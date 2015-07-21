Don't Worry About Traveling. Grow Your Business by Attending Online Summits.

July 21, 2015 6 min read

Attending conferences is a great way to expand your network and enhance your skills while boosting your visibility within your industry. But once you add up the costs of conference travel, hotel reservations and registration fees, participating in these events can seem out of reach for many entrepreneurs.

The solution to this dilemma? Online summits.

Thanks to the advancements made in video conference technology over the past few years, it’s now possible for organizers to put together educational events that occur entirely on the web. Forget the costly travel expenses or the time commitment involved in visiting a real-world event. With today’s online summits, you can get access to the top speakers in your industry -- all from the comfort of your office.

If you’re ready to give one a try, read on to find out how to get the most out of online summits for impressive business results:

Choosing an online summit

As with “real world” conferences, the first step in attending an online summit is to choose the one that’s right for your needs. It’s easy to get swept up in trying to register for everything, so you’ll want to narrow it down to what’s important for your business right now. There are plenty of options out there, from specialized events such as the Business Podcasters Summit to the marketing and sales-focused Growth Summit (my company's event that starts July 28).

Gather a list of the different online summits serving your industry, and then ask yourself the following questions:

What am I hoping to get out of this summit? Give the program’s syllabus a careful read-through and make a list of at least three to five specific takeaways you’d like to get from the summit. If you can’t come up with any (or if all you have are general ideas such as “I want to learn more about growth hacking”), your time might be better spent at another event.

Getting the most out of your online summit

Now that you’ve identified different online conference alternatives and chosen the one that’s likely to have the biggest impact on your business, it’s time for the event to start. So how can you take full advantage of the summit you’re attending?

Block time off on your calendar. Too many people “attend” an online summit by playing the conference video in one browser window while working in another. If you split your focus like that, both your work and your ability to retain information will suffer. Instead, set aside time to view the summit materials when you can give them your full attention.

No matter what your business is, there’s an online summit that’s right for you. Follow the steps above to get the most out of these events, and watch your business soar.

