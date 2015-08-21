My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Infographics

How the 9-to-5 Came to Be and Why It No Longer Makes Sense (Infographic)

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
How the 9-to-5 Came to Be and Why It No Longer Makes Sense (Infographic)
Image credit: Shutterstock
Former West Coast Editor
3 min read

Newsflash, boss: The days of the traditional 8-hour work day are numbered. It’s as outdated as the 8-track.

Today, thanks to the blood, sweat and tears of worker’s rights crusaders the world over -- and a little something called the Fair Labor Standards Act -- the average American working stiff logs about 8.7 hours a day on the clock. If you think that’s too long, imagine how rough our ancestors had it during the Industrial Revolution. Back then, workers, often as young as 10 years old, toiled in sweltering factories for up to 16 hours at a time, six days a week. Many across the globe still do and then some.

Thankfully the days of sweatshop labor in the U.S. are largely behind us, and the vast majority of us are resigned to working in standard eight-hour shifts. That is, ideally with one short break after a few hours and a brief meal period (depending on your state’s labor laws, your office culture and your propensity for workaholism). But, with the rise of telecommuting and other increasingly common alternative work arrangements, along with more and more people juggling multiple jobs, many are questioning if toiling in 8-hour stints is the really best way to work in the 21st century.

Related: Does a 6-Hour Workday Lead to Better Productivity? Sweden's About to Find Out.

After all, working long hours, which many of us do voluntarily without interruption (heck, we don’t even take earned vacation time anymore) has been shown to cause fatigue, strain personal relationships and increase mistakes and accidents. And, here’s the kicker, it can ironically also reduce productivity.

No wonder some think dividing the work day into strategic bursts of effort undertaken during your routinely most productive times -- as opposed to on an arbitrarily set schedule -- is probably a better idea. Even weaving in spells of meditation and mindless doodling into your work patterns can make you a happier and more successful employee or entrepreneur. Draw your own conclusions.

For more on how we ended up laboring for eight hours at a time, and why there’s a movement afoot to shift away from the moth-eaten tradition, please, take a short break (remember those?) and peruse the thought-provoking infographic below. It comes to us care of Podio, a Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based provider of collaboration software for co-workers.

(In case you’re inclined to do more research on this topic, here’s the full list of sources used to create the infographic.)

Related: Should You Pay Employees an Hourly Wage or a Salary?

Click to Enlarge

Can You Guess the Largest Companies by Revenue in Each State?(Infographic)

Related: Labor Costs May Soar for Entrepreneurs

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Fashion

What's the Difference Between Business Casual and Smart Casual? A Handy Guide on How to Dress. (Infographic)

Technology

Apple's iPhone: Designed in California But Manufactured Fast All Around the World (Infographic)

Project Grow

How Do I Build a Business Plan? (Infographic)