Ecommerce

5 Tools to Help Your Online Business Realize Its Full Potential

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
5 Tools to Help Your Online Business Realize Its Full Potential
Image credit: Shutterstock
Guest Writer
Founder of Group8A
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The best businesses online run on a number of third-party technologies that help power their analytics, customer messaging, marketing funnel, search engine optimization and social sharing.

If you’re building your first digital store, you only really need to worry about adding in the basics such as Google Analytics, a CRM and a payment gateway. As you scale your ecommerce business, here are five tools you’ll need to increase audience engagement, sales and traffic.

1. Intercom.

Intercom allows you to deliver information right when customers need it. With in-app messaging, you can catch users at the most appropriate times and start a conversation, without cluttering your site’s design or overwhelming your audience. For new shoppers, Intercom offers seamless on-boarding. Think of this as live chat, but better. Soon enough, they’ll become so familiar with your web store that it becomes addictive.

Intercom’s comprehensive platform provides a direct line of communication to your website visitors. Its five packages allow you to observe, acquire, engage, learn from, and support your customers.

Related: 7 Common Customer Onboarding Mistakes to Avoid at All Costs

2. KISSmetrics.

Your customers have unique behaviors. To better understand how they interact with your website, use KISSmetrics to identify sections of your online store that are ‘sticky’, where users spend a lot of time engaging with your content and products. Discover where visitors drop off and use those insights to test features and copy in order to make those pages irresistible.

The company prioritizes the customer funnel, so you can better optimize your digital marketing efforts. Don’t get hung up on vanity metrics such as clicks and visits. KISSmetrics provides smarter analytics so you can convert more visitors into paying customers.  

3. Moz.

Even with the meteoric rise of social media, organic search (primarily Google) still drives between a third and a half of overall web traffic.

Moz provides an inbound marketing platform that makes it easy to understand your site’s SEO strengths and weaknesses. Understand where you receive backlinks, how you rank for keywords, the quality of your content, and issues with or opportunities for improvement in your site’s architecture. Plus, participate in Moz’s forums to network with other marketers who can teach you a thing or two about how to get more from your marketing dollars.

Related: Spying 101: How to Figure Out Everything About Your Competition Online

4. SumoMe.

SumoMe offers a suite of tools perfect for the ecommerce site that wants to capture more value from its visitors. Grow your email list with List Builder and encourage your visitors to easily share your site with Share

According to Internet entrepreneur and expert marketer Neil Patel, “Out of all the channels I tested as a marketer, email continually outperforms most of them.” Email subscribers are consistently more engaged than brand social media fans and followers. That said, with Share, you get to leverage your customers’ audiences. That sort of word-of-mouth marketing is far more powerful than if you were to cultivate your own social media fanbase.

5. Unbounce.

Consumers have increasingly short attention spans. They only spend a few seconds on a landing page before deciding to explore the website further or abandon it entirely.

For TIME, Tony Haile wrote, “Chartbeat looked at deep user behavior across two billion visits across the web over the course of a month and found that most people who click don’t read. In fact, a stunning 55 percent spent fewer than 15 seconds actively on a page.”

A majority of website visitors don’t even give you a proper chance to explain yourself. Unbounce helps you A/B test landing pages and optimize them so you’ll provide just the right copy and visuals to encourage more of your visitors to progress through your marketing funnel.

Related: Look Here! How to Market When Everyone is Distracted

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Corene Summers
Corene Summers helps clients advancing their health, careers and lives overall through reducing stress, tension and optimizing sleep.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From
The Digital Marketing Handbook

The Digital Marketing Handbook

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Ecommerce

Optimize Your Website With These Elite Conversion Tools

Ecommerce

Facebook and Libra are Preparing to Shakeup the E-commerce World

Ecommerce

How to Massively Grow Your Amazon Business in 8 Steps