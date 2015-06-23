My Queue

Email

No Regrets: Gmail's 'Undo Send' Feature Made a Permanent Function

No Regrets: Gmail's 'Undo Send' Feature Made a Permanent Function
Image credit: Gmail
Entrepreneur Staff
Staff Writer. Covers leadership, media, technology and culture.
1 min read

We've all had those moments of instant email regret -- you hit send on a note with a typo or replied all when your message was meant for just one person.

Since 2009, Gmail's "Undo Send" function has lived in Gmail Labs, the hub where the company beta tests new features, with the caveat that they could malfunction, disappear or get promoted to a permanent position on the Gmail dashboard.

Related: 11 Strategies to Change How You Email

As of this week, the feature is experimental no more (although it was made available in the Inbox by Gmail app this spring) and can be enabled through Gmail's main settings, under the "Labs" and then the "General" tab. You can choose an unsend window of 5, 10, 20 or 30 seconds.

Go ahead, try it out. But don't get too daring. If you're anything like us – especially without coffee – 30 seconds doesn't seem like much time at all.

Related: How to Manage Your Emails More Effectively

