8K-$10.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 799/5

coffeenews.com

Driven Digital Ads

Digital advertising

Startup cost: $35.7K-$130K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1/2

drivendigitalads.com

Great American Deals

Hyperlocal daily-deal websites

Startup cost: $49.4K-$65.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 10/0

greatamericandeals.com

Homes & Land

Real-estate advertising magazine

Startup cost: $47.1K-$127K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 210/20

homesandland.com

Intrigue Media Solutions

Marketing services

Startup cost: $26.1K-$123.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 0/3

intrigueme.ca

RSVP Publications

Direct-mail advertising

Startup cost: $44.9K-$176K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 92/0

rsvppublications.com

Sports Image

Sports marketing for high schools and organizations

Startup cost: $15.5K-$38.97K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 23/1

sportsimageinc.com

SuperCoups

Co-op direct-mail advertising

Startup cost: $28.8K-$38.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 19/0

supercoups.com

Town Money Saver

Direct-mail advertising

Startup cost: $38.1K-$49.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 42/1

townmoneysaver.com

The Waiting Game

Free monthly waiting-room publication

Startup cost: $9.2K-$11.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 23/3

waitinggamepublications.com

Business Brokerages

First Choice Business Brokers

Business brokerage

Startup cost: $41.2K-$118.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 18/0

fcbbi.com

Sunbelt Business Brokers

Business brokerage

Startup cost: $41.7K-$96.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 200/1

sunbeltnetwork.com

Business Consulting

CEO Focus

Peer consulting groups for small-business owners

Startup cost: $41.5K-$63K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 27/5

ceofocus.com

Franchise Creator

Franchise consulting

Startup cost: $11.4K-$12.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1/1

franchisecreator.com

FranNet

Franchise consulting

Startup cost: $44.6K-$81.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 66/0

frannet.com

Property Management

All County Property Management Franchise

Property management

Startup cost: $49.7K-$88.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 34/1

allcountyfranchise.com

Book by Owner Resort Property Management

Resort property management

Startup cost: $46K-$85.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 7/0

bbofranchising.com

Keyrenter Property Management Franchise

Residential property management

Startup cost: $37K-$79K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 4/3

keyrenterfranchise.com

Property Management

Commercial and residential property management

Startup cost: $20.3K-$61K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 93/2

propertymanagementinc.com

Renters Warehouse USA

Property management

Startup cost: $43.3K-$96.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 20/1

professionallandlords.com

Training Programs

Dale Carnegie Training

Workplace training and development

Startup cost: $26K-$182.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 202/2

dalecarnegie.com

Leadership Management

Leadership and organization training

Startup cost: $20K-$27.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 164/0

lmi-world.com

Miscellaneous Business Services

AmSpirit Business Connections

Professional networking referral groups

Startup cost: $13.9K-$34.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 8/4

amspirit.com

Computer Troubleshooters

Technology consulting for small businesses

Startup cost: $17.2K-$82.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 344/0

comptroub.com

Proforma

Printing and promotional products

Startup cost: $4.7K-$50.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 703/0

onlyproforma.com

Relocation Strategies

Corporate relocation consulting

Startup cost: $44.5K-$69.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1/1

relocationstrategies.net

Sculpture Hospitality

Liquor inventory-control services

Startup cost: $43.4K-$57.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 372/2

sculpturehospitality.com

TEAM Referral Network Franchise

Professional networking referral groups

Startup cost: $13.9K-$46K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 6/2

teamreferralnetwork.com

CHILDREN’S BUSINESSES

Children’s Enrichment Programs

ABC Do-Re-ME!

Music programs

Startup cost: $2.1K-$7.99K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 10/16

abcdoreme.com

Abrakadoodle

Art-education programs

Startup cost: $37.8K-$80.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 175/2

abrakadoodle.com

Brick by Brick

Lego-building classes, camps, parties

Startup cost: $34.2K-$179.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 5/2

buildbrickbybrick.com

Bricks Bots & Beakers

Science, technology, engineering and math camps, classes, parties

Startup cost: $17.6K-$27.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 13/2

bricksbotsbeakers.com

Bricks 4 Kidz

Lego-engineering classes, camps, parties

Startup cost: $33.8K-$51.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 641/1

bricks4kidz.com

Chef It Up!/Chef It Up 2 Go!

