My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Leadership

The 3 Essentials for Inspiring Your Team to Embrace Your Goals

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Guest Writer
Former Journalist, Current PR Guy (wielding an MBA)
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Every leader needs other people to fulfill a vision, achieve organizational objectives or deliver results. 

Simply stated, no leader can do it all by themselves. The success of the leader is defined by the decisions and actions of others who are empowered to accomplish their respective responsibilities.

There are three critical keys that every business owner, executive or organizational director needs to follow to make that happen.

1. Clarity of goals.

I used to work at a sleepy, regional telephone company that prided itself on customer service but lacked a strong commitment to innovation. In the mid-1990s the company got a new CEO who changed all that.

Even though the Internet was in its infancy, his goal was to pull that company into the 21st century by transforming the enterprise from "dial tone to data."  It was clear that he wanted to make the necessary investment in infrastructure, technology and training to ensure the company was ahead of the needs of our customers.  After several years of subsequent acquisitions and strategic divestitures, the company became a next-generation telecommunications organization with a national fiber-optic network, leading edge data centers and a demonstrated commitment to ongoing employee training.

The CEO's transformational goal of moving from "dial tone to data" was a clear, understandable rallying point that was necessary for the organization's survival. Without that clearly stated goal, the organizational transformation implemented by the employees would have stalled.

Related: Want to Hire the Best Talent? Be Like Elon Musk and Set a Strong Vision.

2. Consistent communication. 

This same CEO believed in "over communication" across the enterprise. I was responsible for internal and external communications for the company, and he constantly challenged me to find new ways to communicate our collective objectives and progress company wide. 

My team implemented a robust communications schedule for the CEO and his direct reports to travel across the country setting the vision and reinforcing it amongst the various employees and union leaders face-to-face. We used weekly print newsletters so field technicians, who didn't have laptops at the time, were informed when they picked up their daily repair and installation assignments at the remote locations.

We also launched an Intranet as well as weekly conference calls, voicemail recordings and videoconferencing with the executive team, new communication tools had not been widely used across the corporation back then. This relentless commitment to communication ensured alignment with the organizational goals and helped inform every individuals' role toward delivering the expected results.

Related: 7 Tips to Get Your Team to Actually Listen to You

3. Trust.

A leader can't accomplish anything without trust.

This was the most difficult key to implement in our particular transformation from "dial tone to data." That's because for years prior to the new CEO joining the organization, there had been conflict, mistrust and rancor between the unions and senior executives. The animosity got so heated during one contract negotiation cycle that,  until contracts were finalized, a few executives received dead animals mailed to their homes and were routinely wakened in the middle of the night by bullhorn sirens in their yards.

The new CEO changed all that with a single gesture. The head of the union was tough as nails but had cancer. Shortly after the CEO joined the company, the union leader had an incapacitating relapse. The CEO used the company jet to fly the union boss to the Mayo Clinic for emergency care.

The CEO explicitly told me and the communications team NOT to promote this action internally or externally. After a few weeks of care and treatment, the union leader returned to his job and widely shared the kind gesture of the CEO on his own. That melted away years of mistrust between the two opposing sides.

The CEO and union boss remained friends for years, even after the CEO left our company. He also attended the union leader's funeral when the cancer became too much. Without the trust of our company's organized labor the organizational transformation would never have occurred. 

When it comes to delivering results, it's the people that matter. 

Great leaders understand that.

Related: To Build Trust as a Leader, Inspire With Words Backed by Action

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Jason Feifer
Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Napoleon Hill's Success Masters

Napoleon Hill's Success Masters

Buy From
Elephants Before Unicorns

Elephants Before Unicorns

Buy From
Stress-Less Leadership

Stress-Less Leadership

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Leadership

Auto Industry Leader Lee Iacocca, Credited With Saving Chrysler, Has Died at Age 94

Leadership

5 Lessons From Billionaires That Your 'Startup Self' Should Follow

Leadership

Free Webinar: How to Be an Inspired Leader and Motivate Employees to Success