This All-In-One Travel Jacket Is Now One of the 10 Most Funded Projects Ever on Kickstarter

Image credit: Baubax Website
Senior Entrepreneurship Writer at CNBC
1 min read

Watching the all-in-one BauBax travel jacket rack up the millions on Kickstarter has been a bit of a jaw-dropper. With $5.6 million raised from almost 29,000 backers, the jacket is now one of the 10 most funded campaigns on the crowdfunding platform, surpassing even celebrity-branded campaigns like the Reading Rainbow revival with LeVar Burton.

The BauBax travel jacket has 15 features designed to make travel -- particularly air travel -- a bit less frenzied. Those features include a built-in inflatable neck pillow, a drink koozie pocket and a pocket that fits an iPad. It was designed by a husband and wife team after the wife became frustrated that her frequent-flier, roboticist husband would buy a new neck pillow every time he went to the airport.

The campaign launched on July 7 has another 13 days for backers to contribute and will close on Sept. 3. The jacket, which comes in four different iterations (sweatshirt, blazer, windbreaker or bomber), starts at $119 on pre-order through the Kickstarter campaign.