Cooking classes and parties for children and adults

Startup cost: $16.4K-$59.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 11/2

chefitupkids.com

CompuChild

Children’s technology education

Startup cost: $18.3K-$33K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 44/1

compuchild.com

Drama Kids International

After-school drama classes and summer camps

Startup cost: $28.5K-$46.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 193/0

dramakidsfranchises.com

Engineering for Kids

Math, science, technology and engineering activities

Startup cost: $38.1K-$93.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 126/2

engineeringforkids.com

Franchise Little Engineers

Engineering and technology after-school programs, camps and events

Startup cost: $23.6K-$51.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 0/1

little-engineers.com

Hobby Quest

Enrichment programs, camps, workshops, parties

Startup cost: $39.2K-$54.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 0/3

hobbyquest.com

Ho Math Chess Learning Center

After-school math, chess and puzzle learning programs

Startup cost: $34.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 14/1

mathandchess.com

IslandTime Treasures

Art-based science, engineering and math classes

Startup cost: $13K-$25.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 8/2

islandtimetreasures.com

KidzArt

Art-education programs, products and services

Startup cost: $46.1K-$52.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 107/0

kidzart.com

Little Medical School

Medical-themed after-school and summer-camp programs

Startup cost: $27.4K-$45.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 0/1

littlemedicalschool.com

MindsAhead Academy

Enrichment and tutoring programs

Startup cost: $8.7K-$75.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 611/1

mindsahead.com

Moolah U Franchising

Financial literacy programs for children

Startup cost: $33.95K-$45.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 2/1

moolahu.com

Nutty Scientists

Science education and entertainment programs

Startup cost: $40.3K-$54.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 208/2

nuttyscientists.com

Parker-Anderson Enrichment

Enrichment programs

Startup cost: $32.5K-$64.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 0/1

parkerandersonfranchise.com

Professor Egghead

Science and engineering programs for ages 4 to 12

Startup cost: $21.3K-$34.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 0/2

professoregghead.com

STEMTech Kids Franchise

Science, technology, engineering and math programs

Startup cost: $29.8K-$36.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 0/1

stemtechkids.com

Wee Little Arts

Preschool art-education programs

Startup cost: $31.4K-$46.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 9/3

weelittlearts.com

The Whole Child Learning Company

Enrichment and tutoring programs

Startup cost: $32.6K-$38.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 46/4

wholechild.com

Young Rembrandts Franchise

Art classes for ages 3 to 12

Startup cost: $40.2K-$48.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 107/0

youngrembrandtsfranchise.com

Children’s Fitness

Amazing Athletes

Educational sports programs

Startup cost: $38.95K-$48.95K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 81/0

amazingathletes.com

British Swim School USA

Swimming lessons for ages 3 months and up

Startup cost: $46.9K-$71.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 19/2

britishswimschool.com

Gym On Wheels

Mobile children’s gymnastics and fitness classes

Startup cost: $27.3K-$51.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1/3

gymonwheelsfranchise.com

HappyFeet Legends International

Soccer programs for ages 2 to 18

Startup cost: $21.3K-$25.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 161/4

happysoccerfeet.com

Imagination Yoga

Yoga programs for children

Startup cost: $7K-$13.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 7/3

imaginationyoga.com

i9 Sports

Youth sports leagues, camps and clinics

Startup cost: $44.9K-$69.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 130/17

i9sportsfranchise.com

Kidokinetics

Mobile children’s fitness programs

Startup cost: $42.9K-$57K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 4/9

kidokinetics.com

Kinderdance International

Movement/educational programs

Startup cost: $14.95K-$46.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 129/2

kinderdance.com

Leap4Fun

Mobile dance and gymnastics programs

Startup cost: $26.7K-$51.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 0/1

leap4fun.com

Mighty Kicks

Mobile soccer programs for ages 2 to 7

Startup cost: $8K-$14K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 18/1

mightykicks.net

My Gym Children’s Fitness Center

Early-learning/fitness programs

Startup cost: $34.3K-$247.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 328/0

mygym.com

NZone Sports of America

Sports leagues and camps for ages 3 to 18

Startup cost: $41.1K-$56.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 33/0

