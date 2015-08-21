Partnerships

The Simple Way to Vet a Potential Business Partner

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Contributor
Co-Founder of inventRight; Author of One Simple Idea Series
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

People often message me to ask, “Have you heard of such and such company? What do you think of it?” This line of inquiry confuses me. For one, it’s a policy of mine not to badmouth other companies. I know that anything I put in print could come back to haunt me. It’s just not worth it. I’m more interested in staying under the radar. I think most business owners feel this way.

But beyond that, my personal opinion about the company -- if I even have one -- doesn’t really matter. If you’re curious about a company’s reputation, the one tool you need is already at your disposal: Google.

Related: 10 Characteristics of Unstoppable Partnerships

It amazes me that people seem to spend more time reading reviews of a restaurant they’re considering going to for lunch than looking into the companies and people they’re considering working with. One of the first pieces of advice I give my students is to check out their potential partners. It’s so easy to do! Google the company’s name followed by “complaints.” Then try the company’s name and “lawsuits.”

Make a habit of it. There’s absolutely no reason not to.

The Internet has provided consumers with a massive soapbox. As a result, companies have nowhere to hide. Adopt the mindset of a detective. What can you uncover? Please keep in mind that most people feel compelled to write complaints, but rarely testimonials. Read between the lines. What is the person truly dissatisfied with? What does it seem like the issue was?

No company is perfect, because people are imperfect. I’m of the opinion that it’s much more important how the company handled its mistake than the mistake itself. Did it admit a mistake was made? Did it rectify the situation? How? Ultimately, is it committed to regaining trust?

Related: 3 Tips for Co-Branding Happily Ever After

Before the advent of the Internet, putting up with poor customer service was something people had to deal with. That’s not true today! Take a few minutes to do your research. The information you seek is out there. You will end up saving yourself a lot of heartache if you do.

My plea to you is this: When you receive good service, offer to write a testimonial. Your word is powerful.

Just the other day I called Shawn Budde, the CEO of 2CheckOut. My company has been using 2Checkout’s payment services for what seems like forever now. We’ve never had any issues whatsoever. I wanted to thank Shawn personally for his company’s services, and I wanted to do my part by spreading the word. I run an educational program -- my business lives and dies by the testimonials it receives.

In the same vein, if you receive bad service, please share exactly why that was. You will help prevent someone from suffering your same fate.

If we all did these things more readily, companies that think they aren’t accountable to their customers would have to change their behavior. They’d be forced to improve or risk going out of business.

Related: 5 Tips to Prevent Getting Screwed by an Overseas Manufacturer

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Partnerships

The 13 Factors That Make a Strong Partnership

Partnerships

Why Did the Guy Who Got $750K for Catching Barry Bonds' Home Run Ball Give Half to His Friend?

Partnerships

Navigating Business Partnerships as an Entrepreneur