5 Motivation Blocks Hurting Your Success, and How to Transform Them

May 4, 2016 4 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The world has more than 7 billion people in it, and no two are the exact same. All of that diversity makes for exciting business possibilities. But when it comes to the success of your own business, only one person can provide the motivation: you.

Related: The 10 Biggest Motivation Killers and How to Fix Them (Infographic)

And that brings up the question of what creates motivation. Some people, for instance, are inspired by fear; they use it as fuel to move forward. An entrepreneur terrified of going back to a corporate world job may use that fear to stay motivated, to move forward and create a sustainable business. Others may become paralyzed and depressed. What motivates you in your business?

Through my life-coaching practice and research for my next book, Adventures for Your Soul, I discovered that through our vast differences, we are more similar than we realize. We all want love, acceptance and appreciation. And when it comes to running a thriving business, the way we approach the process is essential for long-term results. You may have habits hurting your business, but you can transform them by answering the following questions.