nzonesports.com

Skyhawks Sports

Sports camps and programs

Startup cost: $23.3K-$67.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 27/71

skyhawks.com

Soccer Shots Franchising

Soccer programs for ages 2 to 8

Startup cost: $18.7K-$25.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 152/8

soccershotsfranchising.com

SuperTots Sports Academy

Sports and physical-development programs for ages 5 and younger

Startup cost: $18K-$55.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 24/0

supertotsports.com

TGA Premier Junior Golf

Youth golf programs

Startup cost: $16.2K-$67.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 51/2

franchisetga.com

TGA Premier Youth Tennis

Youth tennis programs

Startup cost: $16.2K-$67.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 25/1

franchisetga.com

Tutoring

A Plus All Subjects Tutoring

Tutoring

Startup cost: $38.2K-$72.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 4/1

aplustutoringinc.com

Club Z! In-Home Tutoring Services

In-home tutoring

Startup cost: $32.6K-$56.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 393/0

clubztutoring.com

MathWizard

Tutoring

Startup cost: $17.2K-$66K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 9/11

mathwizard.net

Salisbury Tutoring Academy Franchise Group

Tutoring and behavior modification

Startup cost: $35K-$265.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1/1

staltd.com

Tutoring Club

Individualized instruction for K-12 students

Startup cost: $26.3K-$127.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 121/1

tutoringclub.com

Miscellaneous Children’s Businesses

Baby Bodyguards

Baby proofing, CPR instruction, car-seat installation

Startup cost: $33.2K-$59.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 0/1

babybodyguards.com

Ident-A-Kid Franchise

Children’s safety products and services

Startup cost: $34.1K-$44.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 132/0

identakid.com

FINANCIAL SERVICES

Business Financial Services

Payroll Vault

Payroll services

Startup cost: $41.1K-$68.99K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 20/1

payrollvault.com

Succentrix Business Advisors

Accounting, payroll, tax and advisory services

Startup cost: $35.6K-$48.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 0/0

succentrix.com

Insurance

Estrella Insurance

Auto, home and business insurance

Startup cost: $49.95K-$84K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 93/0

estrellainsurance.com

Pronto Franchise

Insurance, financial services

Startup cost: $31.3K-$89.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 33/93

prontofranchise.com

Tax Services

Daniel Ahart Tax Service

Tax preparation, accounting and payroll services

Startup cost: $26.3K-$44.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 25/1

danielahart.com

Goldline Tax Service

Tax preparation

Startup cost: $26.7K-$40.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 5/1

goldlinetaxservice.com

H&R Block

Tax preparation, electronic filing

Startup cost: $31.5K-$148.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 4,846/6,165

hrblock.com/franchise

Income Tax Genius

Tax preparation, business consulting, business services, financial planning

Startup cost: $44K-$55.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 0/1

thebizgrowthaccountant.com

One Stop Tax Services

Tax preparation

Startup cost: $33K-$58K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 18/10

onestoptax.com

FOOD

Freggies

Organic produce delivery

Startup cost: $30K-$42K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1/1

freggies.com

Happy & Healthy Products

Frozen fruit bars

Startup cost: $37.2K-$113.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 63/0

happyandhealthy.com

IceBorn

Ice and water vending machines

Startup cost: $27.1K-$205.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 35/121

ice-born.com

HOME IMPROVEMENT

Painting

Fresh Coat

Residential and commercial painting

Startup cost: $49.4K-$76.95K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 112/0

freshcoatpaintersfranchise.com

Never Paint Again Companies

Painting

Startup cost: $39.1K-$63.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 4/1

never-paint-again.com

Wood Refinishing

Mr. Sandless/Dr. DecknFence

Interior and exterior sandless wood refinishing

Startup cost: $9.3K-$52.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 261/11

mrsandless.com

N-Hance

Wood floor and cabinet refinishing

Startup cost: $24.3K-$131.98K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 347/0

nhancefranchise.com

SandFree

Wood floor refinishing

Startup cost: $30.6K-$54.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 10/4

sandfree.com

Miscellaneous Home-Improvement Businesses

Aladdin Doors Franchising

Garage-door installation and repairs

Startup cost: $29.9K-$99.95K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 3/2

aladdindoorsfranchise.com

The Decor Group

Holiday and event lighting

Startup cost: $18.1K-$40.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 242/0

