Internet of Things

Target Just Opened a Space to Show Customers the Beauty of the Internet of Things

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Target Just Opened a Space to Show Customers the Beauty of the Internet of Things
Image credit: Target
Former Staff Writer
2 min read

With the Internet of Things poised to define our future, one of the nation’s biggest retailers wants to bring connected home devices squarely into the present.

Adjacent to one of its San Francisco stores, Target has unveiled Open House, a 3,500 square-foot venture that the company describes as “part retail space, part lab, part meeting venue for the connected home tech community.”

Image Credit: Target

Open House will vend 35 connected home products in total -- including the August smart door lock; Ring, a smart doorbell; Nest and Sonos, a wireless home audio system -- only a third of which are currently available in traditional Target stores.

Related: This Startup Wants to Make Driving More 'Social' With Light-Up Emojis for Your Car

In a shrewd move, the experiential store is designed just like a home -- outfitted entirely with see-through acrylic furniture -- in order to show consumers how such technology might fit into their everyday lives. For instance, “visitors can see how a baby’s stirring prompts soothing music on the sound system and a pot of joe brewing in the kitchen,” according to Target.

Image Credit: Target

Image Credit: Target

Related: What 'They' Are Not Telling You: The Downsides of the 'Internet of Things'

Going forward, the space will also host tech talks, industry meetups and product demos and launches, Target said. Open House could also help Target decide which connected home products to carry in-store, as well as which experiential retail strategies to implement in the future.

“We know [the Internet of Things] is going to generate huge value,” said Casey Carl, Target’s chief strategy and innovation officer, in a statement. “We’re using Open House to test the trend, both for us and for guests.”

Image Credit: targetopenhouse | Instagram

Related: 8 Ways the 'Internet of Things' Will Impact Your Everyday Life

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Internet of Things

Is Your Business Ready for the Internet of Things?

Internet of Things

7 Novice Mistakes to Avoid When Adopting Smart Devices for Your Company

Internet of Things

IoT Disruption Has Begun. And Retail Is Just the Start. When Will Your Industry Be Affected?