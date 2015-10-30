Accountability

Leading By Accountability Is Contagious

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Leading By Accountability Is Contagious
Image credit: Shutterstock
Guest Writer
Leadership Development Advisor, Speaker, Executive Coach
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Accountability is essential for any successful organization. When team members take ownership of their projects and accept responsibility for outcomes, the entire company benefits. In order to foster a culture of accountability, leaders must step up to the plate and model specific behaviors. Accountable leaders don’t necessarily have to come from the C-suite. Anybody, at any level can lead through accountability.

Related: Build Accountability to Create an Unstoppable Business

The four pieces of the accountability puzzle

In the book Winning With Accountability, author Henry J. Evans of Dynamic Results examines the ways in which individuals can demonstrate accountable interactions.  The four pieces to accountability are:

1. Clear expectations: The request and the response must be detailed and clear.

2. Specific date and time: The individual commits to delivering something by a specific day and specific time.

3. Ownership: The individual takes responsibility for seeing the task through to completion and accepts responsibility for the outcome.

4: Sharing: Letting you or others know who are responsible for a task.

Each of these four pieces reinforces the others and when a single piece is missing, an interaction is not an accountable one.

Specificity of date and time: the common missing piece

Typically, specificity of delivery is the most often-overlooked piece of the accountability puzzle. An individual may say, “I will get that to you by the end of the week.” Unfortunately, this is not specific enough to qualify as an accountable response. A Type A manager may assume that end of the week means Friday morning at 8 a.m. And, someone on the East Coast may assume end of the week is 5 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, but someone on the West Coast would be three hours behind.

When coaching someone toward an accountable interaction, it is important to draw out an exact date and exact time, including time zone. This keeps everyone with the same expectation, and allows team members and managers to check in on progress at appropriate intervals. 

Related: Lessen the Burden Of Accountability With These 3 Simple Rules

Vague language breeds failure.

Winning With Accountability also includes a “Glossary of Failure.” This includes vague words like “best” and “worst” that do not quantify a task or interaction. Best and worst mean different things to different people and lack specificity. To lead through accountability, stop the conversation when you hear terms like this, and ask for clarification. The goal is to get the individual to paint a clear picture of their goal or the outcome.

“We” is another word included in the "Glossary of Failure." Accountability is about the individual, not the group. Someone owns a task, and they are responsible for its completion. To say, “our team will handle it,” isn’t clear enough. You must say, “I will handle this specific portion of the project" -- and then see it through.

Getting an accountable response

When it comes to accountable interactions, there are only four responses that are accountable, according to the research of Fernando Flores. They are:

1. Yes

2. No

3. Re-negotiation: This is a “Yes, if,” or a “No unless” response. The answer may be “Yes, I will complete this report by Friday at noon, Eastern Time, if you complete the data entry by Wednesday at 11 a.m., Eastern Time.” Or the answer, "No unless you complete the data entry by Wednesday at 11 a.m. Eastern Time."

4. A promise to promise: This is a commitment to do something by a specific time, but not a commitment to the request. For example, “I will let you know by Friday at 10 a.m. Eastern Time whether or not I am able to join your lunch meeting.”

All of these responses give the participants clarity and leaves no room for misinterpretation.

Accountability is contagious.

Accountability is a skill that can be coached in many employees, and it is a value that is truly contagious. Accountable people lead by example, and when they take steps to lead their colleagues towards more accountable interactions, ownership and responsibility will catch on like wildfire.  And the best part? Anyone, at any level of the company can step up to be a leader of accountability.

Related: 3 Mistakes Owners and Managers Make While Trying to Create a Culture of Accountability

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Napoleon Hill's Success Masters

Napoleon Hill's Success Masters

Buy From
Elephants Before Unicorns

Elephants Before Unicorns

Buy From
Stress-Less Leadership

Stress-Less Leadership

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Accountability

This 'A' Word Can Make Or Break Your Team

Accountability

Life Doesn't Happen 'to' You: Accountability and Perspective

Accountability

The Consequences of This CEO's After-Hours Outburst Show Why Accountability Is a 24/7 Job