thedecorgroup.com

GarageExperts

Floor coatings, cabinets, ceiling racks, slatwall

Startup cost: $49.5K-$77.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 34/0

garageexperts.com

Get A Grip Franchising

Countertop, tub and tile resurfacing

Startup cost: $43.6K-$92.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 16/1

getagrip.com

Kitchen Solvers

Kitchen and bath remodeling and design

Startup cost: $43.1K-$85.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 67/0

kitchensolversfranchise.com

Kitchen Tune-Up

Residential and commercial kitchen and bath remodeling

Startup cost: $45.8K-$55.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 173/0

kitchentuneup.com

Surface Specialists

Bathtub repair and refinishing, tub liners, bath remodeling

Startup cost: $46.2K-$77K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 44/0

surfacespecialists.com

MAINTENANCE

Carpet, Upholstery & Drapery Cleaning

Chem-Dry Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning

Carpet, drapery and upholstery cleaning; tile and stone care

Startup cost: $40K-$140K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 3,565/0

chemdryfranchise.com

Heaven’s Best Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning

Carpet and upholstery cleaning

Startup cost: $44.9K-$65.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,259/0

heavensbest.com

Oxi Fresh Franchising

Carpet cleaning

Startup cost: $37.7K-$65.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 268/6

oxifreshfranchise.com

Commercial Cleaning

Anago Cleaning Systems

Commercial cleaning

Startup cost: $10.5K-$65.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 2,456/0

anagocleaning.com

Buildingstars International

Commercial cleaning

Startup cost: $2.2K-$52.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 532/0

buildingstars.com

CleanNet USA

Commercial cleaning

Startup cost: $9.8K-$97.95K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 2,951/14

cleannetusa.com

Coverall Health-Based Cleaning System

Commercial cleaning

Startup cost: $14.1K-$47.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 7,996/0

coverall.com

Daycare Cleaning Services

Commercial cleaning for child-care facilities

Startup cost: $15.2K-$142.98K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 0/1

daycarecleaningservices.com

E.P.I.C. Systems

Commercial cleaning

Startup cost: $16.7K-$35K

Heits Building Services

Commercial cleaning and maintenance

Startup cost: $9K-$71.95K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 201/0

heits.com

Jan-Pro Franchising International

Commercial cleaning

Startup cost: $3.1K-$50.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 11,676/0

jan-pro.com

Jantize America

Commercial cleaning

Startup cost: $49.7K-$253.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 236/0

jantize.com

Mint Condition Franchising

Commercial cleaning, building maintenance

Startup cost: $4.9K-$45.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 295/0

mintconditioninc.com

OMEX - Office Maintenance Experts

Commercial cleaning and maintenance management

Startup cost: $40.4K-$70.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 23/1

omexcorp.com

SparkleTeam

Commercial cleaning

Startup cost: $11.4K-$41.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 21/0

sparkleteamfranchise.com

360clean

Commercial cleaning

Startup cost: $13.9K-$21.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 82/0

360clean.com

Vanguard Cleaning Systems

Commercial cleaning

Startup cost: $9.9K-$35.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 2,946/0

vanguardcleaning.com

Handyman Services

Andy OnCall

Handyman services

Startup cost: $35.1K-$62.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 38/0

andyoncall.com

House Doctors

Handyman services and home repairs

Startup cost: $49K-$100K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 42/0

housedoctors.com

Yellow Van Handyman

Handyman services

Startup cost: $30K-$42K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 21/0

yellowvanhandyman.com

Pest Control

Critter Control

Wildlife management, pest control

Startup cost: $25.1K-$85.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 110/0

crittercontrol.com

MosquitoNix

Outdoor pest control

Startup cost: $25K-$100K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 22/2

mosquitonix.com

Residential Cleaning

College Girl Cleaning Service

Residential and commercial cleaning

Startup cost: $22.7K-$28.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1/1

collegegirlcleaningservice.com

Home Cleaning Centers of America

Residential and commercial cleaning

Startup cost: $32.8K-$34.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 32/0

homecleaningcenters.com

MaidPro

Residential cleaning

Startup cost: $45.9K-$202.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 187/1

maidpro.com

You’ve Got Maids

Environmentally friendly cleaning

Startup cost: $45K-$123.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 40/0

youvegotmaids.com

Restoration Services

Certified Restoration DryCleaning Network

Textile restoration

Startup cost: $45.6K-$235.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 156/0

crdn.com

DKI

Insurance/disaster restoration

Startup cost: $47.1K-$164.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 347/0

dkiservices.com

Miscellaneous Maintenance Services

Aire-Master of America

Restroom deodorizing and maintenance

Startup cost: $36.1K-$124.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 102/4

airemaster.com

Bar-B-Clean

Barbecue cleaning

Startup cost: $24.1K-$41.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 14/1

bar-b-cleanfranchise.com

Color Glo International

Leather, vinyl, fabric, carpet and surface repair and restoration

Startup cost: $46K-$49.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 158/1

colorglo.com

Dr. Vinyl & Associates Ltd.

Auto vinyl, leather, fabric and plastic repair

Startup cost: $41.3K-$71.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 126/0

drvinyl.com

Duct Doctor USA

Residential and commercial air-duct cleaning

Startup cost: $41K-$136.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 25/0

ductdoctor.com

Foliage Design Systems

Interior plant sales, leasing and maintenance

Startup cost: $44.4K-$64.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 21/3

foliagedesign.com

The Glass Guru

Window and glass restoration and replacement

Startup cost: $30.2K-$119.99K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 86/1

theglassguru.com

Green Home Solutions

Environmentally friendly mold cleaning, pest control and odor elimination

Startup cost: $21.1K-$72.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 102/1

greenhomesolutions.com

Grout Doctor Global Franchise

Grout, tile and stone maintenance

Startup cost: $20.4K-$33.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 70/3

groutdoctor.com

The Grout Medic

Grout and tile maintenance, restoration

Startup cost: $21.4K-$55.95K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 49/1

thegroutmedic.com

Jet-Black Franchise Group

Asphalt maintenance

Startup cost: $46.5K-$113.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 86/10

jet-black.com

Lawn Army

Lawn care

Startup cost: $30K-$42K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 2/0

hometask.com

Pet Butler

Pet-waste cleanup and removal

Startup cost: $30K-$42K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 101/0

petbutler.com

Rooter-Man

Plumbing, drain and sewer cleaning

Startup cost: $46.8K-$137.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 498/21

rooterman.com

Squeegee Squad

Residential and high-rise window cleaning, building maintenance

Startup cost: $32.9K-$82.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 39/1

squeegeesquad.com

TruBlue Total House Care

Handyman services, residential cleaning, lawn care

Startup cost: $49.9K-$88.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 15/1

trubluehousecare.com

Window Gang

Window, exterior, dryer-vent and chimney cleaning; deck and fence sealing

Startup cost: $34.4K-$81.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 152/21

windowgang.com

PERSONAL CARE

Fitness

Baby Boot Camp/Karna Fitness

Prenatal and postnatal fitness; women’s private and small-group training

Startup cost: $4.7K-$10.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 132/1

babybootcamp.com

Brickhouse Cardio Club

Fitness studio

Startup cost: $18.95K-$31.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 53/1

brickhousecardio.com

Club Pilates

Pilates classes

Startup cost: $28.8K-$206.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 19/5

clubpilatesstudio.com

Fit4Mom

Stroller fitness programs

Startup cost: $2.7K-$51.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 225/1

fit4mom.com

Impact Strong Kickboxing/Fitness

Kickboxing and fitness gym

Startup cost: $49.9K-$87.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1/1

impactstrong.com

Jazzercise

Dance-fitness classes, conventions, apparel and accessories

Startup cost: $3.5K-$75.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 8,370/3

jazzercise.com

Live 2 B Healthy Senior Fitness

Exercise programs for seniors

Startup cost: $37.7K-$48.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 33/0

franchise.live2bhealthy.com

Trumi

Fitness and nutrition coaching

Startup cost: $6.4K-$20.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 19/0

trumi.com

Senior Care

Acti-Kare

Nonmedical home care

Startup cost: $32.6K-$51.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 95/0

actikare.com

AHI Group

Nonmedical home care, assisted-living placement, staffing

Startup cost: $28K-$37K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 184/1

ahi-group.com

Companion Connection Senior Care

Medical/nonmedical personal care

Startup cost: $22.5K-$25.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 138/2

companionconnectionseniorcare.com

Hallmark Homecare

Caregiver search, recruitment and placement

Startup cost: $13.9K-$26.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 75/0

hallmarkhomecare.com

The Senior’s Choice

Nonmedical home care

Startup cost: $34K-$51K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 182/0

theseniorschoice.com

Seronda Senior Services Franchising

Senior care

Startup cost: $25K-$33.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 0/1

serondaseniorservices.com

Touching Hearts at Home

Nonmedical home care for seniors and the disabled

Startup cost: $47.4K-$67.95K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 42/0

touchinghearts.com

Miscellaneous Personal-Care Businesses

Footy Rooty

Foot and body massage

Startup cost: $46K-$80K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 2/2

footyrooty.com

GloPatrol

Mobile sunless tanning

Startup cost: $9K-$25.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 0/0

glopatrol.com

Infinite Glow Tanning

Mobile spray tanning

Startup cost: $23.6K-$32.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 0/1

infiniteglowtanning.com

PET SERVICES

Blue Chip Pet Care

Dog-walking, pet-sitting

Startup cost: $20.7K-$28.95K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 2/3

bluechippetcare.com

The Dog Wizard

Dog training

Startup cost: $19.4K-$27.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 16/1

thedogwizardacademy.com

Fetch! Pet Care

Pet-sitting, dog-walking

Startup cost: $30.9K-$44.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 126/0

petfranchisingopportunities.com

Husse

Pet-product delivery

Startup cost: $27.1K-$88.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 42/0

husse.com

In Home Pet Services

Pet-sitting, dog-walking

Startup cost: $9.2K-$31.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 11/1

inhomepetservices.com/franchise

Pet Assist

Dog-walking, pet-sitting, pet transportation and waste removal

Startup cost: $19.1K-$41.95K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 0/1

petassistpetsitting.com

Pet Sit Pros

Pet-sitting, dog-walking

Startup cost: $19.7K-$66.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 4/3

petsitpros.com

Sit Means Sit Dog Training

Dog training

Startup cost: $45K-$123.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 82/1

sitmeanssit.com

Snaggle Foot Dog Walks & Pet Care

Pet-sitting, dog-walking

Startup cost: $12.2K-$21.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 26/5

snagglefoot.com

Whiskers & Paws Catering

Pet-food delivery

Startup cost: $25K-$85K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 0/2

whiskersandpawscatering.com

Zoomin Groomin

Mobile pet grooming, dog-walking, pet-sitting

Startup cost: $46.1K-$138.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 8/0

zoomingroomin.com

RETAIL

Cellairis Franchise

Cell-phone and wireless-device accessories and repairs

Startup cost: $43.1K-$397K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 577/51

cellairis.com

Fabulous Frocks

Bridal consignment store

Startup cost: $49.7K-$144.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 2/1

fabulousfrocksbridal.com

Flower Tent

Flower store

Startup cost: $28.2K-$82.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 83/10

flowertent.com

Gift Card Monkey

Gift-card buying and reselling

Startup cost: $10.95K-$27.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 5/1

giftcardmonkey.com

JockSale

Sporting-, outdoor- and hobby-gear consignment events

Startup cost: $32.4K-$48.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 6/0

jocksale.com

Just Between Friends Franchise Systems

Children’s and maternity consignment events

Startup cost: $26.97K-$39.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 145/1

jbfsale.com

Silver Pet Prints

Personalized paw-print jewelry

Startup cost: $18.5K-$22.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 4/0

silverpetprints.com

Smallprint

Personalized jewelry

Startup cost: $21.9K-$30.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 127/0

smallprint.com

SERVICES

Event Planning

Plan Ahead Events

Corporate event planning

Startup cost: $45.9K-$71.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 129/0

discoverplanaheadevents.com

We Tie The Knots

Wedding and event planning

Startup cost: $16K-$22.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 5/2

wetietheknots.com

Home Inspections

A Buyer’s Choice Home Inspections

Home inspections

Startup cost: $36.4K-$42.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 150/0

abuyerschoice.com

AmeriSpec Home Inspection Services

Home inspections

Startup cost: $44.3K-$75.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 290/0

amerispec.com

1st Inspection Services

Commercial and residential inspections

Startup cost: $31.4K-$115K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 6/0

1stinspections.com

The HomeTeam Inspection Service

Home inspections

Startup cost: $38.7K-$72.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 148/0

hometeamfranchise.com

National Property Inspections

Home and commercialm property inspections

Startup cost: $38.7K-$42.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 216/0

npifranchise.com

Pillar To Post Home Inspectors

Home inspections

Startup cost: $33.4K-$41.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 460/0

pillartopost.com

WIN Home Inspection

Home inspections

Startup cost: $33.9K-$54.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 182/0

winfranchising.com

Photography Services

Complete Weddings and Events

Photography, DJ, video and photo-booth services

Startup cost: $30.4K-$48.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 193/1

completewedo.com

Lil’ Angels Photography

School, child-care and family photography

Startup cost: $24.2K-$28.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 54/2

lilangelsphoto.com

TapSnap

Digital photo booths

Startup cost: $47.95K-$208.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 263/8

tapsnap.net

TSS Photography

Youth sports, school and event photography

Startup cost: $42.3K-$77.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 229/0

tssphotography.com

Real Estate

Help-U-Sell Real Estate

Real estate

Startup cost: $43.8K-$136.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 98/0

helpusell.com

HomeSmart International

Real estate

Startup cost: $46K-$160K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 38/0

homesmartinternational.com

HomeVestors of America

Home buying, repair and selling

Startup cost: $42.3K-$240.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 544/0

homevestors.com

Look Inside Realty

Real estate investment brokerage

Startup cost: $28.2K-$94K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 0/3

lookinsidefranchise.com

Realty One Group

Real estate

Startup cost: $29.3K-$196K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 20/20

realtyonegroup.com

RE/MAX

Real estate

Startup cost: $37.5K-$259K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 6,665/21

remax.com

Sell4Free/List4Less

Real estate

Startup cost: $36.4K-$102.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 6/0

sell4free.com

United Country Real Estate

Real-estate, auction and marketing services

Startup cost: $16.3K-$38.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 448/0

unitedcountry.com

Travel Agencies

CruiseOne

Travel agency

Startup cost: $4.6K-$26.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 990/0

cruiseonefranchise.com

Cruise Planners

Travel agency

Startup cost: $2.1K-$22.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,757/1

cruiseplannersfranchise.com

Miscellaneous Services

ACFN - The ATM Franchise Business

Automated teller machines

Startup cost: $40.4K-$67.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 229/0

acfnfranchised.com

American Poolplayers Association

Recreational billiard league

Startup cost: $16.7K-$19.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 307/6

poolplayers.com

America’s Color Consultants

Paint-color consulting

Startup cost: $13.1K-$41.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 0/2

americascolorconsultants.com

Auto Appraisal Network

Auto appraisal

Startup cost: $16.7K-$54.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 23/5

autoappraisalnetwork.com

Class 101

College planning and educational services

Startup cost: $35.8K-$55K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 7/1

myclass101.com

CPR-Cell Phone Repair

Electronics repairs and sales

Startup cost: $24.6K-$228.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 198/5

cellphonerepair.com

ExerTech

Exercise equipment service and repairs

Startup cost: $16.9K-$47.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 3/1

exertechfitness.com

Goin’ Postal

Retail shipping and business services

Startup cost: $46.8K-$111.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 243/1

goinpostal.com

J Dog Junk Removal

Junk removal

Startup cost: $27.9K-$83.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 5/0

jdogjunkremoval.com

Mr. Rekey Locksmith

Commercial and residential locksmithing

Startup cost: $33K-$80.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 61/0

rekey.com

OneClick Cleaners

Dry-cleaning pickup and delivery

Startup cost: $30K-$90K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 23/1

oneclickcleaners.com

The Original Basket Boutique

Gifts, gift baskets, corporate gifts

Startup cost: $47.5K-$59K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 38/0

obbgiftsfranchise.com

Partyflix

Inflatable movie screen rentals

Startup cost: $22.1K-$41K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1/1

partyflix.com

Thriveworks

Counseling, life coaching

Startup cost: $11.7K-$67.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 10/8

thriveworks.com

Wine and Design

Paint-and-sip studio

Startup cost: $35.8K-$83K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 54/1

wineanddesign.com